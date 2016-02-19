Speech and Language, Volume 8

Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 8 provides articles that discuss a broad range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.

This volume contains nine contributions covering a wide array of topics on speech and language. Certain chapters review the literature on speech-sound development in normally developing and deviant children; the scope of the problem of stuttering and the three prominent theoretical positions on anxiety in stuttering; and critical issues in the linguistic study of aphasia. Discussions on such topics as speech production characteristics of the hearing impaired; ontogenetic changes in children's speech-sound perception; and the impact of linguistic theory on the description and treatment of articulation disorders are also presented.

Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.