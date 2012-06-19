Spine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739288, 9781455743124

Spine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-4

1st Edition

Authors: Timothy Maus
eBook ISBN: 9781455743124
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739288
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th June 2012
Imaging of the spine is given a thorough update in this issue, beginning with an article on spine segmentation, enumeration and normal variants.  Imaging of degenerative disease of the spine is then reviewed, giving consideration to appropriate utilization of imaging, specificity and sensitivity shortcomings in evaluation of degenerative disease, risks and benefits of imaging of degenerative disease, and the prevalence of radicular  and  xial pain and underlying  pain generators.  Next, the validity and socioeconomic  impact of spine imaging in evaluating “degenerative” pain syndromes is reviewed.  Pathophysiology and biomechanics of disc and posterior element of degenerative disease is reviewed, along with imaging of radiculopathy / radiculitis,  imaging of central canal stenosis, and imaging of discogenic pain (using MRI and discography). Imaging of joint related axial pain, spine neoplasm, spine infection, and non-acute trauma is also covered.

Language:
English
About the Authors

Timothy Maus Author

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

