Spine Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443066160

Spine Surgery

2nd Edition

Techniques, Complication Avoidance, and Management, 2-Volume Set

Author: Edward Benzel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443066160
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 20th August 2004
Page Count: 1600
Description

This best-selling resource explores the full spectrum of surgical techniques used in spine surgery, and describes how to avoid and manage complex problems. It emphasizes how to achieve successful outcomes and minimize risks. The 2nd Edition delivers more than 25 brand-new chapters, as well as extensive revisions and updates throughout, to reflect all of the latest advances in the field. It also features contributions from an increased number of orthopaedic surgeons to round out the strong coverage provided by the many neurosurgeon contributors.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from well-known neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons, for well-rounded, authoritative coverage from beginning to end.
  • Offers more than 825 outstanding illustrations that demonstrate how to perform every procedure step by step.

Table of Contents

  1. History
    2. History of Spinal Instrumentation: The Modern Era

    SECTION 1 THE FUNDAMENTALS

    3. Differential Diagnosis of Surgical Disorders of the Spine
    4. Anatomy and Physiology of Congenital Spinal Lesions
    5. Anatomy and Pathophysiology of Acquired Spinal Lesions
    6. Neural Injury at the Molecular Level
    7. Practical Anatomy and Fundamental Biomechanics
    8. Physical and Neurological Examination
    9. Spinal Masqueraders
    10. Pathophysiology of Cervical Myelopathy: Biomechanical Concepts
    11. Biology of Spine Fusion
    12. Spine Fusion: Anatomy and Biomechanics of Bone-Bone Interface
    13. Bone Void Fillers: Bone and Bone Substitutes
    14. Osteointegration (Osseointegration)
    15. Materials and Material Properties
    16. Biomechanical Testing
    17. Fundamentals of Spine Surgery
    18. Preoperative and Surgical Planning for Avoiding Complications
    19. Data Management
    20. Education and Knowledge-Base Acquisition and Retention

    SECTION 2 ANATOMY AND SURGICAL APPROACHES AND EXPOSURES OF THE VERTEBRAL COLUMN

    21. Occipital Cervical Region
    22. The Cervical Spine and Cervicothoracic Junction
    23. Thoracic Spine
    24. The Lumbar and Sacral Spine

