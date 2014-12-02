Sports Hand and Wrist Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jonathan Isaacs
eBook ISBN: 9780323342032
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341851
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Some common traumatic injuries in athletes include joint dislocations, sprains, muscle strains, broken bones, tendon inflammation, and ligament tears. The most common fracture injury in the athletic population occurs in the fingers. Articles included in this issue are: The challenges of treating athletes- Sport specific injuries, Wrist ligament injuries, Scaphoid fractures, Carpal fractures other than scaphoid, Thumb UCL and RCL injuries, Ulnar sided wrist pain in the athlete and many more!
Jonathan Isaacs Author
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA
