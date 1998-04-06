Spoken Dialogue With Computers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R. De Mori, Problems and Methods of Solution. M. Omologo, P. Svaizer, and R. De Mori, Acoustic Transduction. B. Angelini, D. Falavigna, M. Omologo, and R. De Mori, Basic Acoustic Sounds, Their Analysis, and Features. D. Giuliani, D. Falavigna, and R. De Mori, Acoustic Feature Transformations. F. Brugnara and R. De Mori, Acoustic Modeling. F. Brugnara and R. De Mori, Training of Acoustic Models. M. Federico and R. De Mori, Language Modeling. M. Cettolo, R. Gretter, and R. De Mori, Knowledge Integration. M. Cettolo, R. Gretter, and R. De Mori, Recognition as Search. Y. Bengio, C. Furlanello, E. Trentin, and R. De Mori, Neural Networks for Speech Recognition. D. Giuliani and R. De Mori, Speaker Adaptation. D. Jouvet, C. Mokbel, J. Monne, and R. De Mori, Robust Speech Recognition. A. Corazza and R. De Mori, On the Use of Formal Grammars. R. Kuhn and R. De Mori, Semantic Interpretation. D. Sadek and R. De Mori, Dialog Systems. C. Sorin and R. De Mori, Sentence Generation. G. Antoniol, R. Fiutem, G. Lazzari, and R. De Mori, Architectures and Applications. Appendices: D. Falavigna, M. Omologo, and P. Svaizer, Speech Data Acquisition and Analysis. R. Kuhn and R. De Mori, Classification Trees. R. Kuhn and R. De Mori, Speech Corpora. G. Antoniol and R. Fiutem, Equations for Software Agent Behavior. Subject Index.
Description
A comprehensive reference on the exciting growth area of spoken dialogs with computers, this text describes the components of a computer-based spoken dialog system, and will prove invaluable to researchers in industry and academia working on speech communication systems and for applications developers. This state-of-the-art book reviews the complete chain from microphone to speech synthesis. It provides methods, models, and algorithms for building a working system. Renato De Mori is coauthor of each chapter ensuring coherence and homogeneity throughout the text.
Spoken Dialogs with Computers covers in detail: transducers and microphone arrays, speech analysis and transformation, acoustic modeling and model training, language modeling, and knowledge integration for automatic speech recognition (ASR). The book also presents generation of word hypotheses, speaker adaptation, robustness and telephone application, use of syntactic and semantic knowledge, speech interpretation and dialog strategies, speech generation, and software system architectures for practical implementation.
Key Features
- All the necessary methods and models are provided for building a working systems and there is clear algorithmic presentation of the important components
- A section on automatic interpretation allows the building of a database query system in spoken language
- The book will be invaluable to researchers in industry and academia working on speech communication systems and for application developers in industry
Readership
Researchers in industry and academia working on computer speech and language. Developers in industry working on speech recognition and generation software (ie. Dragon, Phillips, IBM).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 6th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122090554
About the Authors
Renato De Mori Author
Renato De Mori graduated in electronic engineering from Politeuiso di Tovino, Italy. He has been active in research since 1969,and is a fellow of the IEEE. For this book he brings together developers of deployed systems and has co-authored each chapter to ensure coherence and homogeneity. Renato De Mori is Professor of Computer Science at the University of Avignon, France. He has also been a Director at the School of Computer Science, McGill University, Montreal, Canada for the last ten years.
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada and Université d'Avignon, France