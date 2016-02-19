Spectroscopy in Heterogeneous Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122101502, 9780323154697

Spectroscopy in Heterogeneous Catalysis

1st Edition

Authors: W Delgass
eBook ISBN: 9780323154697
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 352
Description

Spectroscopy in Heterogeneous Catalysis deals with the applications of spectroscopy in heterogeneous catalysis. The concepts and capabilities of a particular technique, experimental procedures, and examples of all proven or potentially important applications are discussed. The use of spectroscopic measurements in guiding empirical approaches to applied problems and to fundamental studies of the chemical identity of catalytic surfaces is also described. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on the scope of spectroscopy in catalysis and applications of spectroscopy to zeolite catalysts. The following chapters focus on infrared spectroscopy, with emphasis on the theory and interpretation of infrared spectra; Raman spectroscopy and the theory of the Raman effect; diffuse reflectance and photoacoustic spectroscopies; and Mössbauer spectroscopy. Electron spin resonance spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) and its application to core electrons, along with the experimental equipment and procedures used. The applications of XPS to studies of surface behavior and catalyst composition and chemistry are outlined. This monograph will be a useful resource for physicists, researchers, and potential researchers in heterogeneous catalysis.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Scope of Spectroscopy in Catalysis

1.2 Applications of Spectroscopy to Zeolite Catalysts

References

Chapter 2 Infrared Spectroscopy

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Theory

2.3 Interpretation

2.4 Band Intensities

2.5 Surface Orientation

2.6 Experimental Techniques

2.7 Application of Infrared Spectroscopy to Catalysis

2.8 Summary

References

Chapter 3 Raman Spectroscopy

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Theory of the Raman Effect

3.3 Experimental Considerations

3.4 Application of Raman Spectroscopy to Adsorption and Catalysis

3.5 Miscellaneous Applications

3.6 Summary

References

Chapter 4 Diffuse Reflectance and Photoacoustic Spectroscopies

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Theory

4.3 Experimental Considerations

4.4 Instrumental Considerations

4.5 Applications

4.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Mössbauer Spectroscopy

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Theory

5.3 Experimental Methods

5.4 Applications

5.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Theoretical Basis

6.3 Experimental Considerations

6.4 Applications

6.5 Summary

Appendix 6-A Quantum Mechanics for Spin Systems

Appendix 6-B Determination of Energy Levels for the Spin Hamiltonian

Appendix 6-C The g Tensor

Appendix 6-D The Hyperfine Tensor

References

Chapter 7 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Theory of NMR

7.3 Experimental Considerations

7.4 Applications

7.5 Summary

Appendix 7-A The Bloch Equations and the Origin of the Lorentzian Line Shape

References

Chapter 8 X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Overview

8.3 Theory

8.4 Experimental Equipment and Procedures

8.5 Applications

8.6 Conclusions

References

Index

