Spin Arrangements and Crystal Structure, Domains, and Micromagnetics deals with cooperative phenomena characterized by ordered arrangements of magnetic moments subject to strong mutual interactions. The emphasis is on the ferromagnetism, ferrimagnetism, and antiferromagnetism of magnetically ordered materials such as insulators and metals. Both theoretical and experimental points of view are presented.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to magnetism and crystal structure in nonmetals, followed by an evaluation of exchange interactions from experimental data. Subsequent chapters focus on the theory of neutron scattering by magnetic crystals; spin configuration of ionic structures; spin arrangements in metals; and permanent magnet materials. Fine particles, thin films, and exchange anisotropy are also considered, with particular reference to the effects of finite dimensions and interfaces on the basic properties of ferromagnets. The book also examines micromagnetics; domains and domain walls; the structure and switching of permalloy films; magnetization reversal in nonmetallic ferromagnets; and preparation and crystal synthesis of magnetic oxides.

This book will be a useful resource for professionals and students with physics or chemistry backgrounds.