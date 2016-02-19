Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry V1
1st Edition
Description
Spectroscopy in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume I describes the innovations in various spectroscopic methods that are particularly effective in inorganic chemistry studies. This volume contains nine chapters; each chapter discusses a specific spectroscopic method, their fundamental principles, methods, instrumentation, advantages disadvantages, and application. Chapter 1 covers some of the general principles and experiments that have been used in the recording and interpretation of crystal spectra of molecules that contain transition-metal ions. Chapter 2 illustrates the application of spectroscopic techniques to the photochemistry of small inorganic molecules, non-transition-metal compounds, and transition-metal complexes. The remaining chapters examine several spectroscopic methods, such as matrix isolation, mass, soft X-ray, and Mössbauer spectroscopies, high-resolution NMR, and nuclear quadrupole resonance, with a particular emphasis on their effective application in inorganic chemistry studies. This book will be of great benefit to inorganic chemists, spectroscopists, and inorganic chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II (tentative)
The Measurement and Interpretation of Transition Ion Crystal Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation and Technique
III. The Born-Oppenheimer Approximation
IV. Electronically Allowed Transitions
V. Electronically "Forbidden" Transitions
VI. Experimental Determination of the Nature of Absorbtion
VII. Spin-Forbidden Transitions
VIII. Optical Anisotropics
IX. The Zeeman Effect
X. The Jahn-Teller Effect
XI. General Conclusions
References
Inorganic Photochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Small Molecules
III. Non-Transition-Metal Compounds
IV. Transition-Metal Complexes
V. Cyanide and Carbonyl Complexes
VI. Photoisomerization of Transition-Metal Complexes and Selection Rules
VII. Conclusion
References
Matrix Isolation Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Matrix-Isolation Techniques
III. Matrix Effects
IV. Applications of Matrix-Isolation Spectroscopy to Inorganic Chemistry
V. Conclusions and Future Applications
References
Spectroscopy of Donor-Acceptor Systems
I. Introduction
II. Charge-Transfer Complexes
III. Radical Ions and Ion Pairs
IV. Hydrogen-Bonded Systems
V. Scales of Basicity and Acidity
References
Mass Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation
III. Mass Spectrum
IV. Applications in Organometallic Chemistry
V. An Analytical Tool
VI. High Temperature Mass Spectrometry
VII. Energetics of Electron-Impact Processes
VIII. Frontiers of Mass Spectrometry
References
Soft X-Ray Spectroscopy as Related to Inorganic Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Principles, Methods, and Instrumentation
III. Spectra
IV. Applications
References
High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Basic Concepts and Parameters
III. The Nature of Chemical Shifts and Spin-Spin Splittings
IV. NMR and Chemical Equilibria
V. Solvation
VI. Stereochemistry
VII. Contact Shifts in Paramagnetic Molecules
VIII. Double Resonance
References
Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Factors AfTecting the Resonance Signal
IV. Instrumentation
V. Correlation of Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling Constants with Molecular Structure
VI. Applications
References
Mössbauer Spectroscopy and Its Applications to Inorganic Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Resonant Absorption of Photons and Mössbauer's Discovery
III. Experimental Methods
IV. The Use of Mössbauer Spectroscopy in the Study of Hyperfine Structure
V. Applications in Inorganic Chemistry
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
