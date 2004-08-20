Spine Surgery
2nd Edition
Techniques, Complication Avoidance, and Management, 2-Volume Set
Description
This best-selling resource explores the full spectrum of surgical techniques used in spine surgery, and describes how to avoid and manage complex problems. It emphasizes how to achieve successful outcomes and minimize risks. The 2nd Edition delivers more than 25 brand-new chapters, as well as extensive revisions and updates throughout, to reflect all of the latest advances in the field. It also features contributions from an increased number of orthopaedic surgeons to round out the strong coverage provided by the many neurosurgeon contributors.
Key Features
- Features contributions from well-known neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons, for well-rounded, authoritative coverage from beginning to end.
- Offers more than 825 outstanding illustrations that demonstrate how to perform every procedure step by step.
Table of Contents
- History
2. History of Spinal Instrumentation: The Modern Era
SECTION 1 THE FUNDAMENTALS
3. Differential Diagnosis of Surgical Disorders of the Spine
4. Anatomy and Physiology of Congenital Spinal Lesions
5. Anatomy and Pathophysiology of Acquired Spinal Lesions
6. Neural Injury at the Molecular Level
7. Practical Anatomy and Fundamental Biomechanics
8. Physical and Neurological Examination
9. Spinal Masqueraders
10. Pathophysiology of Cervical Myelopathy: Biomechanical Concepts
11. Biology of Spine Fusion
12. Spine Fusion: Anatomy and Biomechanics of Bone-Bone Interface
13. Bone Void Fillers: Bone and Bone Substitutes
14. Osteointegration (Osseointegration)
15. Materials and Material Properties
16. Biomechanical Testing
17. Fundamentals of Spine Surgery
18. Preoperative and Surgical Planning for Avoiding Complications
19. Data Management
20. Education and Knowledge-Base Acquisition and Retention
SECTION 2 ANATOMY AND SURGICAL APPROACHES AND EXPOSURES OF THE VERTEBRAL COLUMN
21. Occipital Cervical Region
22. The Cervical Spine and Cervicothoracic Junction
23. Thoracic Spine
24. The Lumbar and Sacral Spine
SECTION 3 DECOMPRESSION AND ARTHRODESIS OF THE CERVICAL SPINE
3.1 DECOMPRESSION AND ARTHRODESIS OF THE CERVICAL SPINE
25. Upper Cervical and Craniocervical Decompression
26. Upper Cervical and Occipitocervical Arthodesis
27. Ventral and Ventrolateral Subaxial Decompression
28. Single and Multiple-Single Interbody Fusion Techniques
29. Threaded Interbody Cage Fixation for Cervical Spondylosis and Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
30. Interbody Strut Techniques
31. Interbody Cages
32. Cervical Laminotomy, Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, and Foraminotomy
33. Interspinous, Laminar, and Facet Fusion
34. Combined Ventral-Dorsal Procedure
3.2 DECOMPRESSION AND ARTHRODESIS OF THE THORACIC AND LUMBAR SPINE
35. Ventral and Ventrolateral Spine Decompression and Fusion
36 Lateral Extracavitary Decompression
37. Retropleural Approach to the Ventral Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spine
38. Laminotomy, Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, and Foraminotomy
39. Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
40. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
41. Lumbar Interbody Cages
42. Dorsal and Lateral Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion
3.3 TRAUMA SURGERY
43. Trauma Surgery: Occipitocervical Junction
44. Trauma Surgery: Cervical Spine
45. Trauma Surgery: Thoracic & Thoracolumbar Spine
46. Trauma Surgery: Fractures of the Lumbar and Sacral Spine
3.4 DISCECTOMY
47. Cervical Discectomy
48. Thoracic Discectomy
49. Lumbar Discectomy
50. Percutaneous Approaches to Lumbar Discectomy
51. The Black Disc
