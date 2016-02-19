Speech and Language, Volume 5
1st Edition
Advances in Basic Research and Practice
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
A Critical Review of Developmental Apraxia of Speech
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. Diagnostic Characteristics
IV. Subject Selection
V. Treatment
VI. Conclusion
References
Relapse following Stuttering Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Risk of Relapse following Termination of Stuttering Therapy Programs
III. Assessment of Relapse in Contemporary Outcome Research on Stuttering Therapy
IV. Variables Influencing Probability of Relapse
V. Where Do We Go from Here?
References
Analysis and Measurement of Changes in Normal and Disordered Speech and Language Behavior
I. Introduction
II. The Problems of Analysis and Measurement
III. Treatment in Speech-Language Pathology—External Sources of Influence
IV. The Problem of Irre versatility
V. Methodological Investigative Designs
VI. Observational Problems in Change Assessment
VII. Graphic Presentation of Change Measures
VIII. The Rn Statistic
IX. Evaluating Systems Which May Effect Change in Speech and Language Behavior
X. Conclusion
References
Physiological, Acoustic, and Perceptual Aspects of Coarticulation: Implications for the Remediation of Articulatory Disorders
I. Nature of Coarticulation
II. Coarticulatory-Contextual Effects on Speech Production and Perception
III. Models of Coarticulation
IV. Coarticulation-Contextual Effects on the Production, Discrimination, and Remediation of Misarticulations
V. Potential Applications of Coarticulatory-Contextual Factors to the Remediation Process
References
An Empirical Perspective on Language Development and Language Training
I. Introduction
II. A Functional Analysis of Verbal Behavior
III. Insights into Normal Language Development
IV. Formal Models vs an Empirical Account: Some Important Distinctions
V. Experimental Studies in Language Training: Generalization Aspects of Generative Language Behavior
VI. A Technology of Generalization
VII. Future Directions
VIII. Summary
References
Elements of Voice Quality: Perceptual, Acoustic, and Physiologic Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Perceptual Features of Voice Modes
III. Acoustic Features of Voice Modes
IV. Physiologic Features of Voice Modes
V. Voice Modes and Voice Quality Models
References
The Resolution of Disputed Communication Origins
I. Introduction
II. The Resolution of Disputed Communication Origins
References
Index
Description
Speech and Language: Volume 5, Advances in Basic Research and Practice is a collection of papers dealing with clinical issues, theories, and pathology of language and speech. Several papers discuss developmental apraxia of speech, relapse of stuttering therapy, the single subject research design, and the implications of the physiologic, acoustic, and perceptual aspects of coarticulation. Other papers analyze language development, language training, the three aspects of voice quality element, and the issue of disputed communication origins. One paper notes that intervention programs for stuttering produces mostly short-term benefits. The paper discusses the known risks of relapse following the end of stuttering therapy and the independent variables that influence this risk. Another paper examines voice quality in terms of perceptual, acoustic, and physiologic features of the different voice modes. By using the "Black Box" model, in which frequency, intensity, laryngeal waveform, pharyngeal prefiltering, and formant frequency can be controlled, the paper shows that a measure of interaction among all the controls exist. For example, a voice mode represented by a laryngeal waveform and pharyngeal prefiltering still interacts with frequency and intensity. Therefore, knowledge of the differences in physiology that attend to each voice mode can be valuable in effecting changes in voice production. The collection will prove valuable for linguists, speech therapists, neurologists, neuropsychologists, neurolinguists, speech pathologists, or investigators whose works involve linguistics, learning, communications, and syntax.
