Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Repair Strategies
1st Edition
Description
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Repair Strategies provides researchers the latest information on potential regenerative approaches to spinal cord injury, specifically focusing on therapeutic approaches that target regeneration, including cell therapies, controlled drug delivery systems, and biomaterials. Dr. Giuseppe Perale and Dr. Filippo Rossi lead a team of authoritative authors in academia and industry in this innovative reference on the field of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. This book presents all the information readers need to understand the current and potential array of techniques, materials, applications and their benefits for spinal cord repair.
Key Features
- Covers current and future repair strategies for spinal cord injury repair
- Focuses on key research trends, clinics, biology and engineering
- Provides fundamentals on regenerative engineering and tissue engineering
Readership
Researchers in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering and neuroscience. Researchers in Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering
Table of Contents
Introduction
Prof. Massimo Fariello (Jefferson Univ., USA)
Part 1 Fundamentals of regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) repair
1. Introduction to SCI as a clinical pathology
Prof. Erik Sundstrom, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden
2. Conventional treatments for spinal cord injury (SCI) management
Dr. Paolo Tonin, IRCCS San Camillo, Venice, Italy
3. Surgical margins of manouvering
Prof. Pietro Mortini, HSR, Milano,Italy
4. Normative and ethical reference framework for critical patients
Prof. Giovanni Boniolo, Univ.Munich, Germany
Part 2 Materials and regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) repair
5. Elements of material science and polymeric biomaterials
Dr. Gianni Pertici, SUPSI, Switzerland
6. Trends in regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) repair
F. Rossi, G. Perale
7. Soft and rigid scaffolds for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration
Prof. Eva Sykova, Univ. Prague, Czech Rep.
8. Nanomaterials for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration
Prof. Maurizio Masi, Dr. Emanuele Mauri, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
9. Cell therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration
Prof. Antonio Salgado, Univ. Minho, Portugal
10. Pharmacological therapies and factors delivery for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration
Prof. Molly Shoichet, Univ. Toronto, Canada
11. Paracrine effects for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration
Dr. Pietro Veglianese, IRF Mario Negri, Milano, Italy
12. Combination approaches for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration
Prof. Stefano Pluchino, Cambridge,UK
13. clinical research highlights
Prof. Reinert Michael, NSI Lugano, Switzerland
Part 3 Future applications of regenerative therapies and technologies or spinal cord injury (SCI) repair
14. Future applications
Prof. Shelly Sakiyama-Elbert, Univ. Texas Austin,USA
15. Fundamentals and application of imaging technologies for assessing best spinal cord injury repair (SCI) strategies and interventional timing
Prof. Gary K. Steinberg, Stanford, USA
16. Fundamentals and application of sensing technologies for tuning spinal cord injury (SCI) regenerative applications
Dr. Luigi Occhipinti, Cambridge, UK
17. Fundamentals and application of modelling in support of spinal cord injury (SCI) repair strategies
Dr. Tommaso Casalini, ETH Zurich, Switzerland
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028070
About the Editor
Giuseppe Perale
Giuseppe Perale is currently Professor of Regenerative Medicine at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Southern Switzerland (USI) in Lugano.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Technologies Laboratory, Department of Innovative Technologies, University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland (SUPSI)
Filippo Rossi
Filippo Rossi is Assistant Professor in Applied Physical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering “Giulio Natta” of Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Applied Physical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Materials and Chemical Engineering “Giulio Natta” of Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy