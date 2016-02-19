Spontaneous Animal Models of Human Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120585021, 9780323138284

Spontaneous Animal Models of Human Disease, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Edwin Andrews Billy Ward Norman Altman
eBook ISBN: 9780323138284
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 324
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Integument. Liver and Gallbladder. Metabolic Disorders. Muscular System. Nervous System. Repiratory System. Skeletal System. Urinary System. Index to Volume I. Index to Volume II. Each chapter contains a selected bibliography.

Description

This two-volume work gathers together the diverse information presently available on spontaneous animal models of human disease. In addition to providing a comprehensive review of existing models, the book presents many previous unpublished new models. The scope of this work is limited to spontaneous models. Neoplasia, infectious diseases including parasitism, and nutritionally induced or other types of experimental models have not been included. The sixteen parts of the book are alphabetically arranged according to organ system with over 230 authors contributing to the overall effort. In addition to many illustrations, the book features an extensive bibliography.

Details

No. of pages:
324
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138284

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Edwin Andrews Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ETHICON Inc., Somerville, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Billy Ward Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mississippi State University, U.S.A.

Norman Altman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Papanicolaou Cancer Research Institute, Miami, Florida, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.