Spine Imaging
2nd Edition
Case Review Series
Table of Contents
OPENING ROUND
1. Lumbar spinal stenosis
2. Diskitis-Osteo, lumbar
3. CSF flow imaging
4. Postoperative Recurrent disk herniation, lumbar
5. Unilateral facet dislocation (cervical)
6. Atlantoaxial rotatory deformity
7. Paget’s disease
8. Traumatic vertebral artery occlusion
9. Caudal regression syndrome
10. Tarlov Cyst
11. Radial anular tear of a lumbar disk
12. Schwannoma, Sacral
13. Lateral meningocele, thoracic
14. Intradural lipoma, Cervical
15. Sagittal, epidural midline septum
16. Herniated disk constrained by midline septum
17. Loose transpedicular screw
18. Craniospinal tuberculosis
19. Disk herniation (extrusion), lumbar
20. Paget Disease
21. Sarcoidosis, cauda equina
22. Extradural schwannoma, cervical
23. Retroperitoneal sarcoma
24. Adult rheumatoid arthritis
25. Arachnoiditis
26. Spontaneous reduction of disk herniation
27. Intradural lipoma, conus.
28. Os odontoideum
29. Tuberculous Meningitis
30. Fracture-separation of the articular mass
31. Enhancing nerve roots with Lumbar disk herniation (unoperated spine)
32. Vertebral artery dissection
33. Lipoma of the Filum Terminale
34. Isthmic (Spondylolytic) spondylolisthesis
35. Baastrup’s Disease
36. Multiple Meningiomas, Neurofibromatosis type 2
37. Sacral neurofibromas
38. Vertebroplasty
39. Atlantoaxial subluxation
40. Lipomyelomeningocele
41. Bilateral Transpedicular Ascending Lumbar Veins
42. Devic’s syndrome (Neuromyelitis Optica)
43. Disk Herniation (Lateral) with Peridiskal Scar, Lumbar
44. Neuropathic Arthropathy (Charcot Spine)
45. Ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
46. Epidural abscess, thoracic
47. Epidural Steroid Injection
48. Odontoid nonunion
49. Disk Herniation, Cervical
50. Discogram demonstrating a left lateral (foraminal) disk herniation
51. Chiari II Malformation With Hydromyelia
52. Vertebral metastasis (prostate carcinoma) with epidural extension
53. Calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate (CPPD) crystal deposition
54. Intradural Meningioma, thoracic
55. Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis with vertebra plana
56. Congenital arachnoid cyst (Type 1A meningeal cyst)
57. Leptomeningeal metastases (breast carcinoma)
58. Disk herniation (sequestration), lumbar
59. Ossification of the ligamentum flavum (OLF)
60. Diastematomyelia, two dural sacs
61. Epidural Lipomatosis
62. Aneurysmal Bone Cyst (C2)
63. Dural arteriovenous fistula
64. Sickle Cell Disease with osteomyelitis and epidural abscess (lumbar)
65. Chordoma, sacral
66. Multiple Sclerosis, cervical
67. Vertebral lymphoma with secondary epidural venous enlargement
FAIR GAME
68. Intradural lipoma, lumbar
69. Traumatic Disk herniation, Cervical
70. Metastasis mimicking diskitis/osteomyelitis
71. CNS dissemination of conus ependymoma
72. Disk herniation (sequestration), cervical
73. Intradural, cystic teratoma
74. Fluid sign
75. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)
76. Steroid-Induced, Chronic Osteoporotic Compression Fractures
77. Pediatric spine, normal MR signal intensities
78. multiple sclerosis mimicking tumor
79. Bilateral facet dislocation with central cord syndrome
80. Dislodged bone graft (posterior)
81. Arteriovenous Malformation (Juvenile Type at C1–C2)
82. Myxopapillary ependymoma
83. Hemangioblastoma, Upper Thoracic
84. Benign vertebral hemangioma
85. Terminal Ventricle and Syringohydromyelia
86. Sacrococcgeal teratoma
87. Osteoid osteoma, lumbar
88. Intradural meningioma, thoracic
89. lymphoma
90. Iophendylate (Pantopaque) Collection, thoracic
91. Arachnoid cyst (postsurgical), thoracic
92. Guillain-Barré syndrome
93. Chordoma, cervical
94. Sarcoidosis, cervical
95. Osteoblastoma, cervical
96. Enterogenous cyst
97. Muscular dystrophy
98. Sacral Insufficiency Fractures and Sacroplasty
99. Lumbar juxtaarticular (synovial) cyst
100. Ependymoma, Cervical
101. Malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor
102. Cavernous Malformation
103. Primary Vertebral and Epidural Lymphoma
104. Leukemia
105. Spinal Cord Infarction, Thoracic
106. Neurofibomatosis type 1, with cord compression
107. Intradural schwanomma, thoracic
108. Disk Herniation, Thoracic
109. Intramedullary metastases (breast carcinoma)
110. Cryptococcosis
111. Ankylosing spondylitis with dural ectasia and arachnoiditis
112. Traumatic pseudomeningocele
113. Atlanto-occipital Assimilation with Basilar Invagination
114. Acute multiple sclerosis
115. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
116. Hemangioblastoma of the filum terminale
117. Chiari I malformation
118. Degenerative Facet Synovitis, Cervical
119. Glioblastoma multiforme seeding the spinal subarachnoid space
120. Ependymoma with cyst, cervical
121. Intramedullary Arteriovenous Malformation (Glomus Type at T12)
122. Cranial Settling
123. Epidermoid, Lumbar
