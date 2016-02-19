Speech and Language, Volume 2
1st Edition
Advances in Basic Research and Practice
Functional Articulation Disorders: Preliminaries to Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Articulation Disorder
III. Conceptualization of Articulation Therapy
IV. Operant Conditioning
V. Perceptual-Motor Learning
VI. Phonological Disorders
VII. Child Characteristics
VIII. Conclusion
References
The Early Lexicons of Normal and Language-Disordered Children: Developmental and Training Considerations
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Early Lexical Development
III. Training Considerations
IV. Conclusion
References
The Shaping Group: Habituating New Behaviors in the Stutterer
I. Introduction
II. Treatment Models
III. History and Development of Group Therapy
IV. Shaping Group: Theory
V. Shaping Group: Operational and Procedural Guidelines
VI. The Role of the Group Leader
VII. Variations in Shaping Group Procedures
VIII. The Shaping Group with a Token Economy
IX. Cognitive Aspects of the Shaping Group
X. Summary
References
The New Theories of Vocal Fold Vibration
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Laryngeal Airflow
III. Two Degree-of-Freedom Model
IV. Mechanics of the Vocal Fold
References
Homonymy and Sound Change in the Child's Acquisition of Phonology
I. Historical Sound Change
II. Child Speech Errors
III. Tolerance of Homonyms
IV. Developmental Stage
V. Children's Detection of Their Own Errors
VI. A Naturalistic Study
VII. An Experiment
References
Conversational Speech Behaviors
I. Introduction
II. The Observational Framework
III. Results
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Oral Vibrotactile Sensation and Perception: State of the Art
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Oral Vibrotactile Threshold Testing
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Speech and Language: Volume 2, Advances in Basic Research and Practice is a compendium of papers that discusses the processes and pathologies of speech and language, such as functional articulation disorders, lexical development, and a group therapy for treating stuttering. Some papers deal with vocal fold vibrations, childhood homonymy, framework for conversational speech behaviors, and vibrotactile testing. One paper cites studies of Hersen and Barlow (1976) that treatments warrant consideration only if these are powerful enough to effect obvious gains; and of Gilbert, McPeek, and Mosteller (1977) that treatment research is more likely to give modest than substantial gains—the degree of gains which can also be difficult to detect. Another paper examines suggestions for teaching words to language-disordered children, that when knowledge of normal language processes is applied in training approaches, effective and individualized programs will follow. Used in the treatment of stuttering, the Shaping Group, which employs action and many other treatment models, shows that its approach is effective. Another paper notes that before a surgical correction of voice disorders is undertaken, the importance of knowing the possible effects of various procedures on the voice should first be known. The compendium is well suited for linguists, ethnologists, psychologists, speech therapists, and researchers whose works involve linguistics, learning, communications, corrective surgery, and syntax.
- 366
- English
- © Academic Press 1979
- 28th September 1979
- Academic Press
- 9781483219905