Spinal Injections & Peripheral Nerve Blocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722192, 9781455733965

Spinal Injections & Peripheral Nerve Blocks

1st Edition

Volume 4: A Volume in the Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management Series; (Expert Consult Premium Edition -- Enhanced Online Features and Print)

Authors: Marc Huntoon Honorio Benzon Samer Nauroze Timothy Deer
eBook ISBN: 9781455733965
eBook ISBN: 9780323314404
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Section I: General Considerations

Chapter 1: History of Spine Injections

Chapter 2: Therapeutic Agents for Spine Injection: Local Anesthetics, Steroids, Contrast Media

Chapter 3: Fluoroscopy, Ultrasound, CT, and Radiation Safety

Section II: Peripheral Nerve Blocks

Chapter 4: Differential Diagnostic Nerve Blocks

Chapter 5: Head and Neck Blocks

Chapter 6: Upper Extremity Peripheral Nerve Blockade

Chapter 7: Lower Limb Blocks

Chapter 8: Cervical and Lumbar Sympathetic Blocks

Chapter 9: Nerve destruction for the alleviation of visceral pain

Chapter 10: Peripheral Applications of Ultrasound for Chronic Pain

 

Section III: Injections for Back Pain

Chapter 11: Therapeutic Epidural Injections: Interlaminar & Transforaminal

Chapter 12: Facet (zygapophyseal) Intraarticular Joint Injections: Cervical, Lumbar and Thoracic

Chapter 13: Medial Branch Blocks: Cervical, Thoracic and Lumbar

Chapter 14: Radiofrequency rhizotomy for facet syndrome

Chapter 15: Sacroiliac joint injections and lateral branch blocks including water-cooled neurotomy

Chapter 16: Pulsed Radiofrequency

Chapter 17: Discogenic Pain and Discography for Spinal Injections

Chapter 18: Minimally Invasive Intradiscal Procedures for the treatment of discogenic lower back and leg pain

Chapter 19: Vertebral Augmentation

Chapter 20: Ultrasound-guided lumbar spine injections

Chapter 21: Ultrasound-guided Cervical Spine Injections

Chapter 22: Musculoskeletal Injections: Iliopsoas/quadratus lumborum, piriformis, trigger point injections

Chapter 23: Ultrasound and Fluoroscopic Guided Joint Injections

Description

Spinal Injections & Peripheral Nerve Blocks - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on when and why these procedures should be performed, the mechanisms of action on pain, and current guidelines for practice. Honorio Benzon, MD; Marc Huntoon, MD; and Samer Nauroze, MD offer expert advice and scientific evidence supporting the use of spinal injections and sympathetic nerve blocks. Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications - helps you ensure optimum outcomes. With access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com and procedural videos on Expert Consult, you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.

Key Features

  • Understand the rationale and scientific evidence behind spinal injections and sympathetic nerve blocks - when and why they should be performed, the mechanisms of action on pain, and current guidelines for practice - and master their execution.

  • Optimize outcomes, reduce complications, and minimize risks by adhering to current, evidence-based practice guidelines.

  • Apply the newest techniques in employing ultrasound, fluoroscopy and computed tomography (CT) to guide needle placement.

  • Quickly find the information you need in a user-friendly format with strictly templated chapters supplemented with illustrative line drawings, images, and treatment algorithms.

  • See how it’s done through step-by-step procedural videos on Expert Consult.

  • Access the fully searchable contents at expertconsult.com.

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733965
eBook ISBN:
9780323314404

About the Authors

Marc Huntoon

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Division of Pain Medicine Associate Professor of Anesthesiology Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Rochester, MN

Honorio Benzon

Professor of Anesthesiology

Senior Associate Chair for Academic Affairs

Feinberg School of Medicine

Northwestern University

Chief, Division of Pain Medicine

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Chicago, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Academic Affairs and Promotions, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

Samer Nauroze

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Pain Medicine Fellowship Program Director, Center for Neurological Restoration Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland, OH

Timothy Deer

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, The Center for Pain Relief Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston, West Virginia

