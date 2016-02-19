Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759138, 9780080859934

Spectroscopy, Volume 13A

1st Edition

Series Editors: Dudley Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780080859934
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1976
Page Count: 365
Description

This volume attempts to cover the entire subject of spectroscopy from pair production in the gamma-ray region to dielectric loss in the low radio-frequency region. Defining spectroscopy as the study of the emission and absorption of electromagnetic radiation by matter, this book presents a general theory that is applicable throughout the entire range of the electromagnetic spectrum and show how the theory can be applied in gaining knowledge of the  structure of matter from experimental measurements in all spectral regions. The book is intended for graduate students interested in acquiring a general knowledge of spectroscopy, for spectroscopists interested in acquiring  knowledge of spectroscopy outside the range of  their own specialties, and for other physicists and chemists who may be curious as to “what those spectroscopists have been up to” and as to what spectroscopists find so interesting about their own work.

Details