    SECTION 3 DECOMPRESSION AND ARTHRODESIS OF THE CERVICAL SPINE

    3.1 DECOMPRESSION AND ARTHRODESIS OF THE CERVICAL SPINE
    25. Upper Cervical and Craniocervical Decompression
    26. Upper Cervical and Occipitocervical Arthodesis
    27. Ventral and Ventrolateral Subaxial Decompression
    28. Single and Multiple-Single Interbody Fusion Techniques
    29. Threaded Interbody Cage Fixation for Cervical Spondylosis and Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
    30. Interbody Strut Techniques
    31. Interbody Cages
    32. Cervical Laminotomy, Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, and Foraminotomy
    33. Interspinous, Laminar, and Facet Fusion
    34. Combined Ventral-Dorsal Procedure
    3.2 DECOMPRESSION AND ARTHRODESIS OF THE THORACIC AND LUMBAR SPINE
    35. Ventral and Ventrolateral Spine Decompression and Fusion
    36 Lateral Extracavitary Decompression
    37. Retropleural Approach to the Ventral Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spine
    38. Laminotomy, Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, and Foraminotomy
    39. Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
    40. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
    41. Lumbar Interbody Cages
    42. Dorsal and Lateral Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion
    3.3 TRAUMA SURGERY
    43. Trauma Surgery: Occipitocervical Junction
    44. Trauma Surgery: Cervical Spine
    45. Trauma Surgery: Thoracic & Thoracolumbar Spine
    46. Trauma Surgery: Fractures of the Lumbar and Sacral Spine
    3.4 DISCECTOMY
    47. Cervical Discectomy
    48. Thoracic Discectomy
    49. Lumbar Discectomy
    50. Percutaneous Approaches to Lumbar Discectomy
    51. The Black Disc
    3.5 ARTHRITIDES AND RELATED DISORDERS
    52. Cervical Spondylosis
    53. Thoracic and Lumbar Spondylosis
    54. Spondylolisthesis: Sagittal Plane Lumbar Spine Deformity Correction
    55. Degenerative Rotatory Scoliosis: Coronal Plane Lumbar Spine Deformity Correction
    56. Rheumatoid Arthritis
    57. Ankylosing Spondylitis and Related Disorders
    58. Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
    59. Scheuermann¡¦s Disease
    3.6 DEFORMITY CORRECTION PRINCIPLES
    60. Craniocervical Junction Deformities
    61. Subaxial Cervical Deformities
    62. Cervical Facet Dislocations: A Ventral Surgical Strategy for Decompression, Reduction, and Stabilization
    63. Kyphotic Cervical Deformity Correction
    64. Thoracic and Lumbar Deformities
    65. Pediatric Spinal Deformities
    66. Deformity Correction
    67. Deformity Surgery: Thoracic and Lumbar
    68. Ankylosing Spondylitis
    3.7 TUMORS, VASCULAR MALFORMATIONS, AND RELATED LESIONS
    69. Intramedullary Spinal Cord Lesions
    70. Intradural Extramedullary Spinal Lesions
    71. Spinal Intradural Vascular Malformations
    72. Spinal Dural Vascular Malformations
    73. Cauda Equina Syndrome
    74. Primary Bony Spinal Lesions
    75. Primary Bony Spinal Lesions: Surgery for Cure
    76. Metastatic Spinal Tumors
    77. Metabolic Bone Disease
    78. Foramen Magnum Lesions
    79. Sacral Lesions
    80. Tarlov Cysts
    3.8 PEDIATRIC SPINAL SURGERY AND SURGERY FOR CONGENITAL ANOMALIES
    81. Occult Spinal Dysraphism and Tethered Spinal Cord
    82. Myelomeningocele and Associated Anomalies
    83. Anterior Sacral Meningocele
    84. Chiari Malformation and Syringomyelia
    85. Chiari Malformations and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Fibromyalgia: A Paradigm for Care
    3.9 ADJUNCTIVE MANAGEMENT DILEMMAS AND COMPLEX SURGICAL PROBLEMS
    86. Evaluation of the Cervical Spine After Trauma
    87. Revascularization and Scar Prevention: Omental Transposition and Spine Surgery
    88. Spinal Wound Closure
    89. Spinal Reoperations
    90. Penetrating Spinal Cord Injuries
    91. Vascularized Bone Grafts in Spine Surgery
    92. Pain and Spasticity
    93. Bone Graft Harvesting
    94. Timing of Spine Surgery: Argument for Elective Surgery
    95. Minimally Invasive Spinal Decompression and Stabilization Techniques I
    96. Minimally Invasive Spinal Decompression and Stabilization Techniques II
    97. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
    98. The Obese Patient
    99. Smoking, the Spine, and Spinal Fusion
    100. The Geriatric Patient
    101. Surgery of the Sympathetic Nervous System
    102. The Value of Surgical Intervention in Spinal Trauma
    103. Trauma Nonoperative Management
    104. Complications of Peripheral Nerve Surgery

    SECTION 4 SPINAL INSTRUMENTATION

    105. Basic Biomechanically Relevant Anatomy
    106. Spinal Implant Attributes: Distraction, Compression, and Three-Point Bending
    107. Spinal Implant Attributes: Cantilever Beam Fixation
    108. Spinal Implant Attributes: Dynamic Spine Fixation
    109. Biomechanics of Motion Preservation Strategies
    110. Upper Cervical Screw Fixation Techniques
    111. High Cervical and Occipitocervical Plate, Rod, Wire, and Bone Techniques
    112. Ventral Subaxial Cervical Fixation Techniques
    113. Subsidence and Dynamic Cervical Spine Stabilization
    114. Ventral and Lateral Thoracic and Lumbar Fixation Techniques
    115. Dorsal Subaxial Cervical Instrumentation Techniques
    116. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Screw Fixation and Pedicle Fixation Technique
    117. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Simple Hook-Rod, Wire and Wire-Rod Techniques
    118. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Universal Spinal Instrumentation Techniques
    119. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Combined and Complex Techniques
    120. Complex Lumbosacropelvic Fixation Techniques
    121. Iatrogenic Spine Destabilization
    122. Cervical Spine Construct Design
    123. Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Construct Design
    124. Fundamentals of Spine Deformity and Correction
    124. Artificial Disc Prosthesis for the Cervical Spine
    125. Artificial Disc - Lumbar

