Spinal Degenerative Disease
1st Edition
Description
Spinal Degenerative Disease aims to provide a guide to the subject of spinal degenerative disease in all its aspects and to provide a balanced account of the more controversial parts of this field. It was written to fill the lack of books that deal with the degenerative disease of the vertebral column. This book is organized into 14 chapters that attempt to cover not only the pathology, clinical features, and treatment of spinal degenerative disease but also some relevant topics such as radiological techniques used in spinal investigation and the relationship between spinal arachnoiditis and degenerative disease. The book also discusses the relevant aspects of normal spinal physiology and anatomy and the differential diagnosis of spinal pain and sciatica. It also provides case histories to illustrate various points. This book will be of interest to students, medical professionals, and others interested in understanding the pathology and treatment of spinal degenerative disease.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Historical Review
Chapter 2 Spinal Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter 3 The Intervertebral Disc
Chapter 4 The Cervical Spine: Pathology
Chapter 5 The Cervical Spine: Clinical Aspects
Chapter 6 The Cervical Spine: Treatment
Chapter 7 The Dorsal Spine
Chapter 8 Low Back Pain and Sciatica: The Differential Diagnosis
Chapter 9 Low Back Pain and Sciatica: Practical Assessment and Investigation
Chapter 10 Lumbar Disc Protrusions: Pathological and Clinical Aspects
Chapter 11 Lumbar Disc Protrusions: Surgical Treatment
Chapter 12 Low Back Pain and Sciatica: Non-surgical Treatment
Chapter 13 Lumbar Canal Stenosis
Chapter 14 Low Back Pain: Psychological Aspects
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 26th February 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193403