Spin Labeling
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Spin Labeling: Theory and Applications covers the background, theory, and applications of spin labeling. The book starts by providing an introduction about electron spin resonance in biology and a reporter group technique of spin labelling. The text then describes the principles and theories of magnetic resonance; the theory of slow tumbling ESR spectra for nitroxides; and the influence of electron-electron interactions on the appearance of the electron resonance spectrum.
The chemistry of spin labels; the molecular structures of nitroxides; the instrumental aspects of spin labeling; as well as the use of spin labels for studying the structure and function of enzymes are also considered. The book further discusses spin-label-induced nuclear magnetic resonance relaxation studies of enzymes; anisotropic motion in liquid crystalline structures; and the use of oriented lipid systems as model membranes. The text also looks into the application of lipid spin labels in biological membranes as well as the molecular motion in biological membranes. Chemists, molecular biologists, chemical physicists, people involved in the study of physical spectrometry, and graduate students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Introduction
I. Electron Spin Resonance in Biology
II. Spin Labelingâ€”A Reporter Group Technique
III. Prelude
References
2. General Magnetic Resonance Theory
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Electron Spin Resonance
III. The Magnetic Interactions
IV. Analysis of the ESR Spectra
V. Line Shape Theory
References
3. Theory of Slow Tumbling ESR Spectra for Nitroxides
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Applications
Appendix A. General Solutions and Discussion of the Computer Program for Nitroxides
Appendix B. Computer Program for Slow Tumbling Nitroxides in Isotropic Liquids
References
4. Biradicals as Spin Probes
I. Introduction
II. The Triplet State
III. Biradicals with Hyperfine Interactions
IV. Spin Relaxation
V. Conclusions
Appendix A. The Spin Hamiltonian
Appendix B. The Linewidths for a Nitroxide Biradical
References
5. The Chemistry of Spin Labels
I. The Stability of the Paramagnetic Nitroxide Group in Spin Labels
II. The Synthesis of Spin Labels
III. Experimental Procedures for Preparation of Spin Labels
References
6. Molecular Structures of Nitroxides
I. X-Ray Analysis of Single Nitroxide Crystals
II. Experimental Results
III. Conclusions on the Conformations of Nitroxides
IV. ESR Spectra of Single Nitroxide Crystals
References
7. Instrumental Aspects of Spin Labeling
I. ESR Instrumentation and Instrumental Artifacts
II. The Use of Computers to Process Spin Labeling Data
References
8. The Use of Spin Labels for Studying the Structure and Function of Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Reagents for Spin Labeling Enzymes
III. Laboratory Techniques for Spin Labeling Enzymes
IV. Information Obtainable from Spin-Labeled Enzymes
V. Detailed Studies of Spin-Labeled Enzymes
VI. Future Possibilities
References
9. Spin-Label-Induced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Relaxation Studies of Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Spin Relaxation
III. Measurement of Relaxation Times
IV. Enzyme Studies
V. Conclusions
References
10. Anisotropic Motion in Liquid Crystalline Structures
I. Classification of Liquid Crystals
II. The Relevance of Spin Probes to the Investigation of Liquid Crystals
III. Anisotropic Motion of Spin Probes in Liquid Crystals
IV. Nitroxide Spin Probe Investigations of Liquid Crystalline Mesophases
References
11. Oriented Lipid Systems as Model Membranes
I. Types of System
II. Nature of the Spectra
III. Applications
IV. Conclusion
References
12. Lipid Spin Labels in Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Motion in Membranes
III. Characterizing Macroscopic Order
IV. Polarity Profile
V. Measuring the Fraction of Membrane Lipids in the Fluid Bilayer
VI. Lipid-Protein Interactions in Membranes
References
13. Molecular Motion in Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. "Fluid" Membranes
III. Lateral Phase Separations
IV. Lateral Diffusion
V. Membrane Function
VI. The Flexibility Gradient
VII. Membrane Fusion
Appendix A. Rotational Correlation Times
Appendix B. Direct Experimental Evidence for a Phospholipid Spin Label Tilt
References
Appendix I. Simulated X-Band Spectraâ€”Isotropic Tumbling
Appendix II. Principal Values of the g and Hyperfine Tensors for Several Nitroxides Reported to Date
Appendix III. Commercial Sources of Spin Labeling Equipment and Supplies
Appendix IV. Practical Considerations for the Calculation of Order Parameters for Fatty Acid or Phospholipid Spin Labels in Membranes
Appendix V. Symbols and Abbreviations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216409