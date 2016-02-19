Spider Mites, Volume 1B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART 2. NATURAL ENEMIES OF THE TETRANYCHIDAE. The Phytoseiidae. Systematics and morphology (D.A. Chant). Life history (M.W. Sabelis et al.). Predator-prey interaction (M.W. Sabelis et al.). Techniques (W.P.J. Overmeer et al.). Other Predaceous Mites and Spiders. Stigmaeid predators (M.A. Santos, J.E. Laing). Other predaceous mites and spiders (U. Gerson). Predaceous Insects (J. Chazeau). Pathogens of Spider Mites (L.P.S. van der Geest). PART 3. DAMAGE AND CONTROL. Aspects of Damage Assessment (R. Rabbinge). Control of Tetranychidae in Crops. Greenhouse ornamentals (M. van de Vrie). Greenhouse vegetables (Britain) (N.W. Hussey, N.E.A. Scopes). Almonds (California) (M.A. Hoy). Apple (M. van de Vrie). Avocado (J.A. McMurtry). Cassava (A.C. Bellotti). Citrus (J.A. McMurtry). Cotton (T.F. Leigh). Grape (G.A. Schruft). Hop (J.E. Cranham). Tea (B. Banerjee, J.E. Cranham). Other outdoor crops (M. Wysoki). Woody ornamentals (D. Kropczyńska et al.). Host Plant Resistance and its Manipulation through Plant Breeding (O.M.B. De Ponti). Pesticide Resistance in Tetranychidae (J.E. Cranham, W. Helle). Pesticide Resistance in Phytoseiidae (D. Fournier, et al.). The Case for Genetic Control of Spider Mites (A.M. Feldmann). Spider Mites as Control Agents for Weeds (R.L. Hill, C. Stone). Indexes.
Description
This two-part volume with contributions from more than 50 international specialists, provides an up-to-date text and brings together facts and views of acarologists specialized in various aspects of the biology of spider mites. The need for such a treatment of scientific progress and recommended topics for future research exists among students, commencing in the study of acarology and plant protection, as well as among those engaged in acarological research and teaching. Both books will serve to provide a synthesis of much of the knowledge on basic and applied aspects of the biology of spider mites and their natural enemies; stimulate students to analyse critically the views propounded by the authors of the book, and instigate research into environmentally safe and cost effective means of pest control.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st March 1986
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444423740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929040