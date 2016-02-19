Spectroscopy of the earth's Atmosphere and interstellar Medium
1st Edition
Description
Spectroscopy of the Earth's Atmosphere and Interstellar Medium focuses on the characteristics of the electromagnetic spectrum of the Earth's atmosphere in the far-infrared and microwave regions. It discusses the modes of observation in field measurements and reviews the two techniques used in the spectral region. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the effect of water-vapor absorption, followed by a discussion on the two frequently used method for deriving atmospheric parameters from high-resolution infrared atmospheric spectra, namely, the equivalent width (EW) technique and the nonlinear least-square fitting (NLSF). Other chapters consider the mechanisms by which interstellar clouds are formed. In addition, the book explores the composition of interstellar clouds, ion-molecule reactions, and the formation of stars. This book will be useful to anyone involved in, or interested in learning more about the field of atmospheric spectroscopy, including scientists, aeronomers, astronomers, astrophysicists, and students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Far-Infrared and Microwave Spectroscopy of the Earth's Atmosphere
I. Introduction
II. The Spectrum of the Earth's Atmosphere
III. Field Measurements
IV. Data Analysis
V. Laboratory Measurements in Support of Atmospheric Spectroscopy
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2 Remote Sensing of the Atmosphere by High Resolution Infrared Absorption Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Absorption Spectra
III. Retrieval of Atmospheric Parameters
IV. Spectral Examples
V. Closing Remarks
References
Chapter 3 Intensities and Collision-Broadening Parameters from Infrared Spectra: An Update
I. Introduction
II. Intensities
II. Collision Broadening
IV. Pressure-Induced Line Shifts
V. Explanation of Tables and Table References
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4 Collisional Line Mixing
I. Introduction
II. The Theoretical Frame
III. The Relaxation Matrix, W
IV. Experimental Investigations of Line Mixing
V. Atmospheric Applications
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5 Spherical Top Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Features of Spherical Top Spectra
III. Tensorial Formalisms
IV. Vibration-Rotation Hamiltonian
V. Transformed Transition Moments
VI. Typical Data Reductions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6 Spectroscopy Among the Stars
I. Overview and History
II. Large-Scale Carbon Monoxide Surveys
III. Structure of Selected Molecular Clouds and Star Formation
IV. Selected Issues in Astronomical Research
V. Chemistry of Dense Interstellar Clouds
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 27th August 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146753