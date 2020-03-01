Spine Secrets
3rd Edition
Authors: Vincent Devlin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323636629
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 558
Description
For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Spine Secrets Plus, 3rd Edition, by Dr. Vincent J. Devlin, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323636629
About the Authors
Vincent Devlin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Surgeon, Silver Spring, Maryland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.