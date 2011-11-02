Spider Physiology and Behaviour, Volume 41
1st Edition
Behaviour
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Sensory and Behavioural Biology of Whip Spiders (Arachnida, Amblypygi)
1 Introduction
2 Whip spider sensory biology
3 Whip spider behavioural biology
4 Conclusions
Dynamic Population Structure and the Evolution of Spider Mating Systems
1 Introduction
2 Spider reproductive and life-history traits
3 Spatial variation
4 Temporal variation
5 Adaptations towards an uncertain world
6 Conclusions and future directions
Spider Cognition
1 Crossing the cognitive line
2 Paying attention
3 Perception
4 Communication
5 Cognition via chemistry
6 What is it like to be a spider?
The Form and Function of Spider Orb Webs
1 Introduction
2 Orb web function during prey capture
3 How costly are orb webs?
4 Plasticity and response to the environment
5 Beyond prey capture: orb webs as habitats
6 Evolution of orb webs
7 New horizons
Combined Index of Volumes 40 and 41
Description
This latest volume in this series contains articles on Arachnid Physiology and Behaviour.The papers in this special issue give rise to key themes for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
- Discusses arachnid physiology and behavior
- Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines
Readership
Insect and other physiologists and neuroscientists; zoologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 2nd November 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159426
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159198
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jerome Casas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France