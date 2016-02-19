Speech and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126086058, 9781483219936

Speech and Language, Volume 5

1st Edition

Advances in Basic Research and Practice

Editors: Norman J. Lass
eBook ISBN: 9781483219936
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1981
Page Count: 486
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

A Critical Review of Developmental Apraxia of Speech

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. Diagnostic Characteristics

IV. Subject Selection

V. Treatment

VI. Conclusion

References

Relapse following Stuttering Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Risk of Relapse following Termination of Stuttering Therapy Programs

III. Assessment of Relapse in Contemporary Outcome Research on Stuttering Therapy

IV. Variables Influencing Probability of Relapse

V. Where Do We Go from Here?

References

Analysis and Measurement of Changes in Normal and Disordered Speech and Language Behavior

I. Introduction

II. The Problems of Analysis and Measurement

III. Treatment in Speech-Language Pathology—External Sources of Influence

IV. The Problem of Irre versatility

V. Methodological Investigative Designs

VI. Observational Problems in Change Assessment

VII. Graphic Presentation of Change Measures

VIII. The Rn Statistic

IX. Evaluating Systems Which May Effect Change in Speech and Language Behavior

X. Conclusion

References

Physiological, Acoustic, and Perceptual Aspects of Coarticulation: Implications for the Remediation of Articulatory Disorders

I. Nature of Coarticulation

II. Coarticulatory-Contextual Effects on Speech Production and Perception

III. Models of Coarticulation

IV. Coarticulation-Contextual Effects on the Production, Discrimination, and Remediation of Misarticulations

V. Potential Applications of Coarticulatory-Contextual Factors to the Remediation Process

References

An Empirical Perspective on Language Development and Language Training

I. Introduction

II. A Functional Analysis of Verbal Behavior

III. Insights into Normal Language Development

IV. Formal Models vs an Empirical Account: Some Important Distinctions

V. Experimental Studies in Language Training: Generalization Aspects of Generative Language Behavior

VI. A Technology of Generalization

VII. Future Directions

VIII. Summary

References

Elements of Voice Quality: Perceptual, Acoustic, and Physiologic Aspects

I. Introduction

II. Perceptual Features of Voice Modes

III. Acoustic Features of Voice Modes

IV. Physiologic Features of Voice Modes

V. Voice Modes and Voice Quality Models

References

The Resolution of Disputed Communication Origins

I. Introduction

II. The Resolution of Disputed Communication Origins

References

Index

Description

Speech and Language: Volume 5, Advances in Basic Research and Practice is a collection of papers dealing with clinical issues, theories, and pathology of language and speech. Several papers discuss developmental apraxia of speech, relapse of stuttering therapy, the single subject research design, and the implications of the physiologic, acoustic, and perceptual aspects of coarticulation. Other papers analyze language development, language training, the three aspects of voice quality element, and the issue of disputed communication origins. One paper notes that intervention programs for stuttering produces mostly short-term benefits. The paper discusses the known risks of relapse following the end of stuttering therapy and the independent variables that influence this risk. Another paper examines voice quality in terms of perceptual, acoustic, and physiologic features of the different voice modes. By using the "Black Box" model, in which frequency, intensity, laryngeal waveform, pharyngeal prefiltering, and formant frequency can be controlled, the paper shows that a measure of interaction among all the controls exist. For example, a voice mode represented by a laryngeal waveform and pharyngeal prefiltering still interacts with frequency and intensity. Therefore, knowledge of the differences in physiology that attend to each voice mode can be valuable in effecting changes in voice production. The collection will prove valuable for linguists, speech therapists, neurologists, neuropsychologists, neurolinguists, speech pathologists, or investigators whose works involve linguistics, learning, communications, and syntax.

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219936

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Norman J. Lass Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.