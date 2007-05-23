Spinocerebellar Degenerations: The Ataxias and Spastic Paraplegias, Volume 31

SPINOCEREBELLAR DEGENERATIONS



1 Cerebellum and Spinal Cord – Principles of Development, Anatomical Organization, and Functional Relevance, Jeremy D. Schmahmann



Ataxias



2 Acquired Cerebellar Ataxias and Differential Diagnosis, Thomas Klockgether



3 Multiple System Atrophy, Christoph Globas, Felix Geser, Gregor Wenning, and Ludger Schöls



Autosomal Dominant



4 Clinical and Genetic Aspects of Spinocerebellar Ataxias with emphasis on Polyglutamine Expansions, Giovanni Stevanin, Alexandra Durr, and Alexis Brice



5 Polyglutamine Ataxias: In Vitro and In Vivo Models, Stefan-M. Pulst and Henry Paulson



6 Mechanisms underlying Non-Coding Repeat Expansions, Katherine A. Dick, John W. Day, and Laura P.W. Ranum



Autosomal Recessive



7 Friedreich Ataxia, Massimo Pandolfo



8 Ataxia-Telangiectasia, Thomas O. Crawford and Yosef Shiloh



9 Hereditary Ataxias and Spastic Parapareses in Northeastern Canada, Nicolas Dupré, Bernard Brais, Guy A. Rouleau, and Jean-Pierre Bouchard



10 Recessive Ataxia plus Oculomotor Apraxia Syndromes, Michel Koenig and Maria-Ceu Moreira



11 Metabolic Causes of Ataxia, Anthony H.V. Schapira



12 Other Autosomal Recessive Ataxias, Giuseppe De Michele and Alessandro Filla

Spastic Paraplegias



13 Differential Diagnosis of Acquired causes of Spastic Paraplegia, Bertrand Fontaine



14 SPG4, the most frequent Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia: Clinical and Genetic Aspects

Christel Depienne, Alexis Brice, and Alexandra Durr



15 Autosomal Dominant Spastic Paraplegia: Loci/Genes other than SPG4 (spastin), Evan Reid



16 Overview on Hereditary Spastic Paraplegias, José Leal Loureiro and Paula Coutinho



17 X-linked Spastic Paraplegia, James Garbern



18 Genetic Testing for Hereditary Ataxia and Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia, Martha A. Nance



19 Recessive Spastic Paraplegias, Paula Coutinho and José Leal Loureiro