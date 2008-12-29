Spine Oncology, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Authors: Onder Ofluoglu Rakesh Donthineni
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705140
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th December 2008
Page Count: 240
Description
The Spine Oncology issue presents an updated review of various aspects of the management of tumors affecting the spine. The chapters outline diagnostic studies, patient selection, treatment strategies and all aspects of surgical management including biomechanical principles, complex resection and reconstruction techniques and minimally invasive methods. The chapters are authored by well respected and experienced physicians from around the world. This issue was designed for surgeons managing spine disease, but also will address the needs of the general orthopaedic surgeon, residents and other healthcare specialists who may have an interest in this challenging area.
Details
About the Authors
Onder Ofluoglu Author
Rakesh Donthineni Author
