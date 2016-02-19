Speech and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126086089, 9781483219967

Speech and Language, Volume 8

1st Edition

Advances in Basic Research and Practice

Editors: Norman J. Lass
eBook ISBN: 9781483219967
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Toward Classification of Developmental Phonological Disorders

I. Classification

II. Classification of Communicative Disorders

III. Classification of Functional Speech Disorders

IV. A Classification System for Developmental Phonological Disorders

V. Conclusions

References

Patterns of Misarticulation and Articulation Change

I. Introduction

II. Application of Linguistic Theory to the Description of Child Phonology

III. The Study

IV. Patterns of Change

V. A Model for the Description of Child Phonology

VI. Conclusions

References

The Development of Phonology in Unintelligible Speakers

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Results

IV. Summary and Discussion

V. Appendix

References

Determining Articulatory Automatization of Newly Learned Sounds

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Investigations of Extratreatment Performance

IV. Variables Affecting Extratreatment Performance

V. Conclusion

References

Conversational Turn-Taking: A Salient Dimension of Children's Language Learning

I. Introduction

II. Approaches to the Study of Conversational Turn-Taking

III. Characteristics of Turn-Taking during Language Development

IV. The Patterning of Children's Conversational Exchanges

V. Salient Characteristics and Clinical Implications

VI. Conclusion

References

Ontogenetic Changes in Children's Speech-Sound Perception

I. Introduction

II. Phonological Development

III. Categorical Perception

IV. Conclusions

References

Speech Production Characteristics of the Hearing Impaired

I. Introduction

II. Developmental Aspects of the Speech of the Hearing Impaired

III. Articulatory Patterns in the Speech of Severely and Profoundly Hearing-Impaired Children

IV. Nonarticulatory Patterns in the Speech of Severely and Profoundly Hearing-Impaired Speakers

V. Production Patterns in the Speech of Hard-of-Hearing Children

VI. Mechanisms of Production Control

VII. Speech Intelligibility

VIII. Concluding Comments

References

Anxiety in Stutterers: Rationale and Procedures for Management

I. Introduction

II. Stuttering: The Scope of the Problem

III. Anxiety in Stuttering: Prominent Theoretical Positions

IV. Rationale for Management

V. The Measurement of Anxiety

VI. The Management of Anxiety

VII. Summary

References

Critical Issues in the Linguistic Study of Aphasia

I.Introduction

II. The Nineteenth-Century Neurologists

III. The Nineteenth-Century Linguists

IV. Early Twentieth-Century Structuralism and Roman Jakobson

V. Early Generative Grammar

VI. Phonology

VII. Agrammatism and Linguistic Models

VIII. Neologistic Jargon

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Subject Index

Description

Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 8 provides articles that discuss a broad range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.

This volume contains nine contributions covering a wide array of topics on speech and language. Certain chapters review the literature on speech-sound development in normally developing and deviant children; the scope of the problem of stuttering and the three prominent theoretical positions on anxiety in stuttering; and critical issues in the linguistic study of aphasia. Discussions on such topics as speech production characteristics of the hearing impaired; ontogenetic changes in children's speech-sound perception; and the impact of linguistic theory on the description and treatment of articulation disorders are also presented.

Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219967

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Norman J. Lass Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.