Sperm Competition and the Evolution of Animal Mating Systems describes the role of sperm competition in selection on a range of attributes from gamete morphology to species mating systems. This book is organized into 19 chapters and begins with the conceptualization of sperm competition as a subset of sexual selection and its implications for the insects. The following chapter describes the relationship between multiple mating and female fitness, with an emphasis on determining the conditions under which selection on females is likely to counteract selection on males for avoiding sperm competition. Other chapters consider the female perspective on sperm competition; the evolutionary causation at the level of the individual male gamete; and the correlation of high paternal investment and sperm precedence in the insects. The remaining chapters are arranged phylogenetically and explore the sperm competition in diverse animal taxa, such as the Drosophila, Lepidoptera, spiders, amphibians, and reptiles. These chapters also cover the evolution of direct versus indirect sperm transfer among the arachnids or the problem for kinship theory presented by multiple mating and sperm competition in the Hymenoptera. This book further discusses the remarkable potential for sperm competition among certain temperate bat species whose females store sperm through winter hibernation and the mixed strategies and male-caused female genital trauma as possible sperm competition adaptations in poeciliid fishes. The concluding chapter examines the predictions concerning testes size and mating systems in the primates and the possible role of sperm competition in human selection. This book is of great value to reproductive biologists and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. Sperm Competition and the Evolution of Animal Mating Strategies
I. Introduction
II. The Evolution of the Two Sexes
III. Gamete Investment Versus Other Reproductive Effort
IV. The Evolution of Internal Fertilization
V. Sperm Competition and Conflicting Evolutionary Forces
VI. Female Interests (Mate Choice, Diversity of Progeny, Sperm Depletion, Paternal Investment)
VII. Resolution of Sexual Conflict: Evolutionary Dynamics of Sperm Competition Systems
VIII. Expenditure on Paternity Assurance
IX. Multiple Versus Single Ejaculation
X. Sperm Competition and Male-male Disputes
XI. Sperm Size and Number With Internal Fertilization
XII. Summary
2. Male Sperm Competition Avoidance Mechanisms: The Influence of Female Interests
I. Introduction
II. Costs to Females
III. The Resolution of Conflicting Male and Female Interests
IV. Natural History Patterns and Model Parameters
V. Summary
3. Sperm in Competition
I. Introduction
II. Intraejaculate Competition and Male/Gamete Conflict
III. Interejaculate Competition
IV. Competition Between Choosing Females and Sperm
V. Competition Among Symbiotic Genomes
VI. Discussion and Conclusions
VII. Summary
4. Male Mating Effort, Confidence of Paternity, and Insect Sperm Competition
I. Introduction
II. Mating Effort, Parental Effort, and the Evolution of Sexual Differences
III. Evolution of Nonpromiscuous Mating Effort and Parental Effort
IV. Can Mating Effort and Parental Effort Be Distinguished?
V. Paternal Investment and Confidence of Paternity in Insects
VI. Insect Sperm Competition Studies
VII. Paternal Investment and Sperm Precedence
VIII. Paternity-ensuring Mechanisms
IX. Discussion and Conclusions
X. Summary
5. Alternative Hypotheses for Traits Believed to Have Evolved by Sperm Competition
I. Introduction
II. The Dorsal Clamp of Male Panorpa
III. Other Traits Often Viewed as Evolved by Sperm Competition
IV. Methodology Used to Study Evolved Function
V. Summary
6. Sperm Transfer and Utilization Strategies in Arachnids: Ecological and Morphological Constraints
I. Introduction
II. Indirect Sperm Transfer Without Pair Formation (Group II)
III. Indirect Sperm Transfer With Pair Formation (Group I)
IV. Direct Sperm Transfer (Group III)
V. Summary
7. Evolution of Sperm Priority Patterns in Spiders
I. Introduction
II. Current Knowledge on Spider Sperm Priority
III. Phylogenetic Constraints
IV. Sperm Priority: The Female Perspective
V. Sperm Precedence: The Male Perspective
VI. Combined Perspectives
VII. Summary
8. Sperm Competition and the Evolution of Odonate Mating Systems
I. Introduction
II. Sexual Selection and Sperm Competition
III. Demonstrating Sperm Competition in Odonates
IV. Sperm Displacement Ability
V. Sperm Competition and Odonate Postcopulatory Behavior
VI. Odonate Mating Systems
VII. Summary
9. Multiple Mating and Sperm Competition in the Lepidoptera
I. Introduction
II. Reproductive Anatomy and Sperm Dynamics
III. Mating Frequency in Natural Populations
IV. Sperm Priority Patterns and Evolution of Mating Behavior
V. Summary
10. Sperm Transfer and Use in the Multiple Mating System of Drosophila
I. Introduction
II. Sperm Storage and Utilization
III. Repeated Mating
IV. Mechanisms of Sperm Predominance
V. Evolutionary Significance
VI. Summary
11. Sperm Competition, Kinship, and Sociality in the Aculeate Hymenoptera
I. Introduction
II. Hymenoptera Reproductive Biology
III. Sperm Competition in the Aculeata
IV. Social Consequences of Sperm Competition
V. Conclusion: What Is To Be Done?
VI. Summary
12. Sperm Competition in Poeciliid Fishes
I. Introduction
II. Biology of Poeciliid Fishes
III. Behavior of Poeciliid Fishes
IV. Multiple Insemination
V. Sperm Replacement
VI. The Role of Sperm Competition in the Evolution of Poeciliid Reproductive Traits
VII. Summary
13. Sperm Competition in Amphibians
I. Introduction
II. Anurans
III. Apodans
IV. Urodeles
V. Mating in Hynobiids
VI. Testing for Sperm Competition
VII. Summary
14. Potential for Sperm Competition in Reptiles: Behavioral and Physiological Consequences
I. Introduction
II. Prerequisites for Sperm Competition in Reptiles
III. Sperm Competition in Females and Its Evolutionary Consequences for Males
IV. Factors Influencing the Inclination to Mate More Than Once
V. Summary
15. Sperm Competition in Apparently Monogamous Birds
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Considerations
III. Copulatory Behavior in Birds
IV. Forced Copulation and Sperm Competition in Waterfowl
V. Extrapair Copulation in Other Monogamous Birds
VI. Extrapair Copulation in Partially Monogamous Birds
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
16. Sperm Competition in Muroid Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Reproductive Systems in Rodents
III. Sperm Competition, Order Effects, and Differential Fertilizing Capacity
IV. Implications and Extensions of Studies of Mating Order and Differential Fertilizing Capacity
V. Ejaculation Frequency and Sperm Competition
VI. Simultaneous Sperm Competition
VII. Implications for the Evolution of Mating Strategies
VIII. Conclusions and Directions for Further Research
IX. Summary
17. Sperm Competition? The Case of Vespertilionid and Rhinolophid Bats
I. Introduction
II. Chastity Plugs?
III. "Disco" Mating System
IV. Sperm Competition?
V. What Next?
VI. Summary
18. Sperm Competition, Testes Size, and Breeding Systems in Primates
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
19. Human Sperm Competition
I. Introduction
II. Human Sperm Competition in Context
III. Potential Female Benefits from Facultative Polyandry
IV. Possible Female Costs of Facultative Polyandry
V. Evidence for Human Sperm Competition
VI. Comparative Hominoid Reproductive and Social Biology
VII. Human Attributes Possibly Evolved in the Context of Sperm Competition
VIII. Sperm Competition and Human Evolution
IX. Summary
Index
