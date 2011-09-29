Spinal Injections & Peripheral Nerve Blocks
1st Edition
Volume 4: A Volume in the Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management Series; (Expert Consult Premium Edition -- Enhanced Online Features and Print)
Table of Contents
Section I: General Considerations
Chapter 1: History of Spine Injections
Chapter 2: Therapeutic Agents for Spine Injection: Local Anesthetics, Steroids, Contrast Media
Chapter 3: Fluoroscopy, Ultrasound, CT, and Radiation Safety
Section II: Peripheral Nerve Blocks
Chapter 4: Differential Diagnostic Nerve Blocks
Chapter 5: Head and Neck Blocks
Chapter 6: Upper Extremity Peripheral Nerve Blockade
Chapter 7: Lower Limb Blocks
Chapter 8: Cervical and Lumbar Sympathetic Blocks
Chapter 9: Nerve destruction for the alleviation of visceral pain
Chapter 10: Peripheral Applications of Ultrasound for Chronic Pain
Section III: Injections for Back Pain
Chapter 11: Therapeutic Epidural Injections: Interlaminar & Transforaminal
Chapter 12: Facet (zygapophyseal) Intraarticular Joint Injections: Cervical, Lumbar and Thoracic
Chapter 13: Medial Branch Blocks: Cervical, Thoracic and Lumbar
Chapter 14: Radiofrequency rhizotomy for facet syndrome
Chapter 15: Sacroiliac joint injections and lateral branch blocks including water-cooled neurotomy
Chapter 16: Pulsed Radiofrequency
Chapter 17: Discogenic Pain and Discography for Spinal Injections
Chapter 18: Minimally Invasive Intradiscal Procedures for the treatment of discogenic lower back and leg pain
Chapter 19: Vertebral Augmentation
Chapter 20: Ultrasound-guided lumbar spine injections
Chapter 21: Ultrasound-guided Cervical Spine Injections
Chapter 22: Musculoskeletal Injections: Iliopsoas/quadratus lumborum, piriformis, trigger point injections
Chapter 23: Ultrasound and Fluoroscopic Guided Joint Injections
Description
Spinal Injections & Peripheral Nerve Blocks - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on when and why these procedures should be performed, the mechanisms of action on pain, and current guidelines for practice. Honorio Benzon, MD; Marc Huntoon, MD; and Samer Nauroze, MD offer expert advice and scientific evidence supporting the use of spinal injections and sympathetic nerve blocks. Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications - helps you ensure optimum outcomes. With access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com and procedural videos on Expert Consult, you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.
Key Features
- Understand the rationale and scientific evidence behind spinal injections and sympathetic nerve blocks - when and why they should be performed, the mechanisms of action on pain, and current guidelines for practice - and master their execution.
- Optimize outcomes, reduce complications, and minimize risks by adhering to current, evidence-based practice guidelines.
- Apply the newest techniques in employing ultrasound, fluoroscopy and computed tomography (CT) to guide needle placement.
- Quickly find the information you need in a user-friendly format with strictly templated chapters supplemented with illustrative line drawings, images, and treatment algorithms.
- See how it’s done through step-by-step procedural videos on Expert Consult.
- Access the fully searchable contents at expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733965
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314404
About the Authors
Marc Huntoon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Division of Pain Medicine Associate Professor of Anesthesiology Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Rochester, MN
Honorio Benzon Author
Professor of Anesthesiology
Senior Associate Chair for Academic Affairs
Feinberg School of Medicine
Northwestern University
Chief, Division of Pain Medicine
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Associate Chair for Academic Affairs and Promotions, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
Samer Nauroze Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Pain Medicine Fellowship Program Director, Center for Neurological Restoration Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland, OH
Timothy Deer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, The Center for Pain Relief Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston, West Virginia