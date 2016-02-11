Spectroscopy of Polymer Nanocomposites covers all aspects of the spectroscopic characterization of polymer nanocomposites. More than 25 spectroscopy characterization techniques – almost all used in materials science – are treated in the book, with discussion of their potentialities and limitations. By comparing the techniques with each other and presenting the techniques together with their specific application areas, the book provides scientists and engineers the information needed for solving specific problems and choosing the right technique for analyzing the material structure. From this, the dispersion structure of fillers, property relations and filler-polymer interactions can be determined, and, ultimately, the right materials can be chosen for the right applications.

Besides the techniques and structure-property relations, aspects covered include: phase segregation of filler particles, filler agglomeration and deagglomeration, filler dispersion, filler-polymer interactions, surfaces and interfaces. The book also examines recent developments, as well as unresolved issues and new challenges, in the characterization of surfaces and interfaces in polymer nanocomposites. This handpicked selection of topics, and the combined expertise of contributors from industry, academia, government and private research organizations across the globe, make this survey an outstanding reference source for anyone involved in the field of polymer nanocomposites in academia or industry.