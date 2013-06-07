Sporting Injuries to the Foot & Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 18-2

While some of the topics in the preliminary table of contents will expand upon and update past issues and papers on trauma or sports injuries, others have barely been touched upon in literature and will make a great impact on the amount of information the Clinics offers on foot and ankle injury. Some of these topics include information for treating dancers (ballet, mostly) injuries, new non-surgical treatments, “pre-hab” techniques, and one chapter contributed by a non-surgical podiatrist working for the GB Olympic, soccer and rugby teams, debating the need for orthoses given new technologies in turf and shoe design.