Speech Recognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125845502, 9780323146197

Speech Recognition

1st Edition

Invited Papers Presented at the 1974 IEEE Symposium

Editors: D.R. Reddy
eBook ISBN: 9780323146197
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 556
Description

Speech Recognition: Invited Papers Presented at the 1974 IEEE Symposium discusses several topics, including speech recognition systems, systems organization, acoustic-phonetics, parameter extraction, as well as syntax and semantics. Organized into five parts encompassing 20 chapters, this compilation of papers starts with an overview of the basic structure of speech understanding systems. This text then discusses the practical applications of automatic speech recognition in several areas, including quality control inspection, automated material handling, direct communication with computers, and inventory taking and control. Other chapters consider the operational methods for applying higher level of information to decode the acoustic ambiguities encountered when recognizing larger vocabularies and continuous speech. The final chapter deals with stochastic modeling, which is a valuable and versatile procedure for automatic speech analysis. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers in the fields of artificial intelligence, acoustic-phonetics, linguistics, and computer architecture.

Table of Contents


Preface

Key-Note Address

Part One. Systems

A Tutorial on Speech Understanding Systems

Applications of Limited Vocabulary Recognition Systems

Speech Recognition: Old and New Ideas

Philosophies of Speech Recognition

Part Two. Parameter and Feature Extraction

Parametric Representations of Speech

Rounding Errors in Fixed Point Arithmetic

General Speech Models and Linear Estimation Theory

Linear Prediction in Automatic Speech Recognition

Linear Prediction of Speech—Recent Advances with Applications to Speech Analysis

An Optimal Linear Prediction Synthesizer Structure for Array Processor Implementation

Part Three. Acoustics

Concepts for Acoustic Phonetic Recognition

The Phonological Component of an Automatic Speech-Recognition System

Word Verification in a Speech Understanding System

Part Four. Syntax and Semantics

Syntax, Semantics, and Speech

Performance Grammars

Understanding Tasks Stated in Natural Language

Part Five. Systems Organization and Analysis Systems

Tutorial on System Organization for Speech Understanding

Parallel Processing in Speech Understanding Systems: A Survey of Design Problems

Module Linkage and Communication in Large Systems

Stochastic Modeling for Automatic Speech Understanding


Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146197

About the Editor

D.R. Reddy

