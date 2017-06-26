Sport and the Brain: The Science of Preparing, Enduring and Winning, Part A, Volume 232
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Great British medalists: Psychosocial biographies of Super-Elite and Elite athletes from Olympic sports
Lew Hardy, Matthew Barlow, Lynne Evans, Tim Rees, Tim Woodman and Chelsea Warr
2. On elite and super-elite Great British athletes: Some theoretical implications from Hardy et al.’s (2016) findings
Timothy C. Howle and Robert C. Eklund
3. The psychosocial development of world class athletes: Additional considerations for understanding the whole person and salience of adversity
Daniel Gucciardi
4. The journey of a thousand miles… Notes on Hardy et al’s Great British Medalists Project
Joseph Baker
5. Embedding the psychosocial biographies of Olympic medalists in a (meta-) theoretical model of dynamic networks
Ruud J. R. Den Hartigh1, Nico W. Van Yperen, and Paul L. C. Van Geert
6. Assessing Risk Factors for Athletic Excellence
Kielan Yarrow
7. In Search of the Golden Skill
John W. Krakauer
8. Much Ado About….? A response to Hardy et al.
Dave Collins and Aine MacNamara
9. The Stress Test: Does what doesn’t kill me, make me a Super-Elite Athlete?
Ian H. Robertson
10. Adversity-Related Experiences are Essential for Olympic Success: Additional Evidence and Considerations
Mustafa Sarkar and David Fletcher
11. Getting gritty about practice and success: Motivational characteristics of great performers
Nicola Jane Hodges, Mark Williams, Paul Ford and David Hendry
12. Great British Medalists: A commentary based on a developmental systems theory perspective
Martin Ian Jones and Mark R. Wilson
13. Eventual sport performance level: what about the role of type of sport, perception of critical life events, and practice quality?
Tynke Toering
14. Is A Peaceful Mind A Winning Mind? Comment on Hardy et al (2016)
Liwei Zhang
15. Super Elite Athletes: Some Complimentary Observations from Australia and Some Lessons for Sports Expertise Research – Comment on Hardy et al.
Damian Farrow
16. A culture of striving augments use of working memory? Implications for attention control
Tim Buszard and Rich S. W. Masters
17. The Tales Athletes Tell: Narrative Structure and Identity in Great British Medalists
Tristan Coulter, Clifford J. Mallett and J Conncoll
18. Great British medalists: Response to the commentaries
Lew Hardy, Matthew Barlow, Lynne Evans, Tim Rees, Tim Woodman and Chelsea Warr
Description
Sport and the Brain: The Science of Preparing, Enduring and Winning, Part A, Volume 231 reflects recent advancements in the understanding of how elite athletes prepare for—and perform at—peak levels during competition. The latest release in this series focuses on a variety of topics, including chapters on Great British medalists: Psychosocial biographies of Super-Elite and Elite athletes from Olympic sports, a chapter on elite and super-elite Great British athletes: Some theoretical implications from Hardy et al.’s (2016) findings, and The psychosocial development of world class athletes: Additional considerations for understanding the whole person and salience of adversity.
This series takes a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on aspects of psychology, neuroscience, skill learning, talent development and physiology.
Key Features
- Takes a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on aspects of psychology, neuroscience, skill learning, talent development, and physiology
- Focuses on sports and the brain
- Contains expertise and an international focus of contributors
- Adopts the novel approach of having a target article with critical commentaries on the lessons learned from British multiple gold medalists at Olympic and World Championships
Readership
Academics and students of performance psychology, sport expertise, skill acquisition, and neuroscience; and practitioners (coaches, sport scientists, performance directors, business managers) interested in understanding the building blocks of outstanding individual and team performance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118283
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128118276
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Mark Wilson Series Volume Editor
Professor Wilson is the Associate Professor in experimental psychology and human movement science. Broadly, his research is interested in the processes underpinning skilled performance; why skills might break down under pressure; and how we might optimize the skill acquisition process. As a chartered psychologist and registered practitioner with the Health and Care Professions Council, he also provides psychological support services in a range of performance domains (including Olympic and professional athletes).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Exeter, Exeter, UK
Vincent Walsh Series Volume Editor
Dr. Walsh is Professor of Human Brain Research at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University College, London. He is the author of over 300 manuscripts, most involving cognitive neuroscience and brain stimulation. The research group he leads is called Applied Cognitive Neuroscience (ACN). The goal is to use neuroscience to improve high performance in sport, high pressure decision making and advancing human brain stimulation in cognition and health. Prof Walsh is particularly interested in sleep, plasticity and extending classical findings to older people. Traditional strengths of his group's work has been investigations of the functions of the parietal lobe, the frontal eye fields and their interactions with primary and secondary visual areas. The techniques his group uses include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and DC stimulation. He runs the ICN TMS facility and also organises the annual TMS Summer School with The Magstim Company.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK
Beth Parkin Series Volume Editor
Professor Parkin is a professor at University College London
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, UK