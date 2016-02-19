Speech and Language, Volume 7
1st Edition
Advances in Basic Research and Practice
To Hear Is Not to Understand: Auditory Processing Deficits and Factors Influencing Performance in Aphasie Individuals
I. Introduction
II. Types of Auditory Processing Deficits in Aphasic Individuals
III. Deficits in Processing Auditory Stimuli: Perceptual Data
IV. General Features of Auditory Comprehension Deficits in Aphasia
V. Deficits in Processing Auditory Language: Understanding the Linguistic Input
VI. Factors Influencing Auditory Comprehension Performance
VII. Compensating for Auditory Comprehension Problems
VIII. Summary
References
Auditory Processes in Stutterers
I. Introduction
II. The Peripheral Auditory System
III. The Central Auditory System
References
A Review of Research on Speech Training Aids for the Deaf
I. Aids Used to Teach Suprasegmental Skills
II. Aids Used for Articulation Training
III. Discussion
References
A New Era in Language Assessment: Data or Evidence
I. Language and the New Era in the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
II. Language and the Maturation of ASHA
III. Horizontal and Vertical Assessment
IV. Data or Evidence: Some Illustrations
V. Assessment Power: Psychometric Tests versus Descriptive Procedures
VI. Not What but How
References
Quantification of Language Abilities in Children
I. Introduction
II. Components of Language Assessment in Children
III. Development of a Language Scale for Children
IV. Summary
References
Communication Behavior Assessment and Treatment with the Adult Retarded: An Approach
I. Introduction
II. Philosophical and Theoretical Perspectives
III. Communication Behavior Assessment
IV. Communication Intervention
V. Conclusions
References
Distribution and Production Characteristics of |s| in the Vocabulary and Spontaneous Speech of Children
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Isl in Children's Vocabularies
III. Production Characteristics of |s| in Spontaneous Speech
IV. Conclusion
References
Speech Processes in Reading
I. The Speech Recoding Perspective
II. An Alternative Perspective: Reference Securing and Automatic Phonological Activation
III. Speech Processes in Low Levels of Reading Skill
IV. Summary
References
Structure and Mechanical Properties of the Vocal Fold
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Structure of the Vocal Fold
III. Mechanical Properties of the Vocal Fold Tissue
References
Jitter and Shimmer in Sustained Phonation
I. Introduction
II. Definition and Measurement Methods
III. Basic Notion
IV. Data on Jitter and Shimmer
V. Methodological Issues
VI. Perceptual Significance of Jitter and Shimmer
VII. Neurophysiological Significance
VIII. Summary
References
Boundary: Perceptual and Acoustic Properties and Syntactic and Statistical Determinants
I. Introduction
II. Experiment on Boundary Perception
III. Distributional Characteristics of Boundary
IV. Acoustic Characteristics of Boundary
V. Conclusion
References
Index
Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 7 presents contributions that discuss a wide array of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.
This volume contains 11 contributions focusing on a broad range of topics on speech and language. Topics discussed in the book include auditory processing deficits in aphasic individuals and the factors that influence their performance; the functioning of the auditory system in stutterers; speech training aids for the deaf; and techniques for the assessment of language abilities in children. The morphological structure and mechanical properties of the vocal fold; the factors which participate in determining the location of a boundary signal and its amplitude; and the assessment and remediation of communication behavior in moderately retarded developmentally disabled adults are likewise covered extensively.
Linguists, speech pathologists, and other language experts will find the book very insightful and informative.
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th July 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219950