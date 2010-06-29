Sports Coaching - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030543, 9781455725229

Sports Coaching

1st Edition

Professionalisation and Practice

Editors: John Lyle Chris Cushion
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030543
eBook ISBN: 9781455725229
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sports Coaching: Professionalisation and Practice is a comprehensive evidence-based textbook of sports coaching theory and practice. The book is edited by leading academics in sports coaching studies and authored by a world-renowned team of experts in sports coaching research. It deals with all aspects of coaching behaviour and practice, including coaches’ decision making, coaching pedagogy, and the development of expertise. Each of the chapters provides an up-to-date position statement on coaching themes, and makes explicit reference to the professionalisation of coaching. Written in an accessible style, and identifying critical ideas and issues, the book will complement and challenge both undergraduate and postgraduate teaching programmes, and will be an invaluable source of ideas for researchers and academics.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgement

Dedication

Chapter summaries

Contributor biographies

Chapter 1 Conceptual development in sports coaching

Chris Cushion and John Lyle

Chapter 2 Complex practice in coaching: studying the chaotic nature of

coach–athlete interactions

Robyn L. Jones, Imornefe Bowes and Kieran Kingston

Chapter 3 Coaches’ decision making: a Naturalistic Decision Making analysis

John Lyle

Chapter 4 Coach behaviour

Chris Cushion

Chapter 5 Athlete development and coaching

Jean C^ote´, Mark Bruner, Karl Erickson, Leisha Strachan and

Jessica Fraser-Thomas

Chapter 6 Planning for team sports

John Lyle

Chapter 7 The professionalisation of sports coaching: definitions, challenges and

critique

Bill Taylor and Dean Garratt

Chapter 8 Becoming a high-performance coach: pathways and communities

Clifford J. Mallett

Chapter 9 Coach education effectiveness

Pierre Trudel, Wade Gilbert and Penny Werthner

Chapter 10 The learning coach. . .the learning approach: professional development

for sports coach professionals

Kathleen M. Armour

Chapter 11 Towards a socio-

Chapter 12 Understanding athlete learning and coaching practice:

utilising ‘practice theories’ and ‘theories of practice’

Tania Cassidy

Chapter 13 Coaching workforce development

Alan Lynn and John Lyle

Chapter 14 Coaching practice and practice ethics

Hamish Telfer

Chapter 15 Coaches’ expertise

Paul G. Schempp and Bryan McCullick

Chapter 16 Coaching philosophy

Simon Jenkins

Chapter 17 Narrowing the field: some key questions about sports coaching

John Lyle and Chris Cushion

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702030543
eBook ISBN:
9781455725229

About the Editor

John Lyle

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Sports Coaching, Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, UK

Chris Cushion

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader, Loughborough University, Loughborough, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.