3.5 ARTHRITIDES AND RELATED DISORDERS
52. Cervical Spondylosis
53. Thoracic and Lumbar Spondylosis
54. Spondylolisthesis: Sagittal Plane Lumbar Spine Deformity Correction
55. Degenerative Rotatory Scoliosis: Coronal Plane Lumbar Spine Deformity Correction
56. Rheumatoid Arthritis
57. Ankylosing Spondylitis and Related Disorders
58. Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
59. Scheuermann¡¦s Disease
3.6 DEFORMITY CORRECTION PRINCIPLES
60. Craniocervical Junction Deformities
61. Subaxial Cervical Deformities
62. Cervical Facet Dislocations: A Ventral Surgical Strategy for Decompression, Reduction, and Stabilization
63. Kyphotic Cervical Deformity Correction
64. Thoracic and Lumbar Deformities
65. Pediatric Spinal Deformities
66. Deformity Correction
67. Deformity Surgery: Thoracic and Lumbar
68. Ankylosing Spondylitis
3.7 TUMORS, VASCULAR MALFORMATIONS, AND RELATED LESIONS
69. Intramedullary Spinal Cord Lesions
70. Intradural Extramedullary Spinal Lesions
71. Spinal Intradural Vascular Malformations
72. Spinal Dural Vascular Malformations
73. Cauda Equina Syndrome
74. Primary Bony Spinal Lesions
75. Primary Bony Spinal Lesions: Surgery for Cure
76. Metastatic Spinal Tumors
77. Metabolic Bone Disease
78. Foramen Magnum Lesions
79. Sacral Lesions
80. Tarlov Cysts
3.8 PEDIATRIC SPINAL SURGERY AND SURGERY FOR CONGENITAL ANOMALIES
81. Occult Spinal Dysraphism and Tethered Spinal Cord
82. Myelomeningocele and Associated Anomalies
83. Anterior Sacral Meningocele
84. Chiari Malformation and Syringomyelia
85. Chiari Malformations and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/Fibromyalgia: A Paradigm for Care
3.9 ADJUNCTIVE MANAGEMENT DILEMMAS AND COMPLEX SURGICAL PROBLEMS
86. Evaluation of the Cervical Spine After Trauma
87. Revascularization and Scar Prevention: Omental Transposition and Spine Surgery
88. Spinal Wound Closure
89. Spinal Reoperations
90. Penetrating Spinal Cord Injuries
91. Vascularized Bone Grafts in Spine Surgery
92. Pain and Spasticity
93. Bone Graft Harvesting
94. Timing of Spine Surgery: Argument for Elective Surgery
95. Minimally Invasive Spinal Decompression and Stabilization Techniques I
96. Minimally Invasive Spinal Decompression and Stabilization Techniques II
97. Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
98. The Obese Patient
99. Smoking, the Spine, and Spinal Fusion
100. The Geriatric Patient
101. Surgery of the Sympathetic Nervous System
102. The Value of Surgical Intervention in Spinal Trauma
103. Trauma Nonoperative Management
104. Complications of Peripheral Nerve Surgery
SECTION 4 SPINAL INSTRUMENTATION
105. Basic Biomechanically Relevant Anatomy
106. Spinal Implant Attributes: Distraction, Compression, and Three-Point Bending
107. Spinal Implant Attributes: Cantilever Beam Fixation
108. Spinal Implant Attributes: Dynamic Spine Fixation
109. Biomechanics of Motion Preservation Strategies
110. Upper Cervical Screw Fixation Techniques
111. High Cervical and Occipitocervical Plate, Rod, Wire, and Bone Techniques
112. Ventral Subaxial Cervical Fixation Techniques
113. Subsidence and Dynamic Cervical Spine Stabilization
114. Ventral and Lateral Thoracic and Lumbar Fixation Techniques
115. Dorsal Subaxial Cervical Instrumentation Techniques
116. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Screw Fixation and Pedicle Fixation Technique
117. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Simple Hook-Rod, Wire and Wire-Rod Techniques
118. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Universal Spinal Instrumentation Techniques
119. Dorsal Thoracic and Lumbar Combined and Complex Techniques
120. Complex Lumbosacropelvic Fixation Techniques
121. Iatrogenic Spine Destabilization
122. Cervical Spine Construct Design
123. Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Construct Design
