Spontaneous Animal Models of Human Disease, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Integument. Liver and Gallbladder. Metabolic Disorders. Muscular System. Nervous System. Repiratory System. Skeletal System. Urinary System. Index to Volume I. Index to Volume II. Each chapter contains a selected bibliography.
Description
This two-volume work gathers together the diverse information presently available on spontaneous animal models of human disease. In addition to providing a comprehensive review of existing models, the book presents many previous unpublished new models. The scope of this work is limited to spontaneous models. Neoplasia, infectious diseases including parasitism, and nutritionally induced or other types of experimental models have not been included. The sixteen parts of the book are alphabetically arranged according to organ system with over 230 authors contributing to the overall effort. In addition to many illustrations, the book features an extensive bibliography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138284
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Edwin Andrews Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ETHICON Inc., Somerville, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Billy Ward Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mississippi State University, U.S.A.
Norman Altman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Papanicolaou Cancer Research Institute, Miami, Florida, U.S.A.