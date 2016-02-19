Spectroscopy in Biology and Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121708504, 9781483217451

Spectroscopy in Biology and Chemistry

1st Edition

Neutron, X-Ray, Laser

Editors: Sow-Hsin Chen Sidney Yip
eBook ISBN: 9781483217451
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Spectroscopy in Biology and Chemistry discusses the use of thermal neutron diffraction and inelastic scattering, and the related techniques of x-ray diffraction, Raman and Rayleigh scattering, in investigating biological macromolecules and chemical systems. The book describes neutron, x-ray and laser spectroscopy; quasielastic scattering in neutron and laser spectroscopy; and interatomic forces, molecular structure and molecular vibrations. The text also discusses the x-ray crystallography of biological molecules; neutron diffraction studies of hydrogen bonding in organic and biochemical systems; and comparative x-ray and neutron diffraction from nerve myelin membranes. Neutron spectroscopy of chain polymers; chemical and biological applications of neutron inelastic scattering; and neutron scattering and optical studies of molecular vibrations are also considered. The book further tackles small angle neutron scattering from polymers; the use of tunable laser resonance Raman spectroscopy in biology; and the use photon correlation spectroscopy in biology. Students and faculty members in physics, chemistry, and biology, and research workers in related fields will find the text invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Conversion Factors and Constants

1. Introduction to Neutron, X-Ray, and Laser Spectroscopy

2. Quasielastic Scattering in Neutron and Laser Spectroscopy

3. Interatomic Forces, Molecular Structure and Molecular Vibrations

4. X-Ray Crystallography of Biological Molecules

5. Neutron Diffraction Studies of Hydrogen Bonding in Organic and Biochemical Systems

6. Comparative X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction from Nerve Myelin Membranes

7. Neutron Spectroscopy of Chain Polymers: A Critical Review of Polyethylene

8. Selected Chemical and Biological Applications of Neutron Inelastic Scattering

9. Neutron Scattering and Optical Studies of Molecular Vibrations

10. Small Angle Neutron Scattering from Polymers

11. Tunable Laser Resonance Raman Spectroscopy in Biology

12. Photon Correlation Spectroscopy in Biology

Index

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217451

About the Editor

Sow-Hsin Chen

Sidney Yip

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.