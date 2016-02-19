Speech and Language, Volume 10
1st Edition
Advances in Basic Research and Practice
Table of Contents
Apraxia of Speech: Articulatory and Perceptual Factors
I. Introduction
II. Articulatory Characteristics
III. Perceptual Characteristics
IV. Conclusions
The Prevention of Communicative Disorders in Cleft Palate Infants
I. Introduction and Rationale
II. Methods of Procedure
III. Findings
IV. Discussion
The Relationship between Normal Phonological Acquisition and Clinical Intervention
I. Introduction
II. Normal Phonological Acquisition
III. Normal Acquisition and Clinical Learning
IV. Normal Phonological Acquisition and Its Application to Clinical Intervention: Some Speculations
V. Conclusion
Auditory Timing: Its Role in Speech-Language Pathology
I. Temporal Features in Spoken Communication
II. Temporal Characteristics in Various Diagnostic Categories
III. Temporal Factors and the Elderly
IV. Temporal Factors and Academic Achievement
V. Temporal Interactions in Clinical and Educational Environments
VI. Summary
On Speakers' Abilities to Control Speech Mechanism Output: Theoretical and Clinical Implications
I. Introduction
II. Control of General Motor Behavior
III. Control of Speech Motor Behavior
IV. Summary
V. Experiment I: Control of Intervocalic Obstruent Durations and VOT
VI. Experiment II: Control of Phrase Durations
VII. Summary
Categorical Perception: Issues, Methods, Findings
I. Introduction
II. Historical Overview
III. Empirical Assessment of Categorical Perception: Models and Methods
IV. Task Factors in Categorical Perception
V. Stimulus Factors in Categorical Perception
VI. Subject Factors in Categorical Perception
VII. Concluding Comments: Beyond the Categorical Perception Paradigm
Speech Perception as a Cognitive Process: The Interactive Activation Model
I. Introduction: Interactive Activation Models
II. The Problem of Speech Perception
III. Previous Models of Speech Perception
IV. The Interactive Activation Model of Speech Perception
V. Conclusions
Index
Description
Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 10 is a compendium of articles that discuss a wide range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.
This volume contains seven papers presenting a broad range of topics on speech and language. The book provides various articles discussing topics on the articulatory and perceptual characteristics associated with apraxia of speech; prevention of communicative disorders in cleft palate infants; and the relationship between normal phonological acquisition and clinical intervention. Topics on the role of auditory timing in the diagnosis and treatment of speech and language disorders; categorical perception; and the theoretical and clinical implications of speakers' abilities to control the output of their speech mechanism are presented as well.
Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.
