Sport Exercise and Environmental Physiology
1st Edition
Description
This thorough book collates the relationships between exercise and the environment into one efficient volume. The aim of this text is to provide a comprehensive coverage of the environmental influences that impact the individual when exercising or competing in sport. The main environmental factors are considered, and the physiological reactions to discrete environmental stresses are described and methods of adaptation or coping are explained.
Key Features
- Evidence-based information and highly respected references dominates the text, lending credibility to the material.
- The coverage maintains strong focus throughout, placing constant emphasis on the physics and physiology of the environmental stress.
- Helpful information on the impact on the individual doing activity offers other important information, necessary to real-world practice.
- The issues of acclimatization are addressed before recommendations, helping practitioners to cope with common issues.
Table of Contents
1 Exercise and the environment: an ergonomics approach.
2 Exercise in the heat.
3 Exercise in the cold.
4 Altitude stress and hypoxia .
5 Underwater sports.
6 The stress of travel .
7 The effects of space flight .
8 Air quality .
9 Noise.
10 Living and exercising in hostile environments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 9th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073588
About the Author
Thomas Reilly
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Research Institute for Sport and Exercise Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK