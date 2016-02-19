Spin Arrangements and Crystal Structure, Domains, and Micromagnetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125753036, 9781483268323

Spin Arrangements and Crystal Structure, Domains, and Micromagnetics

1st Edition

A Treatise on Modern Theory and Materials

Editors: George T. Rado Harry Suhl
eBook ISBN: 9781483268323
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 640
Description

Spin Arrangements and Crystal Structure, Domains, and Micromagnetics deals with cooperative phenomena characterized by ordered arrangements of magnetic moments subject to strong mutual interactions. The emphasis is on the ferromagnetism, ferrimagnetism, and antiferromagnetism of magnetically ordered materials such as insulators and metals. Both theoretical and experimental points of view are presented.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to magnetism and crystal structure in nonmetals, followed by an evaluation of exchange interactions from experimental data. Subsequent chapters focus on the theory of neutron scattering by magnetic crystals; spin configuration of ionic structures; spin arrangements in metals; and permanent magnet materials. Fine particles, thin films, and exchange anisotropy are also considered, with particular reference to the effects of finite dimensions and interfaces on the basic properties of ferromagnets. The book also examines micromagnetics; domains and domain walls; the structure and switching of permalloy films; magnetization reversal in nonmetallic ferromagnets; and preparation and crystal synthesis of magnetic oxides.

This book will be a useful resource for professionals and students with physics or chemistry backgrounds.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume III

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

1. Magnetism and Crystal Structure in Nonmetals

I. Some Important Nonmetallic Structures

II. Description of Outer Electrons

III. Applications to Magnetism

References

2. Evaluation of Exchange Interactions from Experimental Data

I. Introduction

II. Isolated Clusters

III. Antiferromagnetic Compounds

IV. Ferrimagnetic Compounds

V. Miscellaneous Comments and Conclusions

VI. Recent Developments

Appendix A. Molecular Field Relations

References

3· Theory of Neutron Scattering by Magnetic Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Basic Formulas for "Spin-Only" Magnetic Moments

III. Diffuse Scattering in the Quasistatic Approximation

IV. Inelastic Collisions

V. Effects of Orbital Magnetism

References

4. Spin Configuration of Ionic Structures: Theory and Practice

Introduction

I. Theoretical; the Macroscopic Theory

II. Theoretical; the Microscopic Method (Matrix Method)

III. Practice

Appendix A. Decomposition of WRR'

Appendix B. Some Remarks on Dipolar Energy

Appendix C. Some Remarks on the Lyons-Kaplan and Other Methods

References

5. Spin Arrangements in Metals

I. Introduction

II. Neutron Diffraction Techniques

III. Spin Structures

IV. Magnetic Form Factors and Spin Densities

V. Conclusion

References

6. Fine Particles, Thin Films and Exchange Anisotropy (Effects of Finite Dimensions and Interfaces on the Basic Properties of Ferromagnets)

I. Introduction

II. Fine Particles; Superparamagnetism

III. Thin Films

IV. Surface Anisotropy

V. Exchange Anisotropy

References

7. Permanent Magnet Materials

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Permanent Magnets as Fine Particle Materials

III. Permanent Magnet Powder Materials

IV. Permanent Magnet Alloys

References

8. Micromagnetics

I. Introduction

II. Brown's Equations

III. Solutions of Brown's Equations

IV. Discussion

References

9. Domains and Domain Walls

I. Introduction

II. Observation of Domain Structure

III. Domain Structures

IV. Domain Walls

V. Antiferromagnetic Domains

VI. Films and Teaching Aids

References

10. The Structure and Switching of Permalloy Films

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Structure

III. Quasistatic Switching

IV. Pulse Switching

Appendix A. Dispersion Measurements

Appendix B. Notation for Applied Fields

References

11. Magnetization Reversal in Nonmetallic Ferromagnets

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Procedures and Results

III. Equation of Motion of the Magnetization

IV. Modes of Magnetization Reversal

V. Conclusion

References

12· Preparation and Crystal Synthesis of Magnetic Oxides

I. Polycrystalline Materials

II. Preparation of Single Crystals

References

Author Index

Subject Index

