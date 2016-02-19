Speech and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126086027, 9781483219905

Speech and Language, Volume 2

1st Edition

Advances in Basic Research and Practice

Editors: Norman J. Lass
eBook ISBN: 9781483219905
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1979
Page Count: 366
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Functional Articulation Disorders: Preliminaries to Treatment

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Articulation Disorder

III. Conceptualization of Articulation Therapy

IV. Operant Conditioning

V. Perceptual-Motor Learning

VI. Phonological Disorders

VII. Child Characteristics

VIII. Conclusion

References

The Early Lexicons of Normal and Language-Disordered Children: Developmental and Training Considerations

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Early Lexical Development

III. Training Considerations

IV. Conclusion

References

The Shaping Group: Habituating New Behaviors in the Stutterer

I. Introduction

II. Treatment Models

III. History and Development of Group Therapy

IV. Shaping Group: Theory

V. Shaping Group: Operational and Procedural Guidelines

VI. The Role of the Group Leader

VII. Variations in Shaping Group Procedures

VIII. The Shaping Group with a Token Economy

IX. Cognitive Aspects of the Shaping Group

X. Summary

References

The New Theories of Vocal Fold Vibration

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Laryngeal Airflow

III. Two Degree-of-Freedom Model

IV. Mechanics of the Vocal Fold

References

Homonymy and Sound Change in the Child's Acquisition of Phonology

I. Historical Sound Change

II. Child Speech Errors

III. Tolerance of Homonyms

IV. Developmental Stage

V. Children's Detection of Their Own Errors

VI. A Naturalistic Study

VII. An Experiment

References

Conversational Speech Behaviors

I. Introduction

II. The Observational Framework

III. Results

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Oral Vibrotactile Sensation and Perception: State of the Art

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Oral Vibrotactile Threshold Testing

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Subject Index

Description

Speech and Language: Volume 2, Advances in Basic Research and Practice is a compendium of papers that discusses the processes and pathologies of speech and language, such as functional articulation disorders, lexical development, and a group therapy for treating stuttering. Some papers deal with vocal fold vibrations, childhood homonymy, framework for conversational speech behaviors, and vibrotactile testing. One paper cites studies of Hersen and Barlow (1976) that treatments warrant consideration only if these are powerful enough to effect obvious gains; and of Gilbert, McPeek, and Mosteller (1977) that treatment research is more likely to give modest than substantial gains—the degree of gains which can also be difficult to detect. Another paper examines suggestions for teaching words to language-disordered children, that when knowledge of normal language processes is applied in training approaches, effective and individualized programs will follow. Used in the treatment of stuttering, the Shaping Group, which employs action and many other treatment models, shows that its approach is effective. Another paper notes that before a surgical correction of voice disorders is undertaken, the importance of knowing the possible effects of various procedures on the voice should first be known. The compendium is well suited for linguists, ethnologists, psychologists, speech therapists, and researchers whose works involve linguistics, learning, communications, corrective surgery, and syntax.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219905

About the Editors

Norman J. Lass Editor

