Speech and Language: Volume 2, Advances in Basic Research and Practice is a compendium of papers that discusses the processes and pathologies of speech and language, such as functional articulation disorders, lexical development, and a group therapy for treating stuttering. Some papers deal with vocal fold vibrations, childhood homonymy, framework for conversational speech behaviors, and vibrotactile testing. One paper cites studies of Hersen and Barlow (1976) that treatments warrant consideration only if these are powerful enough to effect obvious gains; and of Gilbert, McPeek, and Mosteller (1977) that treatment research is more likely to give modest than substantial gains—the degree of gains which can also be difficult to detect. Another paper examines suggestions for teaching words to language-disordered children, that when knowledge of normal language processes is applied in training approaches, effective and individualized programs will follow. Used in the treatment of stuttering, the Shaping Group, which employs action and many other treatment models, shows that its approach is effective. Another paper notes that before a surgical correction of voice disorders is undertaken, the importance of knowing the possible effects of various procedures on the voice should first be known. The compendium is well suited for linguists, ethnologists, psychologists, speech therapists, and researchers whose works involve linguistics, learning, communications, corrective surgery, and syntax.