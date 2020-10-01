The era of personalized spine care has arrived. Within that, imaging and clinical phenotypes are key in establishing personalized algorithms for patient care. This is particularly important in developing novel diagnostics and therapeutics as well as predicting outcomes and establishing preventative measures for various spinal disorders. Spine Phenotypes is a comprehensive resource that outlines phenotype descriptions, their radiographic measurement and epidemiological classification and provides an in-depth discussion regarding spine pathology and its clinical relevance.

Multi-authored, with multi-disciplinary contributions from world leaders in the field of imaging, spine research and clinical practice, each chapter is rich in visual depiction of imaging phenotypes, providing examples of some established phenotypic measurements with a range of normal and pathologic images.

Spine Phenotypes will be a first of its kind reference for researchers, orthopedists, spine specialists and many more.