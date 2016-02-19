Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125802017, 9780323150903

Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry V1

1st Edition

Editors: C.N.R. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780323150903
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 424
Description

Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume I describes the innovations in various spectroscopic methods that are particularly effective in inorganic chemistry studies. This volume contains nine chapters; each chapter discusses a specific spectroscopic method, their fundamental principles, methods, instrumentation, advantages disadvantages, and application. Chapter 1 covers some of the general principles and experiments that have been used in the recording and interpretation of crystal spectra of molecules that contain transition-metal ions. Chapter 2 illustrates the application of spectroscopic techniques to the photochemistry of small inorganic molecules, non-transition-metal compounds, and transition-metal complexes. The remaining chapters examine several spectroscopic methods, such as matrix isolation, mass, soft X-ray, and Mössbauer spectroscopies, high-resolution NMR, and nuclear quadrupole resonance, with a particular emphasis on their effective application in inorganic chemistry studies. This book will be of great benefit to inorganic chemists, spectroscopists, and inorganic chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II (tentative)

The Measurement and Interpretation of Transition Ion Crystal Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation and Technique

III. The Born-Oppenheimer Approximation

IV. Electronically Allowed Transitions

V. Electronically "Forbidden" Transitions

VI. Experimental Determination of the Nature of Absorbtion

VII. Spin-Forbidden Transitions

VIII. Optical Anisotropics

IX. The Zeeman Effect

X. The Jahn-Teller Effect

XI. General Conclusions

References

Inorganic Photochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Small Molecules

III. Non-Transition-Metal Compounds

IV. Transition-Metal Complexes

V. Cyanide and Carbonyl Complexes

VI. Photoisomerization of Transition-Metal Complexes and Selection Rules

VII. Conclusion

References

Matrix Isolation Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Matrix-Isolation Techniques

III. Matrix Effects

IV. Applications of Matrix-Isolation Spectroscopy to Inorganic Chemistry

V. Conclusions and Future Applications

References

Spectroscopy of Donor-Acceptor Systems

I. Introduction

II. Charge-Transfer Complexes

III. Radical Ions and Ion Pairs

IV. Hydrogen-Bonded Systems

V. Scales of Basicity and Acidity

References

Mass Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation

III. Mass Spectrum

IV. Applications in Organometallic Chemistry

V. An Analytical Tool

VI. High Temperature Mass Spectrometry

VII. Energetics of Electron-Impact Processes

VIII. Frontiers of Mass Spectrometry

References

Soft X-Ray Spectroscopy as Related to Inorganic Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Principles, Methods, and Instrumentation

III. Spectra

IV. Applications

References

High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Basic Concepts and Parameters

III. The Nature of Chemical Shifts and Spin-Spin Splittings

IV. NMR and Chemical Equilibria

V. Solvation

VI. Stereochemistry

VII. Contact Shifts in Paramagnetic Molecules

VIII. Double Resonance

References

Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Factors AfTecting the Resonance Signal

IV. Instrumentation

V. Correlation of Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling Constants with Molecular Structure

VI. Applications

References

Mössbauer Spectroscopy and Its Applications to Inorganic Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Resonant Absorption of Photons and Mössbauer's Discovery

III. Experimental Methods

IV. The Use of Mössbauer Spectroscopy in the Study of Hyperfine Structure

V. Applications in Inorganic Chemistry

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index




No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150903

About the Editor

C.N.R. Rao

