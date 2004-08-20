This best-selling resource explores the full spectrum of surgical techniques used in spine surgery, and describes how to avoid and manage complex problems. It emphasizes how to achieve successful outcomes and minimize risks. The 2nd Edition delivers more than 25 brand-new chapters, as well as extensive revisions and updates throughout, to reflect all of the latest advances in the field. It also features contributions from an increased number of orthopaedic surgeons to round out the strong coverage provided by the many neurosurgeon contributors.