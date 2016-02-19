Sport in the Soviet Union
2nd Edition
Sport in the Soviet Union, Second Revised Edition focuses on the development of sports in the Soviet Union, particularly noting the sport programs and contributions of sports organizations in the development of sports in the country.
The manuscript first offers information on the historical background of sports in the Soviet Union, including contemporary organizations of Soviet sports and sports for children. The text then discusses various sports played in the country. These include soccer, rugby, basketball, volleyball, handball, tennis, table tennis, and badminton.
The text also underscores the involvement of Soviets in other sports, such as badminton, skating, gymnastics, track and field, hockey, judo, and fencing. The Soviets excelled in more strenuous sports, such as weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, mountaineering, and cycling. The book also notes that Soviets are also interested in water sports, such as water polo, yachting, rowing, canoeing, swimming, and diving. The book also offers information on the medal tally of the Soviet Union in different Olympic Games.
The manuscript is a vital reference for readers and sports enthusiasts wanting to explore the development of sports in the Soviet Union.
Preface
Part I: Introduction
1 Historical Background
2 Sport for Children
3 GTO and the Sport Ranking System
4 Contemporary Organization of Soviet Sport
5 Training
Part II: Sport by Sport
1 Soccer
2 Rugby
3 Basketball
4 Volleyball
5 Handball
6 Tennis
7 Table Tennis
8 Badminton
9 Bandy
10 Ice Hockey
11 Field Hockey
12 Skiing
13 Skating and Figure Skating
14 Gymnastics
15 Track and Field
16 Archery
17 Shooting
18 Weight Lifting
19 Boxing
20 Wrestling
21 Judo
22 Fencing
23 Swimming and Diving
24 Water Polo
25 Yachting
26 Rowing
27 Canoeing
28 Mountaineering
29 Equestrian Sports
30 Cycling
31 Modern Pentathlon
Appendices
I A Note on Sporting Venues in the Moscow Area
II Soviet Summer and Winter Olympic Results
