Sports Coaching
1st Edition
Professionalisation and Practice
Description
Sports Coaching: Professionalisation and Practice is a comprehensive evidence-based textbook of sports coaching theory and practice. The book is edited by leading academics in sports coaching studies and authored by a world-renowned team of experts in sports coaching research. It deals with all aspects of coaching behaviour and practice, including coaches’ decision making, coaching pedagogy, and the development of expertise. Each of the chapters provides an up-to-date position statement on coaching themes, and makes explicit reference to the professionalisation of coaching. Written in an accessible style, and identifying critical ideas and issues, the book will complement and challenge both undergraduate and postgraduate teaching programmes, and will be an invaluable source of ideas for researchers and academics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgement
Dedication
Chapter summaries
Contributor biographies
Chapter 1 Conceptual development in sports coaching
Chris Cushion and John Lyle
Chapter 2 Complex practice in coaching: studying the chaotic nature of
coach–athlete interactions
Robyn L. Jones, Imornefe Bowes and Kieran Kingston
Chapter 3 Coaches’ decision making: a Naturalistic Decision Making analysis
John Lyle
Chapter 4 Coach behaviour
Chris Cushion
Chapter 5 Athlete development and coaching
Jean C^ote´, Mark Bruner, Karl Erickson, Leisha Strachan and
Jessica Fraser-Thomas
Chapter 6 Planning for team sports
John Lyle
Chapter 7 The professionalisation of sports coaching: definitions, challenges and
critique
Bill Taylor and Dean Garratt
Chapter 8 Becoming a high-performance coach: pathways and communities
Clifford J. Mallett
Chapter 9 Coach education effectiveness
Pierre Trudel, Wade Gilbert and Penny Werthner
Chapter 10 The learning coach. . .the learning approach: professional development
for sports coach professionals
Kathleen M. Armour
Chapter 11 Towards a socio-
Chapter 12 Understanding athlete learning and coaching practice:
utilising ‘practice theories’ and ‘theories of practice’
Tania Cassidy
Chapter 13 Coaching workforce development
Alan Lynn and John Lyle
Chapter 14 Coaching practice and practice ethics
Hamish Telfer
Chapter 15 Coaches’ expertise
Paul G. Schempp and Bryan McCullick
Chapter 16 Coaching philosophy
Simon Jenkins
Chapter 17 Narrowing the field: some key questions about sports coaching
John Lyle and Chris Cushion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 29th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030543
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725229
About the Editor
John Lyle
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sports Coaching, Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, UK
Chris Cushion
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader, Loughborough University, Loughborough, UK