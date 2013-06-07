Sporting Injuries to the Foot & Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770892, 9781455771820

Sporting Injuries to the Foot & Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 18-2

1st Edition

Authors: James Calder
eBook ISBN: 9781455771820
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770892
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th June 2013
Description

While some of the topics in the preliminary table of contents will expand upon and update past issues and papers on trauma or sports injuries, others have barely been touched upon in literature and will make a great impact on the amount of information the Clinics offers on foot and ankle injury. Some of these topics include information for treating dancers (ballet, mostly) injuries, new non-surgical treatments, “pre-hab” techniques, and one chapter contributed by a non-surgical podiatrist working for the GB Olympic, soccer and rugby teams, debating the need for orthoses given new technologies in turf and shoe design.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771820
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770892

About the Authors

James Calder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chelsea & Westminster Hospital

