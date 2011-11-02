Spider Physiology and Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124159198, 9780124159426

Spider Physiology and Behaviour, Volume 41

1st Edition

Behaviour

Serial Volume Editors: Jerome Casas
eBook ISBN: 9780124159426
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124159198
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd November 2011
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

The Sensory and Behavioural Biology of Whip Spiders (Arachnida, Amblypygi)

1 Introduction

2 Whip spider sensory biology

3 Whip spider behavioural biology

4 Conclusions

Dynamic Population Structure and the Evolution of Spider Mating Systems

1 Introduction

2 Spider reproductive and life-history traits

3 Spatial variation

4 Temporal variation

5 Adaptations towards an uncertain world

6 Conclusions and future directions

Spider Cognition

1 Crossing the cognitive line

2 Paying attention

3 Perception

4 Communication

5 Cognition via chemistry

6 What is it like to be a spider?

The Form and Function of Spider Orb Webs

1 Introduction

2 Orb web function during prey capture

3 How costly are orb webs?

4 Plasticity and response to the environment

5 Beyond prey capture: orb webs as habitats

6 Evolution of orb webs

7 New horizons

Combined Index of Volumes 40 and 41

Description

This latest volume in this series contains articles on Arachnid Physiology and Behaviour.The papers in this special issue give rise to key themes for the future.

Key Features

  • Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
  • Discusses arachnid physiology and behavior
  • Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines

Readership

Insect and other physiologists and neuroscientists; zoologists.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124159426
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124159198

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jerome Casas Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France

