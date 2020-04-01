Spine Phenotypes
1st Edition
Description
The era of personalized spine care has arrived. Within that, imaging and clinical phenotypes are key in establishing personalized algorithms for patient care. This is particularly important in developing novel diagnostics and therapeutics as well as predicting outcomes and establishing preventative measures for various spinal disorders. Spine Phenotypes is a comprehensive resource that outlines both phenotype descriptions, their radiographic measurements and/or classifications and provides an in-depth discussion regarding the spine pathology and its clinical relevance.
Multi-authored, with multi-disciplinary contributions from world leaders in the field of imaging, research and clinical spine expertise. Each chapter is rich in visual depiction of imaging phenotypes, providing examples of some established phenotype measurements with a range of normal and pathologic images.
Spine Phenotypes will be a first of its kind reference for researchers, orthopedists, spine specialists and many more.
Key Features
- Book chapters devoted to specific imaging phenotypes with discussion of their clinical correlates
- Each chapter is rich in visual depiction of imaging phenotypes, providing examples of some established phenotype measurements with a range of normal and pathologic images
- Multi-author, multi-disciplinary contributions consisting of world leaders in the field of imaging, research and clinical spine expertise
Readership
Primary market/audience: Researchers, Orthopedists, Spine Specialists (including chiropractors, physiatrists, physical therapists, neurosurgeons, pain management physicians and many rheumatologists and neurologists).
Secondary market/audience: Medical Students, Nurses, Residents, Physician Assistants, and Undergraduate Students
Table of Contents
- Anatomy of the spine
2. Biomechanics of the spine
3. Biomechanical models to study spinal phenotypes
4. Animal models to study spinal phenotypes
5. Imaging technologies of the spine
6. Disc degeneration
7. Osteophytes and disc space narrowing
8. Disc displacement
9. High intensity zones and radial tears
10. Vertebral endplate changes, abnormalities, and defects
11. Subchondral bone marrow changes (Modic)
12. Spinal ligament changes and abnormalities
13. Spinal stenosis
14. Facet joint changes and orientation
15. Muscle morphology, changes and association with spinal phenotypes
16. Spinal alignment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128227787
About the Editor
Dino Samartzis
Dr. Samartzis obtained his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, and further pursued graduate studies in biological sciences, evidence-based health care, clinical epidemiology, medical sciences, and international studies at Harvard University, University of Oxford (UK), University of Cambridge (UK), Erasmus University (The Netherlands), Charles University (Czech Republic), and London School of Economics and Political Science (UK). He completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the The University of Hong Kong. He went on to become the Gilbert Beebe Fellow of the Radiation and Nuclear Board of the National Academies of Science in Washington D.C. and the United States Department of Energy, the Radiation Epidemiology Branch of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and at the Radiation Effects Research Foundation (a.k.a. Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission) in Hiroshima, Japan. He has published over 350 peer-reviewed studies in high-impact journals (e.g., Lancet, Arthritis & Rheumatism, JBJS, etc.), book chapters and web-based articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, International Spine Research and Innovation Initiative (ISRII) and an Associate Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Rush Medical College