Spontaneous Animal Models of Human Disease, Volume 2

This two-volume work gathers together the diverse information presently available on spontaneous animal models of human disease. In addition to providing a comprehensive review of existing models, the book presents many previous unpublished new models. The scope of this work is limited to spontaneous models. Neoplasia, infectious diseases including parasitism, and nutritionally induced or other types of experimental models have not been included. The sixteen parts of the book are alphabetically arranged according to organ system with over 230 authors contributing to the overall effort. In addition to many illustrations, the book features an extensive bibliography.