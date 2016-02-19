Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry V1

Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume I describes the innovations in various spectroscopic methods that are particularly effective in inorganic chemistry studies. This volume contains nine chapters; each chapter discusses a specific spectroscopic method, their fundamental principles, methods, instrumentation, advantages disadvantages, and application. Chapter 1 covers some of the general principles and experiments that have been used in the recording and interpretation of crystal spectra of molecules that contain transition-metal ions. Chapter 2 illustrates the application of spectroscopic techniques to the photochemistry of small inorganic molecules, non-transition-metal compounds, and transition-metal complexes. The remaining chapters examine several spectroscopic methods, such as matrix isolation, mass, soft X-ray, and Mössbauer spectroscopies, high-resolution NMR, and nuclear quadrupole resonance, with a particular emphasis on their effective application in inorganic chemistry studies. This book will be of great benefit to inorganic chemists, spectroscopists, and inorganic chemistry teachers and students.