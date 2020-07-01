Spinel Ferrite Nanostructures for Energy Storage Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Ferrites: Basics
2. Synthesis methods and properties
3. Applications of ferrites
4. Electrochemical energy storage in Ferrites
5. Electro catalytic water splitting applications of Ferrites
6. limitations and perspectives
Description
Spinal Ferrite Nanostructures for Energy Storage Devices provide up-to-date coverage of ferrite properties and applications, with a particular focus on electrochemical and electrocatalytic energy storage applications. The book covers the basics of ferrites, including synthesis methods, structures and properties in the first few chapters, focusing on topics such as the properties of ferrites and the electrochemical and electro catalytic energy storage applications of unitary, binary and mixed ferrite nanostructures. Limitations for using ferrites in these devices are also covered. This book is an important reference source for materials scientists and engineers who want to gain a greater understanding of how ferrites are being used to enhance energy storage devices.
Key Features
- Shows how ferrites are being used in a variety of energy storage systems, including electrochemical supercapacitor systems
- Discusses how ferrites are being used as an abundantly available, cheaper alternative to their materials for energy storage applications
- Evaluates the challenges and limitations of using ferrites for energy storage applications
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science, engineering, and energy storage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192375
About the Editors
Rajaram Mane
Professor at the School of Physical Sciences, SRTM University, India. His research focuses are in the areas of nanomaterials for device physics, and in energy studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physical Sciences, SRTM University, India
Vijaykumar Jadhav
Irish Government Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Chemistry, University College of Cork, Ireland. His research focuses in the areas of electrochemical supercapacitors and chemoresistive gas sensors
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemistry, University College of Cork, Ireland
