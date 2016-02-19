Spectroscopy of the earth's Atmosphere and interstellar Medium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125806459, 9780323146753

Spectroscopy of the earth's Atmosphere and interstellar Medium

1st Edition

Editors: K.N. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780323146753
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 1992
Page Count: 538
Description

Spectroscopy of the Earth's Atmosphere and Interstellar Medium focuses on the characteristics of the electromagnetic spectrum of the Earth's atmosphere in the far-infrared and microwave regions. It discusses the modes of observation in field measurements and reviews the two techniques used in the spectral region. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the effect of water-vapor absorption, followed by a discussion on the two frequently used method for deriving atmospheric parameters from high-resolution infrared atmospheric spectra, namely, the equivalent width (EW) technique and the nonlinear least-square fitting (NLSF). Other chapters consider the mechanisms by which interstellar clouds are formed. In addition, the book explores the composition of interstellar clouds, ion-molecule reactions, and the formation of stars. This book will be useful to anyone involved in, or interested in learning more about the field of atmospheric spectroscopy, including scientists, aeronomers, astronomers, astrophysicists, and students.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Far-Infrared and Microwave Spectroscopy of the Earth's Atmosphere

I. Introduction

II. The Spectrum of the Earth's Atmosphere

III. Field Measurements

IV. Data Analysis

V. Laboratory Measurements in Support of Atmospheric Spectroscopy

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2 Remote Sensing of the Atmosphere by High Resolution Infrared Absorption Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Absorption Spectra

III. Retrieval of Atmospheric Parameters

IV. Spectral Examples

V. Closing Remarks

References

Chapter 3 Intensities and Collision-Broadening Parameters from Infrared Spectra: An Update

I. Introduction

II. Intensities

II. Collision Broadening

IV. Pressure-Induced Line Shifts

V. Explanation of Tables and Table References

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4 Collisional Line Mixing

I. Introduction

II. The Theoretical Frame

III. The Relaxation Matrix, W

IV. Experimental Investigations of Line Mixing

V. Atmospheric Applications

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5 Spherical Top Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Qualitative Features of Spherical Top Spectra

III. Tensorial Formalisms

IV. Vibration-Rotation Hamiltonian

V. Transformed Transition Moments

VI. Typical Data Reductions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6 Spectroscopy Among the Stars

I. Overview and History

II. Large-Scale Carbon Monoxide Surveys

III. Structure of Selected Molecular Clouds and Star Formation

IV. Selected Issues in Astronomical Research

V. Chemistry of Dense Interstellar Clouds

Acknowledgments

References

Index

