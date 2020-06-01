Spinal Cord Injury, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Drs. John L. Lin, will discuss a number of important topics around Spinal Cord Injury. This issue of one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Santos Martinez. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Updates for the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury, Approaching Prognosis for Recovery after SCI, Cognitive Dysfunction in Persons with Spinal Cord Injuries, Spinal Cord Injury Pain: updated for the 21st century, Pulmonary management in patients with spinal cord injury, Therapeutic interventions to improve mobility with spinal cord injury related upper motor neuron syndromes, Neurogenic bowel management using trans-anal irrigation by persons with spinal cord injury, Heterotopic Ossification: beyond etidronate, Orthopedic Surgical Management of Upper Extremity Dysfunctions in Pediatric Populations with Spinal Cord injury, and Vocational Rehab and employment after spinal cord injury, among others.