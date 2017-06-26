Sport and the Brain: The Science of Preparing, Enduring and Winning, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118276, 9780128118283

Sport and the Brain: The Science of Preparing, Enduring and Winning, Part A, Volume 232

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Mark Wilson Vincent Walsh Beth Parkin
eBook ISBN: 9780128118283
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128118276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2017
Page Count: 238
Table of Contents

  1. Great British medalists: Psychosocial biographies of Super-Elite and Elite athletes from Olympic sports
       Lew Hardy, Matthew Barlow, Lynne Evans, Tim Rees, Tim Woodman and Chelsea Warr
    2.  On elite and super-elite Great British athletes: Some theoretical implications from Hardy et al.’s (2016) findings
       Timothy C. Howle and Robert C. Eklund
    3. The psychosocial development of world class athletes: Additional considerations for understanding the whole person and salience of adversity
       Daniel Gucciardi
    4. The journey of a thousand miles…  Notes on Hardy et al’s Great British Medalists Project
       Joseph Baker
    5. Embedding the psychosocial biographies of Olympic medalists in a (meta-) theoretical model of dynamic networks
       Ruud J. R. Den Hartigh1, Nico W. Van Yperen, and Paul L. C. Van Geert
    6. Assessing Risk Factors for Athletic Excellence
       Kielan Yarrow
    7. In Search of the Golden Skill
       John W. Krakauer
    8. Much Ado About….? A response to Hardy et al.
       Dave Collins and Aine MacNamara
    9. The Stress Test: Does what doesn’t kill me, make me a Super-Elite Athlete?
       Ian H. Robertson
    10. Adversity-Related Experiences are Essential for Olympic Success: Additional Evidence and Considerations
       Mustafa Sarkar and David Fletcher
    11. Getting gritty about practice and success: Motivational characteristics of great performers
       Nicola Jane Hodges, Mark Williams, Paul Ford and David Hendry
    12. Great British Medalists: A commentary based on a developmental systems theory perspective
       Martin Ian Jones and Mark R. Wilson
    13. Eventual sport performance level: what about the role of type of sport, perception of critical life events, and practice quality?
       Tynke Toering
    14. Is A Peaceful Mind A Winning Mind? Comment on Hardy et al (2016)
       Liwei Zhang
    15.  Super Elite Athletes: Some Complimentary Observations from Australia and Some Lessons for Sports Expertise Research – Comment on Hardy et al.
       Damian Farrow
    16. A culture of striving augments use of working memory? Implications for attention control 
       Tim Buszard and Rich S. W. Masters
    17. The Tales Athletes Tell: Narrative Structure and Identity in Great British Medalists 
       Tristan Coulter, Clifford J. Mallett and J Conncoll
    18. Great British medalists: Response to the commentaries
       Lew Hardy, Matthew Barlow, Lynne Evans, Tim Rees, Tim Woodman and Chelsea Warr

Description

Sport and the Brain: The Science of Preparing, Enduring and Winning, Part A, Volume 231 reflects recent advancements in the understanding of how elite athletes prepare for—and perform at—peak levels during competition. The latest release in this series focuses on a variety of topics, including chapters on Great British medalists: Psychosocial biographies of Super-Elite and Elite athletes from Olympic sports, a chapter on elite and super-elite Great British athletes: Some theoretical implications from Hardy et al.’s (2016) findings, and The psychosocial development of world class athletes: Additional considerations for understanding the whole person and salience of adversity.

This series takes a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on aspects of psychology, neuroscience, skill learning, talent development and physiology.

Key Features

  • Takes a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on aspects of psychology, neuroscience, skill learning, talent development, and physiology
  • Focuses on sports and the brain
  • Contains expertise and an international focus of contributors
  • Adopts the novel approach of having a target article with critical commentaries on the lessons learned from British multiple gold medalists at Olympic and World Championships

Readership

Academics and students of performance psychology, sport expertise, skill acquisition, and neuroscience; and practitioners (coaches, sport scientists, performance directors, business managers) interested in understanding the building blocks of outstanding individual and team performance

About the Series Volume Editors

Mark Wilson Series Volume Editor

Professor Wilson is the Associate Professor in experimental psychology and human movement science. Broadly, his research is interested in the processes underpinning skilled performance; why skills might break down under pressure; and how we might optimize the skill acquisition process. As a chartered psychologist and registered practitioner with the Health and Care Professions Council, he also provides psychological support services in a range of performance domains (including Olympic and professional athletes).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Exeter, Exeter, UK

Vincent Walsh Series Volume Editor

Dr. Walsh is Professor of Human Brain Research at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University College, London. He is the author of over 300 manuscripts, most involving cognitive neuroscience and brain stimulation. The research group he leads is called Applied Cognitive Neuroscience (ACN). The goal is to use neuroscience to improve high performance in sport, high pressure decision making and advancing human brain stimulation in cognition and health. Prof Walsh is particularly interested in sleep, plasticity and extending classical findings to older people. Traditional strengths of his group's work has been investigations of the functions of the parietal lobe, the frontal eye fields and their interactions with primary and secondary visual areas. The techniques his group uses include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and DC stimulation. He runs the ICN TMS facility and also organises the annual TMS Summer School with The Magstim Company.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College London, UK

Beth Parkin Series Volume Editor

Professor Parkin is a professor at University College London

Affiliations and Expertise

University College London, UK

