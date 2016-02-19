Spin Arrangements and Crystal Structure, Domains, and Micromagnetics
1st Edition
A Treatise on Modern Theory and Materials
Spin Arrangements and Crystal Structure, Domains, and Micromagnetics deals with cooperative phenomena characterized by ordered arrangements of magnetic moments subject to strong mutual interactions. The emphasis is on the ferromagnetism, ferrimagnetism, and antiferromagnetism of magnetically ordered materials such as insulators and metals. Both theoretical and experimental points of view are presented.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to magnetism and crystal structure in nonmetals, followed by an evaluation of exchange interactions from experimental data. Subsequent chapters focus on the theory of neutron scattering by magnetic crystals; spin configuration of ionic structures; spin arrangements in metals; and permanent magnet materials. Fine particles, thin films, and exchange anisotropy are also considered, with particular reference to the effects of finite dimensions and interfaces on the basic properties of ferromagnets. The book also examines micromagnetics; domains and domain walls; the structure and switching of permalloy films; magnetization reversal in nonmetallic ferromagnets; and preparation and crystal synthesis of magnetic oxides.
This book will be a useful resource for professionals and students with physics or chemistry backgrounds.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
1. Magnetism and Crystal Structure in Nonmetals
I. Some Important Nonmetallic Structures
II. Description of Outer Electrons
III. Applications to Magnetism
References
2. Evaluation of Exchange Interactions from Experimental Data
I. Introduction
II. Isolated Clusters
III. Antiferromagnetic Compounds
IV. Ferrimagnetic Compounds
V. Miscellaneous Comments and Conclusions
VI. Recent Developments
Appendix A. Molecular Field Relations
References
3· Theory of Neutron Scattering by Magnetic Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Basic Formulas for "Spin-Only" Magnetic Moments
III. Diffuse Scattering in the Quasistatic Approximation
IV. Inelastic Collisions
V. Effects of Orbital Magnetism
References
4. Spin Configuration of Ionic Structures: Theory and Practice
Introduction
I. Theoretical; the Macroscopic Theory
II. Theoretical; the Microscopic Method (Matrix Method)
III. Practice
Appendix A. Decomposition of WRR'
Appendix B. Some Remarks on Dipolar Energy
Appendix C. Some Remarks on the Lyons-Kaplan and Other Methods
References
5. Spin Arrangements in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Neutron Diffraction Techniques
III. Spin Structures
IV. Magnetic Form Factors and Spin Densities
V. Conclusion
References
6. Fine Particles, Thin Films and Exchange Anisotropy (Effects of Finite Dimensions and Interfaces on the Basic Properties of Ferromagnets)
I. Introduction
II. Fine Particles; Superparamagnetism
III. Thin Films
IV. Surface Anisotropy
V. Exchange Anisotropy
References
7. Permanent Magnet Materials
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Permanent Magnets as Fine Particle Materials
III. Permanent Magnet Powder Materials
IV. Permanent Magnet Alloys
References
8. Micromagnetics
I. Introduction
II. Brown's Equations
III. Solutions of Brown's Equations
IV. Discussion
References
9. Domains and Domain Walls
I. Introduction
II. Observation of Domain Structure
III. Domain Structures
IV. Domain Walls
V. Antiferromagnetic Domains
VI. Films and Teaching Aids
References
10. The Structure and Switching of Permalloy Films
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Structure
III. Quasistatic Switching
IV. Pulse Switching
Appendix A. Dispersion Measurements
Appendix B. Notation for Applied Fields
References
11. Magnetization Reversal in Nonmetallic Ferromagnets
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Procedures and Results
III. Equation of Motion of the Magnetization
IV. Modes of Magnetization Reversal
V. Conclusion
References
12· Preparation and Crystal Synthesis of Magnetic Oxides
I. Polycrystalline Materials
II. Preparation of Single Crystals
References
Author Index
Subject Index
