Spiders, Scorpions, Centipedes and Mites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080123226, 9781483139678

Spiders, Scorpions, Centipedes and Mites

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Biology Division

Authors: J. L. Cloudsley-Thompson
Editors: G.L. Watt
eBook ISBN: 9781483139678
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 296
Description

Spiders, Scorpions, Centipedes and Mites provides information pertinent to different species of insects, including woodlice, millipedes, centipedes, scorpions, and spiders. This book presents the complexity of factors influencing the distribution and ecology of animals.
Organized into 11 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the characteristics and different adaptation to life on land of woodlice. This text then provides information on the structural characteristics of the different orders of millipedes, including Oniscomorpha, Limacomorpha, and Colobognatha. Other chapters consider the biology of centipedes wherein the body is divided into a variable number of somites, each of which is provided with a pair of limbs used for locomotion. This book discusses as well the large pedipalp furnished with stout chelae, which is the most striking feature of spiders. The final chapter deals with the stages in the development of mites. This book is a valuable resource for zoologists, upper school biology teachers, and university students.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter I. Woodlice

Chapter II. Millipedes

Chapter III. Centipedes

Chapter IV. Other 'Myriapods'

Chapter V. Scorpions

Chapter VI. Solifugae

Chapter VII. False-Scorpions

Chapter VIII. Whip-Scorpions and Others

Chapter IX. Harvest-Spiders

Chapter X. Spiders

Chapter XI. Mites and Ticks

Epilogue

General Bibliography

Classificatory Index

Glossary and Index of Scientific Terms

Index of General Topics

About the Author

J. L. Cloudsley-Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Birkbeck College, University of London, UK

About the Editor

G.L. Watt

