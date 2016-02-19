Speech and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126086072, 9781483219950

Speech and Language, Volume 7

1st Edition

Advances in Basic Research and Practice

Editors: Norman J. Lass
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

To Hear Is Not to Understand: Auditory Processing Deficits and Factors Influencing Performance in Aphasie Individuals

I. Introduction

II. Types of Auditory Processing Deficits in Aphasic Individuals

III. Deficits in Processing Auditory Stimuli: Perceptual Data

IV. General Features of Auditory Comprehension Deficits in Aphasia

V. Deficits in Processing Auditory Language: Understanding the Linguistic Input

VI. Factors Influencing Auditory Comprehension Performance

VII. Compensating for Auditory Comprehension Problems

VIII. Summary

References

Auditory Processes in Stutterers

I. Introduction

II. The Peripheral Auditory System

III. The Central Auditory System

References

A Review of Research on Speech Training Aids for the Deaf

I. Aids Used to Teach Suprasegmental Skills

II. Aids Used for Articulation Training

III. Discussion

References

A New Era in Language Assessment: Data or Evidence

I. Language and the New Era in the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

II. Language and the Maturation of ASHA

III. Horizontal and Vertical Assessment

IV. Data or Evidence: Some Illustrations

V. Assessment Power: Psychometric Tests versus Descriptive Procedures

VI. Not What but How

References

Quantification of Language Abilities in Children

I. Introduction

II. Components of Language Assessment in Children

III. Development of a Language Scale for Children

IV. Summary

References

Communication Behavior Assessment and Treatment with the Adult Retarded: An Approach

I. Introduction

II. Philosophical and Theoretical Perspectives

III. Communication Behavior Assessment

IV. Communication Intervention

V. Conclusions

References

Distribution and Production Characteristics of |s| in the Vocabulary and Spontaneous Speech of Children

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Isl in Children's Vocabularies

III. Production Characteristics of |s| in Spontaneous Speech

IV. Conclusion

References

Speech Processes in Reading

I. The Speech Recoding Perspective

II. An Alternative Perspective: Reference Securing and Automatic Phonological Activation

III. Speech Processes in Low Levels of Reading Skill

IV. Summary

References

Structure and Mechanical Properties of the Vocal Fold

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Structure of the Vocal Fold

III. Mechanical Properties of the Vocal Fold Tissue

References

Jitter and Shimmer in Sustained Phonation

I. Introduction

II. Definition and Measurement Methods

III. Basic Notion

IV. Data on Jitter and Shimmer

V. Methodological Issues

VI. Perceptual Significance of Jitter and Shimmer

VII. Neurophysiological Significance

VIII. Summary

References

Boundary: Perceptual and Acoustic Properties and Syntactic and Statistical Determinants

I. Introduction

II. Experiment on Boundary Perception

III. Distributional Characteristics of Boundary

IV. Acoustic Characteristics of Boundary

V. Conclusion

References

Index

Description

Speech and Language: Advances in Basic Research and Practice, Volume 7 presents contributions that discuss a wide array of topics on speech and language processes and pathologies.

This volume contains 11 contributions focusing on a broad range of topics on speech and language. Topics discussed in the book include auditory processing deficits in aphasic individuals and the factors that influence their performance; the functioning of the auditory system in stutterers; speech training aids for the deaf; and techniques for the assessment of language abilities in children. The morphological structure and mechanical properties of the vocal fold; the factors which participate in determining the location of a boundary signal and its amplitude; and the assessment and remediation of communication behavior in moderately retarded developmentally disabled adults are likewise covered extensively.

Linguists, speech pathologists, and other language experts will find the book very insightful and informative.