124. Fundamentals of Spine Deformity and Correction
124. Artificial Disc Prosthesis for the Cervical Spine
125. Artificial Disc - Lumbar
SECTION 5 SPECIAL TOPICS
127. Surgical Incisions, Positioning, and Retraction
128. Blood Loss
129. Imaging: Trauma
130. Degenerative Disease and Infection: Role of Imaging
131. Preoperative Imaging for Thoracic and Lumbar Spine Surgery
132. Postoperative Imaging
133. Intraoperative Imaging of the Spine
134. Stereotactic Radiosurgery of the Spine
135. Somatosensory Evoked Potential for Spine Surgery
136. Electronic Diagnostic Studies
137. Spine Surgery Monitoring
138. Intraoperative Nonparalytic Monitoring
139. Anesthesia
140. Perioperative Management
141. Medical Management of the Patient with Spinal Cord Injury
142. Nutritional Care of the Spinal Cord Injured Patient
143. Skin and Wound Care
144. Medical Management of Adult and Pediatric Spinal Cord Injury
145. Spinal Traction
146. Orthoses: Complication Prevention and Management
147. Athlete with Spinal Injury
148. Nonoperative Management of Neck and Back Pain
149. Intradiscal Electrothermy Therapy
150. Neurologic Complications
151. Vascular and Soft-tissue Complications
152. Postoperative Spinal Deformation
153. Arachnoiditis
154. Infectious Complications of Spine Surgery
155. Medical Complications
156. Cerebrospinal Fluid Fistula and Pseudomeningocele After Spine Surgery
157. Nonunion
SECTION 6 CONTROVERSIES
158. Ventral Cervical Compression and Fusion: To Plate or Not To Plate
Not to Plate
To Plate
159. Cervical Spondylosis with Minimal Myelopathy: To Decompress or Not To Decompress
To Decompress
Not to Decompress
160. Bilateral Locked Cervical Facets with Incomplete Myelopathy: Open Versus Closed Reduction
Open Reduction
Closed Reduction
161. Cervical Spine Fusion: Allograft Versus Autograft
Argument for Allograft
Argument for Autograft
162. Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Spine Fractures with Ventral Mass Lesion: Ventral Versus Dorsal Operation
Ventral Decompression and Stabilization
Dorsal Decompression and Stabilization
163 Reoperation for Failed Spinal Fusion: Augmentation of Fusion with Spinal Stimulation
Argument Against Spinal Stimulation
Argument for Spinal Stimulation
164 Management of a Patient with Thoracolumbar Fracture with Complete Myelopathy and a 40„a Kyphotic Deformity: Operative or Recumbent Management
Operative Management
Recumbent Management
165. Management of Symptomatic Osteoporotic Vertebral Compression
Vertebroplasty
Kyphoplasty
166. Management of Ossification of Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
Cervical Laminoplasty: Open Door
Laminoplasty: French Door
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament: Laminectomy
Smith-Robinson Technique
Ventral Approach: Open-Window Corpectomy
167. Spondylotic Myelopathy with Cervical Kyphotic Deformity
Ventral Approach
Dorsal Approach
Combined Ventral and Dorsal Approach
168. Management of Cervical Disc Herniation
Dorsal Laminoforaminotomy Plus Discectomy
Ventral Cervical Discectomy without Fusion
Ventral Cervical Discectomy and Fusion with Allograft and Plating
Ventral Cervical Discectomy and Fusion with Autograft and without Plating
Ventral Cervical Discectomy with Artificial Disc
169. Ethical and Mediocolegal Aspects of Spine Surgery
170. Economics and Practice Management
171. The Rationale fro Practice Hygiene: Coding, Reimbursement, and Nomenclature
172. Intraoperative Crisis Management in Spine Surgery: What to Do When Things Go Bad
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 20th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066160
About the Author
Edward Benzel
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, Center for Spine Health, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.