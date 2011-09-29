Spinal Injections & Peripheral Nerve Blocks - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on when and why these procedures should be performed, the mechanisms of action on pain, and current guidelines for practice. Honorio Benzon, MD; Marc Huntoon, MD; and Samer Nauroze, MD offer expert advice and scientific evidence supporting the use of spinal injections and sympathetic nerve blocks. Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications - helps you ensure optimum outcomes. With access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com and procedural videos on Expert Consult, you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.