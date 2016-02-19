Speech and Language, Volume 8
1st Edition
Advances in Basic Research and Practice
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Toward Classification of Developmental Phonological Disorders
I. Classification
II. Classification of Communicative Disorders
III. Classification of Functional Speech Disorders
IV. A Classification System for Developmental Phonological Disorders
V. Conclusions
References
Patterns of Misarticulation and Articulation Change
I. Introduction
II. Application of Linguistic Theory to the Description of Child Phonology
III. The Study
IV. Patterns of Change
V. A Model for the Description of Child Phonology
VI. Conclusions
References
The Development of Phonology in Unintelligible Speakers
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Summary and Discussion
V. Appendix
References
Determining Articulatory Automatization of Newly Learned Sounds
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Investigations of Extratreatment Performance
IV. Variables Affecting Extratreatment Performance
V. Conclusion
References
Conversational Turn-Taking: A Salient Dimension of Children's Language Learning
I. Introduction
II. Approaches to the Study of Conversational Turn-Taking
III. Characteristics of Turn-Taking during Language Development
IV. The Patterning of Children's Conversational Exchanges
V. Salient Characteristics and Clinical Implications
VI. Conclusion
References
Ontogenetic Changes in Children's Speech-Sound Perception
I. Introduction
II. Phonological Development
III. Categorical Perception
IV. Conclusions
References
Speech Production Characteristics of the Hearing Impaired
I. Introduction
II. Developmental Aspects of the Speech of the Hearing Impaired
III. Articulatory Patterns in the Speech of Severely and Profoundly Hearing-Impaired Children
IV. Nonarticulatory Patterns in the Speech of Severely and Profoundly Hearing-Impaired Speakers
V. Production Patterns in the Speech of Hard-of-Hearing Children
VI. Mechanisms of Production Control
VII. Speech Intelligibility
VIII. Concluding Comments
References
Anxiety in Stutterers: Rationale and Procedures for Management
I. Introduction
II. Stuttering: The Scope of the Problem
III. Anxiety in Stuttering: Prominent Theoretical Positions
IV. Rationale for Management
V. The Measurement of Anxiety
VI. The Management of Anxiety
VII. Summary
References
Critical Issues in the Linguistic Study of Aphasia
I.Introduction
II. The Nineteenth-Century Neurologists
III. The Nineteenth-Century Linguists
IV. Early Twentieth-Century Structuralism and Roman Jakobson
V. Early Generative Grammar
VI. Phonology
VII. Agrammatism and Linguistic Models
VIII. Neologistic Jargon
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Description
Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 8 provides articles that discuss a broad range of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.
This volume contains nine contributions covering a wide array of topics on speech and language. Certain chapters review the literature on speech-sound development in normally developing and deviant children; the scope of the problem of stuttering and the three prominent theoretical positions on anxiety in stuttering; and critical issues in the linguistic study of aphasia. Discussions on such topics as speech production characteristics of the hearing impaired; ontogenetic changes in children's speech-sound perception; and the impact of linguistic theory on the description and treatment of articulation disorders are also presented.
Linguists, speech pathologists, and researchers on language development will find the book very insightful and informative.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219967