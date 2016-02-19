Speech Recognition
Speech Recognition: Invited Papers Presented at the 1974 IEEE Symposium discusses several topics, including speech recognition systems, systems organization, acoustic-phonetics, parameter extraction, as well as syntax and semantics. Organized into five parts encompassing 20 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the basic structure of speech understanding systems. This text then discusses the practical applications of automatic speech recognition in several areas, including quality control inspection, automated material handling, direct communication with computers, and inventory taking and control. Other chapters consider the operational methods for applying higher level of information to decode the acoustic ambiguities encountered when recognizing larger vocabularies and continuous speech. The final chapter deals with stochastic modeling, which is a valuable and versatile procedure for automatic speech analysis. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers in the fields of artificial intelligence, acoustic-phonetics, linguistics, and computer architecture.
Table of Contents
Preface
Key-Note Address
Part One. Systems
A Tutorial on Speech Understanding Systems
Applications of Limited Vocabulary Recognition Systems
Speech Recognition: Old and New Ideas
Philosophies of Speech Recognition
Part Two. Parameter and Feature Extraction
Parametric Representations of Speech
Rounding Errors in Fixed Point Arithmetic
General Speech Models and Linear Estimation Theory
Linear Prediction in Automatic Speech Recognition
Linear Prediction of Speech—Recent Advances with Applications to Speech Analysis
An Optimal Linear Prediction Synthesizer Structure for Array Processor Implementation
Part Three. Acoustics
Concepts for Acoustic Phonetic Recognition
The Phonological Component of an Automatic Speech-Recognition System
Word Verification in a Speech Understanding System
Part Four. Syntax and Semantics
Syntax, Semantics, and Speech
Performance Grammars
Understanding Tasks Stated in Natural Language
Part Five. Systems Organization and Analysis Systems
Tutorial on System Organization for Speech Understanding
Parallel Processing in Speech Understanding Systems: A Survey of Design Problems
Module Linkage and Communication in Large Systems
Stochastic Modeling for Automatic Speech Understanding
