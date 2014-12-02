Sports Hand and Wrist Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-1

Some common traumatic injuries in athletes include joint dislocations, sprains, muscle strains, broken bones, tendon inflammation, and ligament tears. The most common fracture injury in the athletic population occurs in the fingers. Articles included in this issue are: The challenges of treating athletes- Sport specific injuries, Wrist ligament injuries, Scaphoid fractures, Carpal fractures other than scaphoid, Thumb UCL and RCL injuries, Ulnar sided wrist pain in the athlete and many more!