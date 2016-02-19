Spore Research 1976 V1
1st Edition
Editors: A.N. Barker
eBook ISBN: 9780323149761
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 454
Description
Spore Research 1976, Volume I presents most of the papers reported at the meeting of British Spore Group held at the University of Leeds in December 1975. Divided into 25 chapters, this volume begins by explaining the metabolic control of sporulation. It then talks about the structure, form, and function of peptidoglycans; the biological significance of chelation; the initiation of sporulation; and the role of highly phosphorylated nucleotides in sporulation. Notably, various organisms are described with respect to their sporulation characteristics.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume I
Contributors
Introduction
Conference Address
Metabolic Control of Sporulation
Cognate Disciplines
Peptidoglycans (Mucopeptides), Structure, Form and Function
Biological Significance of Chelation
Genetics and Control
Keynote Address: Spore Germination in Bacillus eubtilis
Further Studies on Conditional Germination Mutants of Bacillus subtilis
Characterization of Bacillus subtilis Mutants Altered in the Control of Sporulation Alkaline Phosphatases
The Regulation of Sporulation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Genetic and Biochemical Studies on the Role of Nitrogen Repression
Induction of Prophage During Germination and Sporulation in Streptomyces coelicolor
Sporulation and Spore Properties
The Estimation of Lecithinase C (a Toxin) in Cultures of Clostridium welchii
Nutrition and Toxin Production by Clostridium bifermentans in Relation to Sporulation
The Formation in Media Affording Different Growth Rates of Spores of Bacillus megaterium Containing Varying Amounts of Deoxyribonucleic Acid
Initiation of Sporulation and the Role of Highly Phosphorylated Nucleotides
Affinity Chromatographie Analysis of Ribosomal Changes During Sporulation of Bacillus subtilis
Synchronous Elongation of Clostridium thermosaccharolyticum and its Relation to Stage I of Sporulation
Calcium Accumulation and Membrane Morphogenesis in Forespore and Mother-Cell Compartments During Sporulation of Bacillus megaterium
Envelope Proteins of Aerobic Sporeformers
The Ultrastructure of Clostridium perfringens spores
Immunocytochemical Localization of Bacillus cereus Exosporial and Spore Coat Antigens in Ultrathin Sections
Adenosine Phosphorylase from Vegetative Forms and Free Spores of Bacillus subtilis: Properties and Possible Physiological Role
Isolation and Properties of a Surface-Bound Cortex-Lytic Enzyme from Spores of Bacillus cereus T
A Chemical Study of the'Parasporal Crystal of Bacillus thuringiensis
Butyricin Resistance and the Membrane ATPase of Sporulating Clostridium pasteurianum
Isolation and Characterization of Nucleoids of Bacillus subtilis During Growth and Sporulation
Enzymological Studies of the Oncolytic Effect of Clostridium oncolyticum
Physiology of Sporeforming Bacteria Associated with Insects: Enzymatic Analysis of the Aerobic and Anaerobic Metabolism of Bacillus popilliae, Bacillus lentimorbus, and Bacillus larvae
Contents of Volume II
Heat Resistance
Role of Osmoregulation in the Heat Resistance of Spores and Vegetative Cells
Heat-Induced Sub-Lethal Damage of Bacillus cereus Forespores
The Acid Sensitization of Heat Resistant Bacterial Spores
The Combined Influence of pH and Water Activity on the Heat Resistance of Clostridium botulinum Types A and B
The Heat Resistance of Bacillus subtilis 1-12 in Relation to the Water Activity During Pre-Equilibration and During Exposure to Heat
Inherent Genetic Differences in Dry Heat Resistance of some Bacillus Spores
Survivor Curves or Bacterial Spores Heated in Parenteral Solutions
Chelation Characteristics of Calcium in Relation to Water Binding and Heat Resistance of Bacterial Endospores
The Heat Resistance of Ascospores of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Strain 195 and Saccharomyces chevalieri Strain 215, Isolated from Heat Preserved Fruit Juice
Radiation Resistance
Studies on the Sensitising Mechanism of Pre-Irradiation to a Subsequent Heat Treatment on Bacterial Spores
Influence of Gamma-Radiâtion, Chemicals and Heating with Chlorocresol on the Inactivation of Various Bacterial Spores
Characteristics of Radiation Survival Curves of Spores of Clostridium botulinum Strains
Gamma Irradiation at -30 ± 10° of Low Level Nitrite/ Nitrate Ham
Radiobiological Evidence for the Existence of a Dehydrated Core in Bacterial Spores
Germination and Outgrowth
Keynote Address: Protein Metabolism During Germination of Spores of Bacillus Species
Germination of Untreated or Hydrogen Peroxide Treated Bacillus licheniformis Spores with Ionic or Nutrient Initiators
A Germinant for Bacillus cereus Derived from Pasteurized Milk
L-Alanine Binding During Initiation of Germination in Bacillus subtilis
Germination Responses in Three Clostridium Species
Acid Induced Germination of Bacillus acidocaldarius Spores
Subtilisin Induced Germination of Bacillus cereus Px Spores and the Effects of Dimethylsulphoxide
Adenosinetriphosphatase Involvement During Initiation of Germination: Interference by Dicyclohexylcarbodiimide
Effects of Chemically Inert Gases on the Germination of Bacillus cereus Spores
The Inhibitory Effect of Bicarbonate on the Germination of Bacillus Spores
The Effect of Water Activity and the aw~Controlling Solute on Germination of Bacterial Spores
Outgrowth of Spores of Clostridium botulinum Type E
Autoradiographic and Electron Microscopic Study of Nuclear and Cellular Segregation in Clostridium botulinum 33A Spores
Taxonomy and Ecology
Keynote Address: The Diversity of Spore-Forming Bacteria: Some Ecological Implications
Taxonomic Significance of Polar Lipids in Some Thermophilic Members of Bacillus
A Study of Bacillus cereus Biotypes Isolated from Milk and Soil
The Occurrence of Clostridia, Particularly Clostridium botulinum in Bacon and Pork
Subject Index
