Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Repair Strategies

Introduction

Prof. Massimo Fariello (Jefferson Univ., USA)

Part 1 Fundamentals of regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) repair

1. Introduction to SCI as a clinical pathology

Prof. Erik Sundstrom, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

2. Conventional treatments for spinal cord injury (SCI) management

Dr. Paolo Tonin, IRCCS San Camillo, Venice, Italy

3. Surgical margins of manouvering

Prof. Pietro Mortini, HSR, Milano,Italy

4. Normative and ethical reference framework for critical patients

Prof. Giovanni Boniolo, Univ.Munich, Germany

Part 2 Materials and regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) repair

5. Elements of material science and polymeric biomaterials

Dr. Gianni Pertici, SUPSI, Switzerland

6. Trends in regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) repair

F. Rossi, G. Perale

7. Soft and rigid scaffolds for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration

Prof. Eva Sykova, Univ. Prague, Czech Rep.

8. Nanomaterials for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration

Prof. Maurizio Masi, Dr. Emanuele Mauri, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

9. Cell therapies for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration

Prof. Antonio Salgado, Univ. Minho, Portugal

10. Pharmacological therapies and factors delivery for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration

Prof. Molly Shoichet, Univ. Toronto, Canada

11. Paracrine effects for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration

Dr. Pietro Veglianese, IRF Mario Negri, Milano, Italy

12. Combination approaches for spinal cord injury (SCI) regeneration

Prof. Stefano Pluchino, Cambridge,UK

13. clinical research highlights

Prof. Reinert Michael, NSI Lugano, Switzerland

Part 3 Future applications of regenerative therapies and technologies or spinal cord injury (SCI) repair

14. Future applications

Prof. Shelly Sakiyama-Elbert, Univ. Texas Austin,USA

15. Fundamentals and application of imaging technologies for assessing best spinal cord injury repair (SCI) strategies and interventional timing

Prof. Gary K. Steinberg, Stanford, USA

16. Fundamentals and application of sensing technologies for tuning spinal cord injury (SCI) regenerative applications

Dr. Luigi Occhipinti, Cambridge, UK

17. Fundamentals and application of modelling in support of spinal cord injury (SCI) repair strategies

Dr. Tommaso Casalini, ETH Zurich, Switzerland