Spine Imaging

OPENING ROUND



1. Lumbar spinal stenosis

2. Diskitis-Osteo, lumbar

3. CSF flow imaging

4. Postoperative Recurrent disk herniation, lumbar

5. Unilateral facet dislocation (cervical)

6. Atlantoaxial rotatory deformity

7. Paget’s disease

8. Traumatic vertebral artery occlusion

9. Caudal regression syndrome

10. Tarlov Cyst

11. Radial anular tear of a lumbar disk

12. Schwannoma, Sacral

13. Lateral meningocele, thoracic

14. Intradural lipoma, Cervical

15. Sagittal, epidural midline septum

16. Herniated disk constrained by midline septum

17. Loose transpedicular screw

18. Craniospinal tuberculosis

19. Disk herniation (extrusion), lumbar

20. Paget Disease

21. Sarcoidosis, cauda equina

22. Extradural schwannoma, cervical

23. Retroperitoneal sarcoma

24. Adult rheumatoid arthritis

25. Arachnoiditis

26. Spontaneous reduction of disk herniation

27. Intradural lipoma, conus.

28. Os odontoideum

29. Tuberculous Meningitis

30. Fracture-separation of the articular mass

31. Enhancing nerve roots with Lumbar disk herniation (unoperated spine)

32. Vertebral artery dissection

33. Lipoma of the Filum Terminale

34. Isthmic (Spondylolytic) spondylolisthesis

35. Baastrup’s Disease

36. Multiple Meningiomas, Neurofibromatosis type 2

37. Sacral neurofibromas

38. Vertebroplasty

39. Atlantoaxial subluxation

40. Lipomyelomeningocele

41. Bilateral Transpedicular Ascending Lumbar Veins

42. Devic’s syndrome (Neuromyelitis Optica)

43. Disk Herniation (Lateral) with Peridiskal Scar, Lumbar

44. Neuropathic Arthropathy (Charcot Spine)

45. Ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament

46. Epidural abscess, thoracic

47. Epidural Steroid Injection

48. Odontoid nonunion

49. Disk Herniation, Cervical

50. Discogram demonstrating a left lateral (foraminal) disk herniation

51. Chiari II Malformation With Hydromyelia

52. Vertebral metastasis (prostate carcinoma) with epidural extension

53. Calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate (CPPD) crystal deposition

54. Intradural Meningioma, thoracic

55. Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis with vertebra plana

56. Congenital arachnoid cyst (Type 1A meningeal cyst)

57. Leptomeningeal metastases (breast carcinoma)

58. Disk herniation (sequestration), lumbar

59. Ossification of the ligamentum flavum (OLF)

60. Diastematomyelia, two dural sacs

61. Epidural Lipomatosis

62. Aneurysmal Bone Cyst (C2)

63. Dural arteriovenous fistula

64. Sickle Cell Disease with osteomyelitis and epidural abscess (lumbar)

65. Chordoma, sacral

66. Multiple Sclerosis, cervical

67. Vertebral lymphoma with secondary epidural venous enlargement





FAIR GAME



68. Intradural lipoma, lumbar

69. Traumatic Disk herniation, Cervical

70. Metastasis mimicking diskitis/osteomyelitis

71. CNS dissemination of conus ependymoma

72. Disk herniation (sequestration), cervical

73. Intradural, cystic teratoma

74. Fluid sign

75. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)

