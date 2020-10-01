Spine Phenotypes
1st Edition
Description
The era of personalized spine care has arrived. Within that, imaging and clinical phenotypes are key in establishing personalized algorithms for patient care. This is particularly important in developing novel diagnostics and therapeutics as well as predicting outcomes and establishing preventative measures for various spinal disorders. Spine Phenotypes is a comprehensive resource that outlines phenotype descriptions, their radiographic measurement and epidemiological classification and provides an in-depth discussion regarding spine pathology and its clinical relevance.
Multi-authored, with multi-disciplinary contributions from world leaders in the field of imaging, spine research and clinical practice, each chapter is rich in visual depiction of imaging phenotypes, providing examples of some established phenotypic measurements with a range of normal and pathologic images.
Spine Phenotypes will be a first of its kind reference for researchers, orthopedists, spine specialists and many more.
Key Features
- Book chapters devoted to specific imaging phenotypes with discussion of their clinical correlates
- Imaging phenotypes provided with examples of established phenotypic measurements and a range of normal and pathologic images
- Multi-author, multi-disciplinary contributions comprising world leaders in the field of imaging, spine research and clinical practice
Readership
Researchers, Orthopedists, Spine Specialists (including chiropractors, physiatrists, physical therapists, neurosurgeons, pain management physicians and many rheumatologists and neurologists). Medical Students, Nurses, Residents, Physician Assistants, and Undergraduate Students
Table of Contents
- Anatomy of the spine
2. Biomechanics of the spine
3. Biomechanical models to study spinal phenotypes
4. Animal models to study spinal phenotypes
5. Imaging technologies of the spine
6. Disc degeneration
7. Osteophytes and disc space narrowing
8. Disc displacement
9. High intensity zones and radial tears
10. Vertebral endplate changes, abnormalities, and defects
11. Subchondral bone marrow changes (Modic)
12. Spinal ligament changes and abnormalities
13. Spinal stenosis
14. Facet joint changes and orientation
15. Muscle morphology, changes and association with spinal phenotypes
16. Spinal alignment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128227787
About the Editor
Frances Mary Kingsley Williams
Frances M.K. Williams is a professor at King’s College London and an honorary consultant in rheumatology at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. She’s been a member of the Royal College of Physicians since 1995, completed her PhD at the University of London in 2002 and is also a Fellow at the Royal College Physicians of Edinburgh since 2007. Dr. Williams performs genetic and epidemiological studies in Twins UK and UK Biobank volunteers, as well as patients, to understand better the genetic basis for common conditions such as back pain, age-related hearing impairment and fibromyalgia. The areas of special interest are: intervertebral disc degeneration and low back pain, osteoporosis and vertebral fracture, and chronic pain syndrome. Dr. Williams was the International Society for the Study of Lumbar Spine prizewinner for clinical studies in both 2015 and 2019 and has authored 120+ articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
King’s College London and Honorary Consultant in Rheumatology, Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
Jaro Ilari Karppinen
Jaro Karppinen is Professor of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oulu, in Northern Finland. He also works at the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health as a specialist of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. He has an academic degree in Biochemistry and has been an investigator in many clinical studies related to low back pain and sciatica. His current research interest has focused on environmental and genetic risk factors of degenerative spinal disorders with a special focus on the etiology and diagnostics of Modic changes. He is the Project Leader of the musculoskeletal subprojects of the Northern Finland Birth Cohorts and a Member of the Executive Group the Northern Finland Birth Cohorts. He is a member of the International Society for the Study of the Lumbar Spine, International Association for the Study of Pain, European Spine Society, and AOSpine Research Network.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oulu, Finland
Dino Samartzis
Dr. Samartzis obtained his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, and further pursued graduate studies in biological sciences, evidence-based health care, clinical epidemiology, medical sciences, and international studies at Harvard University, University of Oxford (UK), University of Cambridge (UK), Erasmus University (The Netherlands), Charles University (Czech Republic), and London School of Economics and Political Science (UK). He completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the The University of Hong Kong. He went on to become the Gilbert Beebe Fellow of the Radiation and Nuclear Board of the National Academies of Science in Washington D.C. and the United States Department of Energy, the Radiation Epidemiology Branch of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and at the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (a.k.a. Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission) in Hiroshima, Japan. He has published over 350 peer-reviewed studies in high-impact journals (e.g., Lancet, Arthritis & Rheumatism, JBJS, etc.), book chapters and web-based articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, International Spine Research and Innovation Initiative (ISRII) and an Associate Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Rush Medical College