Spin Resonance Spectroscopy

Unit 1: Principle NMR and pulsed NMR

Introduction – Spin Magnetic properties – Resonance condition – Larmor Frequency – NMR instrumentation – comparison of NMR & EPR – chemical shift – spin-spin coupling – Coupling constant – first and second order spectra – simplification of complex spectra – Boltzmann Statistics – Pulsed NMR – Basic principle of FT technique – Relaxation process – Bloch equations – Relaxation times – Line shape and line width analysis

Unit 2: 1H and 13C NMR spectroscopy

Interpretation of 1H NMR – assignment of signals – influence of factors on chemical shift of protons – 13C NMR – spin decoupling – double resonance – Nuclear Overhauser Effect – Off Resonance Decoupling – CIDNP – 13C assignment of signals – additivity rule – calculation of chemical shifts for aromatic and aliphatic compounds – 2D NMR –– DEPT 13C – 13C correlation COSY, HETCOR, NOE & NOSEY- multidimensional NMR

Unit 3: Applications of NMR

Applications of 31P, 19F and 15N – NMR spectroscopy used in structural problem – NMR of fluxional molecules – evaluation of rate constants – solid state NMR – magic angle spinning – NMR of paramagnetic molecules – contact shifts and shift reagents – NMR imaging – contrast agents

Unit 4: EPR Spectroscopy

Principle of EPR – instrumentation – total spin Hamiltonian – presentation of the spectrum – hyperfine splitting – super hyperfine structure – EPR of hydrogen atom – splitting in isotropic systems involving more than one nucleus – EPR spectra of free radicals in solution – methyl radical, benzene anion, p-benzosemiquinone radical anion, p- nitrobenzoate dianion and naphthalene anion – Evaluation of g and A tensors – factors affecting the magnitude of g values –– anisotropy – zero field splitting – Kramer’s theory & degeneracy – triplet EPR

Unit 5: Application and advanced EPR

Application of EPR in transition metal complexes VO2+ Fe3+ Co2+ ,Mn2+, Ni2+ and bis-salicylaldimine copper (II) – Jahn-Teller theory & distortion studies in Cu(II) complexes – evaluation of spin – orbital coupling constant – exchange coupled EPR – multi resonance EPR – cw and pulsed EPR and ENDOR – MEMS and DAVIS – ESEEM – HYSCORE – ESR Spin trapping – spin labeling – EPR imaging