    SECTION 5 SPECIAL TOPICS

    127. Surgical Incisions, Positioning, and Retraction
    128. Blood Loss
    129. Imaging: Trauma
    130. Degenerative Disease and Infection: Role of Imaging
    131. Preoperative Imaging for Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Surgery
    132. Postoperative Imaging
    133. Intraoperative Imaging of the Spine
    134. Stereotactic Radiosurgery of the Spine
    135. Somatosensory Evoked Potential for Spine Surgery
    136. Electronic Diagnostic Studies
    137. Spine Surgery Monitoring
    138. Intraoperative Nonparalytic Monitoring
    139. Anesthesia
    140. Perioperative Management
    141. Medical Management of the Patient with Spinal Cord Injury
    142. Nutritional Care of the Spinal Cord Injured Patient
    143. Skin and Wound Care
    144. Medical Management of Adult and Pediatric Spinal Cord Injury
    145. Spinal Traction
    146. Orthoses: Complication Prevention and Management
    147. Athlete with Spinal Injury
    148. Nonoperative Management of Neck and Back Pain
    149. Intradiscal Electrothermy Therapy
    150. Neurologic Complications
    151. Vascular and Soft-tissue Complications
    152. Postoperative Spinal Deformation
    153. Arachnoiditis
    154. Infectious Complications of Spine Surgery
    155. Medical Complications
    156. Cerebrospinal Fluid Fistula and Pseudomeningocele After Spine Surgery
    157. Nonunion

    SECTION 6 CONTROVERSIES

    158. Ventral Cervical Compression and Fusion: To Plate or Not To Plate
    Not to Plate
    To Plate
    159. Cervical Spondylosis with Minimal Myelopathy: To Decompress or Not To Decompress
    To Decompress
    Not to Decompress
    160. Bilateral Locked Cervical Facets with Incomplete Myelopathy: Open Versus Closed Reduction
    Open Reduction
    Closed Reduction
    161. Cervical Spine Fusion: Allograft Versus Autograft
    Argument for Allograft
    Argument for Autograft
    162. Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spine Fractures with Ventral Mass Lesion: Ventral Versus Dorsal Operation
    Ventral Decompression and Stabilization
    Dorsal Decompression and Stabilization
    163 Reoperation for Failed Spinal Fusion: Augmentation of Fusion with Spinal Stimulation
    Argument Against Spinal Stimulation
    Argument for Spinal Stimulation
    164 Management of a Patient with Thoracolumbar Fracture with Complete Myelopathy and a 40„a Kyphotic Deformity: Operative or Recumbent Management
    Operative Management
    Recumbent Management
    165. Management of Symptomatic Osteoporotic Vertebral Compression
    Vertebroplasty
    Kyphoplasty
    166. Management of Ossification of Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
    Cervical Laminoplasty: Open Door
    Laminoplasty: French Door
    Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament: Laminectomy
    Smith-Robinson Technique
    Ventral Approach: Open-Window Corpectomy
    167. Spondylotic Myelopathy with Cervical Kyphotic Deformity
    Ventral Approach
    Dorsal Approach
    Combined Ventral and Dorsal Approach
    168. Management of Cervical Disc Herniation
    Dorsal Laminoforaminotomy Plus Discectomy
    Ventral Cervical Discectomy without Fusion
    Ventral Cervical Discectomy and Fusion with Allograft and Plating
    Ventral Cervical Discectomy and Fusion with Autograft and without Plating
    Ventral Cervical Discectomy with Artificial Disc
    169. Ethical and Mediocolegal Aspects of Spine Surgery
    170. Economics and Practice Management
    171. The Rationale fro Practice Hygiene: Coding, Reimbursement, and Nomenclature
    172. Intraoperative Crisis Management in Spine Surgery: What to Do When Things Go Bad

Details

No. of pages:
1600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
20th August 2004
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443066160

About the Author

Edward Benzel

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, Center for Spine Health, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

