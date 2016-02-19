Speech and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126086102, 9781483219981

Speech and Language, Volume 10

1st Edition

Advances in Basic Research and Practice

Editors: Norman J. Lass
eBook ISBN: 9781483219981
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 1984
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Apraxia of Speech: Articulatory and Perceptual Factors

I. Introduction

II. Articulatory Characteristics

III. Perceptual Characteristics

IV. Conclusions

References

The Prevention of Communicative Disorders in Cleft Palate Infants

I. Introduction and Rationale

II. Methods of Procedure

III. Findings

IV. Discussion

References

The Relationship between Normal Phonological Acquisition and Clinical Intervention

I. Introduction

II. Normal Phonological Acquisition

III. Normal Acquisition and Clinical Learning

IV. Normal Phonological Acquisition and Its Application to Clinical Intervention: Some Speculations

V. Conclusion

References

Auditory Timing: Its Role in Speech-Language Pathology

I. Temporal Features in Spoken Communication

II. Temporal Characteristics in Various Diagnostic Categories

III. Temporal Factors and the Elderly

IV. Temporal Factors and Academic Achievement

V. Temporal Interactions in Clinical and Educational Environments

VI. Summary

References

On Speakers' Abilities to Control Speech Mechanism Output: Theoretical and Clinical Implications

I. Introduction

II. Control of General Motor Behavior

III. Control of Speech Motor Behavior

IV. Summary

V. Experiment I: Control of Intervocalic Obstruent Durations and VOT

VI. Experiment II: Control of Phrase Durations

VII. Summary

References

Categorical Perception: Issues, Methods, Findings

I. Introduction

II. Historical Overview

III. Empirical Assessment of Categorical Perception: Models and Methods

IV. Task Factors in Categorical Perception

V. Stimulus Factors in Categorical Perception

VI. Subject Factors in Categorical Perception

VII. Concluding Comments: Beyond the Categorical Perception Paradigm

References

Speech Perception as a Cognitive Process: The Interactive Activation Model

I. Introduction: Interactive Activation Models

II. The Problem of Speech Perception

III. Previous Models of Speech Perception

IV. The Interactive Activation Model of Speech Perception

V. Conclusions

References

Index

Description

Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 10 is a compendium of articles that discuss a wide range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.

This volume contains seven papers presenting a broad range of topics on speech and language. The book provides various articles discussing topics on the articulatory and perceptual characteristics associated with apraxia of speech; prevention of communicative disorders in cleft palate infants; and the relationship between normal phonological acquisition and clinical intervention. Topics on the role of auditory timing in the diagnosis and treatment of speech and language disorders; categorical perception; and the theoretical and clinical implications of speakers' abilities to control the output of their speech mechanism are presented as well.

Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219981

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Norman J. Lass Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.