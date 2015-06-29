Sports Cardiology, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323391191, 9780323391207

Sports Cardiology, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Battle
eBook ISBN: 9780323391207
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391191
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2015
Description

A sports cardiologist evaluates affected athletes and suggests the most appropriate treatment options that may allow them to stay active in sports. This issue will discuss the following topics: Cardiovascular Adaptation and Remodeling to Rigorous Athletic Training, The Historical Perspective of Athletic Sudden Death, The ECG in Elite Athletes, The Management of Athletes with Congenital Heart Disease, Genetic testing in athletes
The Impact of Sports Cardiology on the Practice of Sports Medicine and many more!

About the Authors

Robert Battle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Team Cardiologist, Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics Cardiology University of Virginia VA

