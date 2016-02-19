Spinal Degenerative Disease aims to provide a guide to the subject of spinal degenerative disease in all its aspects and to provide a balanced account of the more controversial parts of this field. It was written to fill the lack of books that deal with the degenerative disease of the vertebral column. This book is organized into 14 chapters that attempt to cover not only the pathology, clinical features, and treatment of spinal degenerative disease but also some relevant topics such as radiological techniques used in spinal investigation and the relationship between spinal arachnoiditis and degenerative disease. The book also discusses the relevant aspects of normal spinal physiology and anatomy and the differential diagnosis of spinal pain and sciatica. It also provides case histories to illustrate various points. This book will be of interest to students, medical professionals, and others interested in understanding the pathology and treatment of spinal degenerative disease.