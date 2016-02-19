Spinors and Calibrations
1st Edition
Description
Progress in mathematics is based on a thorough understanding of the mathematical objects under consideration, and yet many textbooks and monographs proceed to discuss general statements and assume that the reader can and will provide the mathematical infrastructure of examples and counterexamples. This book makes a deliberate effort to correct this situation: it is a collection of examples. The following table of contents describes its breadth and reveals the underlying motivation--differential geometry--in its many facets: Riemannian, symplectic, Kadahler, hyperKadahler, as well as complex and quaternionic.
Readership
Libraries, research mathematicians, undergraduate and graduate students, and mathematical physicists.
Table of Contents
[contents checked against book 8/14/90 TC] CONTENTS: Classical Groups I. The Eight Types of Inner Product Spaces. Classical Groups II. Euclidean/Lorentzian Vector Spaces. Differential Geometry. Normed Algebras. Calibrations. Matrix Algebras. Spinors: The Clifford Algebras (continued). The Groups Spin and Pin. The Clifford Algebras Cl(r,s) as Algebras. The Split Case Cl(p,p). Inner Products on the Spaces of Spinors and Pinors. Low Dimensions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 323
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 25th April 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918631
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123296504
About the Author
F. Harvey
Affiliations and Expertise
Rice University
Reviews
@qu:The book will be a welcome supplement to standard texts on Lie theory....It provides concrete material to those who study and contribute to the interesting developments in spin geometry and Twsitor theory with applications to general relativity. @source:--MATHEMATCIS AND COMPUTERS IN SIMULATION