76. Steroid-Induced, Chronic Osteoporotic Compression Fractures

77. Pediatric spine, normal MR signal intensities

78. multiple sclerosis mimicking tumor

79. Bilateral facet dislocation with central cord syndrome

80. Dislodged bone graft (posterior)

81. Arteriovenous Malformation (Juvenile Type at C1–C2)

82. Myxopapillary ependymoma

83. Hemangioblastoma, Upper Thoracic

84. Benign vertebral hemangioma

85. Terminal Ventricle and Syringohydromyelia

86. Sacrococcgeal teratoma

87. Osteoid osteoma, lumbar

88. Intradural meningioma, thoracic

89. lymphoma

90. Iophendylate (Pantopaque) Collection, thoracic

91. Arachnoid cyst (postsurgical), thoracic

92. Guillain-Barré syndrome

93. Chordoma, cervical

94. Sarcoidosis, cervical

95. Osteoblastoma, cervical

96. Enterogenous cyst

97. Muscular dystrophy

98. Sacral Insufficiency Fractures and Sacroplasty

99. Lumbar juxtaarticular (synovial) cyst

100. Ependymoma, Cervical

101. Malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor

102. Cavernous Malformation

103. Primary Vertebral and Epidural Lymphoma

104. Leukemia

105. Spinal Cord Infarction, Thoracic

106. Neurofibomatosis type 1, with cord compression

107. Intradural schwanomma, thoracic

108. Disk Herniation, Thoracic

109. Intramedullary metastases (breast carcinoma)

110. Cryptococcosis

111. Ankylosing spondylitis with dural ectasia and arachnoiditis

112. Traumatic pseudomeningocele

113. Atlanto-occipital Assimilation with Basilar Invagination

114. Acute multiple sclerosis

115. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

116. Hemangioblastoma of the filum terminale

117. Chiari I malformation

118. Degenerative Facet Synovitis, Cervical

119. Glioblastoma multiforme seeding the spinal subarachnoid space

120. Ependymoma with cyst, cervical

121. Intramedullary Arteriovenous Malformation (Glomus Type at T12)

122. Cranial Settling

123. Epidermoid, Lumbar

124. Epidural Abscess, Thoracolumbar

125. Metastatic Tumor Infiltration of Sacral Nerves and Plexus

126. Conus Medullaris Infarction

127. Dural Arteriovenous Fistula (T11)





CHALLENGE



128. Intradural myolipoma, thoracic

129. Wallerian degeneration, cervical

130. Vertebral body avascular necrosis

131. Unilateral Cord Infarction, Cervical

132. Acute spinal subdural hematoma

133. Intraspinal Gas Collection

134. Radiation myelopathy

135. Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia

136. Subacute combined degeneration (SCD)

137. Listeria myelitis/rhombencephalitis

138. Retrosomatic cleft

139. Acute calcific prevertebral tendenitis (calcific tendenitis of the longus colli muscle)

140. Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy [Type I])

141. Expansive open-door laminaplasty

142. Plasmacytoma

143. Vestigial Tail

144. Retroisthmic cleft

145. Atlantoaxial dislocation with occipitalized atlas

146. Intramedullary abscess

147. Laryngeal Tuberculosis and Tuberculous Spondylitis

148. Acute vertebral body infarcts

149. Subarachnoid Hemorrhage With Organized Hematoma

150. Adult polyglucosan body disease

151. Varicella-Zoster Virus Myelitis

152. Progressive Spinal Muscular Atrophy

153. Dejerine-Sottas Disease (Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy Type III)

154. Schmorl’s node hiding a metastasis

155. Spontaneous, acute epidural hematoma

156. Scheuermann Kyphosis

157. Primary CNS lymphoma

158. Aggressive vertebral hemangioma

159. Epidural angiolipoma

160. Kyphoplasty with associated diskitis/osteomyelitis

161. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis

162. Hematomyelia (acute) secondary to an ependymoma

163. Neuroepithelial cyst

164. Ganglioneuroma

165. Lumbosacral trunk enlargement

166. Intradural Schwannoma, Cervical

167. Calcified cervical disc herniation in a child

168. Ossifying Fibroma

169. Ruptured perineurial cyst, thoracic

170. Pantopaque Mimicking Intradural Lipoma

171. Subacute combined degeneration (SCD).

172. Recurrent Lumbar Dermoid

173. Seronegative Spondyloarthritis (Crohn Disease)

174. Radiation-Induced Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma

175. Paraganglioma of the Cauda Equina

176. Intraspinal Extradural Arachnoid Cyst (Lymphedema-Distichiasis Syndrome)

177. CSF hypotension (and hypovolemia)

178. Chordoma, thoracic

179. Meningeal Melanocytoma

180. Congenital Absence of the Pedicle

181. Subdural empyema

182. Diastematomyelia, Two Dural Sacs

183. Spinal hydatid cyst


