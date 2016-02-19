Spore Research 1976 V1

Table of Contents



Contents of Volume I

Contributors

Introduction

Conference Address

Metabolic Control of Sporulation

Cognate Disciplines

Peptidoglycans (Mucopeptides), Structure, Form and Function

Biological Significance of Chelation

Genetics and Control

Keynote Address: Spore Germination in Bacillus eubtilis

Further Studies on Conditional Germination Mutants of Bacillus subtilis

Characterization of Bacillus subtilis Mutants Altered in the Control of Sporulation Alkaline Phosphatases

The Regulation of Sporulation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Genetic and Biochemical Studies on the Role of Nitrogen Repression

Induction of Prophage During Germination and Sporulation in Streptomyces coelicolor

Sporulation and Spore Properties

The Estimation of Lecithinase C (a Toxin) in Cultures of Clostridium welchii

Nutrition and Toxin Production by Clostridium bifermentans in Relation to Sporulation

The Formation in Media Affording Different Growth Rates of Spores of Bacillus megaterium Containing Varying Amounts of Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Initiation of Sporulation and the Role of Highly Phosphorylated Nucleotides

Affinity Chromatographie Analysis of Ribosomal Changes During Sporulation of Bacillus subtilis

Synchronous Elongation of Clostridium thermosaccharolyticum and its Relation to Stage I of Sporulation

Calcium Accumulation and Membrane Morphogenesis in Forespore and Mother-Cell Compartments During Sporulation of Bacillus megaterium

Envelope Proteins of Aerobic Sporeformers

The Ultrastructure of Clostridium perfringens spores

Immunocytochemical Localization of Bacillus cereus Exosporial and Spore Coat Antigens in Ultrathin Sections

Adenosine Phosphorylase from Vegetative Forms and Free Spores of Bacillus subtilis: Properties and Possible Physiological Role

Isolation and Properties of a Surface-Bound Cortex-Lytic Enzyme from Spores of Bacillus cereus T

A Chemical Study of the'Parasporal Crystal of Bacillus thuringiensis

Butyricin Resistance and the Membrane ATPase of Sporulating Clostridium pasteurianum

Isolation and Characterization of Nucleoids of Bacillus subtilis During Growth and Sporulation

Enzymological Studies of the Oncolytic Effect of Clostridium oncolyticum

Physiology of Sporeforming Bacteria Associated with Insects: Enzymatic Analysis of the Aerobic and Anaerobic Metabolism of Bacillus popilliae, Bacillus lentimorbus, and Bacillus larvae

Contents of Volume II

Heat Resistance

Role of Osmoregulation in the Heat Resistance of Spores and Vegetative Cells

Heat-Induced Sub-Lethal Damage of Bacillus cereus Forespores

The Acid Sensitization of Heat Resistant Bacterial Spores

The Combined Influence of pH and Water Activity on the Heat Resistance of Clostridium botulinum Types A and B

The Heat Resistance of Bacillus subtilis 1-12 in Relation to the Water Activity During Pre-Equilibration and During Exposure to Heat

Inherent Genetic Differences in Dry Heat Resistance of some Bacillus Spores

Survivor Curves or Bacterial Spores Heated in Parenteral Solutions

Chelation Characteristics of Calcium in Relation to Water Binding and Heat Resistance of Bacterial Endospores

The Heat Resistance of Ascospores of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Strain 195 and Saccharomyces chevalieri Strain 215, Isolated from Heat Preserved Fruit Juice

Radiation Resistance

Studies on the Sensitising Mechanism of Pre-Irradiation to a Subsequent Heat Treatment on Bacterial Spores

Influence of Gamma-Radiâtion, Chemicals and Heating with Chlorocresol on the Inactivation of Various Bacterial Spores

Characteristics of Radiation Survival Curves of Spores of Clostridium botulinum Strains

Gamma Irradiation at -30 ± 10° of Low Level Nitrite/ Nitrate Ham

Radiobiological Evidence for the Existence of a Dehydrated Core in Bacterial Spores

Germination and Outgrowth

Keynote Address: Protein Metabolism During Germination of Spores of Bacillus Species

Germination of Untreated or Hydrogen Peroxide Treated Bacillus licheniformis Spores with Ionic or Nutrient Initiators

A Germinant for Bacillus cereus Derived from Pasteurized Milk

L-Alanine Binding During Initiation of Germination in Bacillus subtilis

Germination Responses in Three Clostridium Species

Acid Induced Germination of Bacillus acidocaldarius Spores

Subtilisin Induced Germination of Bacillus cereus Px Spores and the Effects of Dimethylsulphoxide

Adenosinetriphosphatase Involvement During Initiation of Germination: Interference by Dicyclohexylcarbodiimide

Effects of Chemically Inert Gases on the Germination of Bacillus cereus Spores

The Inhibitory Effect of Bicarbonate on the Germination of Bacillus Spores

The Effect of Water Activity and the aw~Controlling Solute on Germination of Bacterial Spores

Outgrowth of Spores of Clostridium botulinum Type E

Autoradiographic and Electron Microscopic Study of Nuclear and Cellular Segregation in Clostridium botulinum 33A Spores

Taxonomy and Ecology

Keynote Address: The Diversity of Spore-Forming Bacteria: Some Ecological Implications

Taxonomic Significance of Polar Lipids in Some Thermophilic Members of Bacillus

A Study of Bacillus cereus Biotypes Isolated from Milk and Soil

The Occurrence of Clostridia, Particularly Clostridium botulinum in Bacon and Pork

Subject Index

