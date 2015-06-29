Sports Cardiology, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-3

A sports cardiologist evaluates affected athletes and suggests the most appropriate treatment options that may allow them to stay active in sports. This issue will discuss the following topics: Cardiovascular Adaptation and Remodeling to Rigorous Athletic Training, The Historical Perspective of Athletic Sudden Death, The ECG in Elite Athletes, The Management of Athletes with Congenital Heart Disease, Genetic testing in athletes

The Impact of Sports Cardiology on the Practice of Sports Medicine and many more!