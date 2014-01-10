Jingdong Chen received the Ph.D. degree in pattern recognition and intelligence control from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1998. From 1998 to 1999, he was with ATR Interpreting Telecommunications Research Laboratories, Kyoto, Japan, where he conducted research on speech synthesis, speech analysis, as well as objective measurements for evaluating speech synthesis. He then joined the Griffith University, Brisbane, Australia, where he engaged in research on robust speech recognition and signal processing. From 2000 to 2001, he worked at ATR Spoken Language Translation Research Laboratories on robust speech recognition and speech enhancement. From 2001 to 2009, he was a Member of Technical Staff at Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey, working on acoustic signal processing for telecommunications. He subsequently joined WeVoice Inc. in New Jersey, serving as the Chief Scientist. He is currently a professor at the Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, China. His research interests include acoustic signal processing, adaptive signal processing, speech enhancement, adaptive noise/echo control, microphone array signal processing, signal separation, and speech communication. Dr. Chen is currently an Associate Editor of the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON AUDIO, SPEECH, AND LANGUAGE PROCESSING, a member of the IEEE Audio and Electroacoustics Technical Committee, and a member of the editorial advisory board of the Open Signal Processing Journal. He was the Technical Program Co-Chair of the 2009 IEEE Workshop on Applications of Signal Processing to Audio and Acoustics (WASPAA) and the Technical Program Chair of IEEE TENCON 2013, and helped organize many other conferences. Dr. Chen received the 2008 Best Paper Award from the IEEE Signal Processing Society (with Benesty, Huang, and Doclo), the best paper award from the IEEE Workshop on Applications of Signal Processing to Audio and Acoustics (WASPAA) in 2011 (with Benesty), the Bell Labs Role Model Teamwork Award twice, respectively, in 2009 and 2007, the NASA Tech Brief Award twice, respectively, in 2010 and 2009, the Japan Trust International Research Grant from the Japan Key Technology Center in 1998, the Young Author Best Paper Award from the 5th National Conference on Man-Machine Speech Communications in 1998, and the CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences) President’s Award in 1998.