Spinal Degenerative Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723605836, 9781483193403

Spinal Degenerative Disease

1st Edition

Authors: R. S. Maurice-Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483193403
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th February 1981
Page Count: 356
Description

Spinal Degenerative Disease aims to provide a guide to the subject of spinal degenerative disease in all its aspects and to provide a balanced account of the more controversial parts of this field. It was written to fill the lack of books that deal with the degenerative disease of the vertebral column. This book is organized into 14 chapters that attempt to cover not only the pathology, clinical features, and treatment of spinal degenerative disease but also some relevant topics such as radiological techniques used in spinal investigation and the relationship between spinal arachnoiditis and degenerative disease. The book also discusses the relevant aspects of normal spinal physiology and anatomy and the differential diagnosis of spinal pain and sciatica. It also provides case histories to illustrate various points. This book will be of interest to students, medical professionals, and others interested in understanding the pathology and treatment of spinal degenerative disease.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1 Historical Review

Chapter 2 Spinal Anatomy and Physiology

Chapter 3 The Intervertebral Disc

Chapter 4 The Cervical Spine: Pathology

Chapter 5 The Cervical Spine: Clinical Aspects

Chapter 6 The Cervical Spine: Treatment

Chapter 7 The Dorsal Spine

Chapter 8 Low Back Pain and Sciatica: The Differential Diagnosis

Chapter 9 Low Back Pain and Sciatica: Practical Assessment and Investigation

Chapter 10 Lumbar Disc Protrusions: Pathological and Clinical Aspects

Chapter 11 Lumbar Disc Protrusions: Surgical Treatment

Chapter 12 Low Back Pain and Sciatica: Non-surgical Treatment

Chapter 13 Lumbar Canal Stenosis

Chapter 14 Low Back Pain: Psychological Aspects

References

Index


