Spine Secrets - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323636629

Spine Secrets

3rd Edition

Authors: Vincent Devlin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323636629
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 558
Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Spine Secrets Plus, 3rd Edition, by Dr. Vincent J. Devlin, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

About the Authors

Vincent Devlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Silver Spring, Maryland