124. Epidural Abscess, Thoracolumbar
125. Metastatic Tumor Infiltration of Sacral Nerves and Plexus
126. Conus Medullaris Infarction
127. Dural Arteriovenous Fistula (T11)
CHALLENGE
128. Intradural myolipoma, thoracic
129. Wallerian degeneration, cervical
130. Vertebral body avascular necrosis
131. Unilateral Cord Infarction, Cervical
132. Acute spinal subdural hematoma
133. Intraspinal Gas Collection
134. Radiation myelopathy
135. Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia
136. Subacute combined degeneration (SCD)
137. Listeria myelitis/rhombencephalitis
138. Retrosomatic cleft
139. Acute calcific prevertebral tendenitis (calcific tendenitis of the longus colli muscle)
140. Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy [Type I])
141. Expansive open-door laminaplasty
142. Plasmacytoma
143. Vestigial Tail
144. Retroisthmic cleft
145. Atlantoaxial dislocation with occipitalized atlas
146. Intramedullary abscess
147. Laryngeal Tuberculosis and Tuberculous Spondylitis
148. Acute vertebral body infarcts
149. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage With Organized Hematoma
150. Adult polyglucosan body disease
151. Varicella-Zoster Virus Myelitis
152. Progressive Spinal Muscular Atrophy
153. Dejerine-Sottas Disease (Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy Type III)
154. Schmorl’s node hiding a metastasis
155. Spontaneous, acute epidural hematoma
156. Scheuermann Kyphosis
157. Primary CNS lymphoma
158. Aggressive vertebral hemangioma
159. Epidural angiolipoma
160. Kyphoplasty with associated diskitis/osteomyelitis
161. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis
162. Hematomyelia (acute) secondary to an ependymoma
163. Neuroepithelial cyst
164. Ganglioneuroma
165. Lumbosacral trunk enlargement
166. Intradural Schwannoma, Cervical
167. Calcified cervical disc herniation in a child
168. Ossifying Fibroma
169. Ruptured perineurial cyst, thoracic
170. Pantopaque Mimicking Intradural Lipoma
171. Subacute combined degeneration (SCD).
172. Recurrent Lumbar Dermoid
173. Seronegative Spondyloarthritis (Crohn Disease)
174. Radiation-Induced Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma
175. Paraganglioma of the Cauda Equina
176. Intraspinal Extradural Arachnoid Cyst (Lymphedema-Distichiasis Syndrome)
177. CSF hypotension (and hypovolemia)
178. Chordoma, thoracic
179. Meningeal Melanocytoma
180. Congenital Absence of the Pedicle
181. Subdural empyema
182. Diastematomyelia, Two Dural Sacs
183. Spinal hydatid cyst
Description
This volume in the best-selling "Case Review" series uses nearly 200 case studies to challenge your knowledge on a full range of topics in spine imaging. Each case includes a set of 1 to 4 unknown images and four self-test questions, accompanied by answers, supporting literature references, and a commentary to help you gain a better understanding of how the correct diagnosis was reached. The discussion addresses the most important imaging, pathological, and clinical features of the case. This unique case-based format - coupled with an easy-access organization and high-quality images - equips you with the guidance you need to master the material, pass certification exams, and succeed in practice.
Key Features
- Serves as a useful preparation tool for certification review with its unique case-based format that mimics the actual exam.
- Illustrates many nondegenerative diseases of the spine, such as congenital, vascular, neoplastic, inflammatory/infectious, and traumatic cases, including abnormal imaging findings.
- Covers diseases involving spinal nerves and paraspinal plexuses, facilitating recognition of entities such as hereditary peripheral neuropathies and the perineural spread of neoplastic disease.
- Offers more than 400 high-quality, state-of-the-art images - most new to this edition - representing a wide range of clinical situations encountered in the field.
- Features cases at three different levels of difficulty: Opening Round, Fair Game, and Challenge to test the knowledge of any practitioners, regardless of degree or experience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 6th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076470
About the Authors
Brian Bowen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Neurology, and Neurological Surgery; Director, Clinical MR Research Department of Radiology, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL
Alfonso Rivera Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director MR Services, Jackson Memorial Hospital; Assistant Professor of Clinical Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Miami, Miami, FL, USA
Efrat Saraf-Lavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Neuroradiology Section, Medical Director of Applebaum MRI Center, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL