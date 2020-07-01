Spinal Ferrite Nanostructures for Energy Storage Devices provide up-to-date coverage of ferrite properties and applications, with a particular focus on electrochemical and electrocatalytic energy storage applications.

Ferrites are abundant, environmentally benign and easily prepared. They also have high surface area, although their insulating behaviour impedes electrochemical applications and followed the practical potential. This book focuses on the selection of ferrite materials that enhance their electrochemical and electrocatalytic energy storage applications. It covers the basics of ferrites, including synthesis methods, structures, and properties in the first few chapters. One chapter focuses on the properties of ferrites, whilst other chapters address physical properties and electrochemical and electro catalytic energy storage applications of unitary, binary and mixed ferrite nanostructures. Limitations for using ferrites in these devices are also covered here.

This book is an important reference source for materials scientists and engineers who want to gain a greater understanding of how ferrites are being used to enhance energy storage devices.