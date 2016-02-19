Sport in the Soviet Union - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080245065, 9781483155913

Sport in the Soviet Union

2nd Edition

Authors: Jennifer Louis
eBook ISBN: 9781483155913
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 154
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sport in the Soviet Union, Second Revised Edition focuses on the development of sports in the Soviet Union, particularly noting the sport programs and contributions of sports organizations in the development of sports in the country. The manuscript first offers information on the historical background of sports in the Soviet Union, including contemporary organizations of Soviet sports and sports for children. The text then discusses various sports played in the country. These include soccer, rugby, basketball, volleyball, handball, tennis, table tennis, and badminton.
The text also underscores the involvement of Soviets in other sports, such as badminton, skating, gymnastics, track and field, hockey, judo, and fencing. The Soviets excelled in more strenuous sports, such as weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, mountaineering, and cycling. The book also notes that Soviets are also interested in water sports, such as water polo, yachting, rowing, canoeing, swimming, and diving. The book also offers information on the medal tally of the Soviet Union in different Olympic Games.
The manuscript is a vital reference for readers and sports enthusiasts wanting to explore the development of sports in the Soviet Union.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Part I: Introduction

1 Historical Background

2 Sport for Children

3 GTO and the Sport Ranking System

4 Contemporary Organization of Soviet Sport

5 Training

Part II: Sport by Sport

1 Soccer

2 Rugby

3 Basketball

4 Volleyball

5 Handball

6 Tennis

7 Table Tennis

8 Badminton

9 Bandy

10 Ice Hockey

11 Field Hockey

12 Skiing

13 Skating and Figure Skating

14 Gymnastics

15 Track and Field

16 Archery

17 Shooting

18 Weight Lifting

19 Boxing

20 Wrestling

21 Judo

22 Fencing

23 Swimming and Diving

24 Water Polo

25 Yachting

26 Rowing

27 Canoeing

28 Mountaineering

29 Equestrian Sports

30 Cycling

31 Modern Pentathlon

Appendices

I A Note on Sporting Venues in the Moscow Area

II Soviet Summer and Winter Olympic Results

Details

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155913

About the Author

Jennifer Louis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.