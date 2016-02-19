Spectroscopy in Biology and Chemistry
1st Edition
Neutron, X-Ray, Laser
Description
Spectroscopy in Biology and Chemistry discusses the use of thermal neutron diffraction and inelastic scattering, and the related techniques of x-ray diffraction, Raman and Rayleigh scattering, in investigating biological macromolecules and chemical systems. The book describes neutron, x-ray and laser spectroscopy; quasielastic scattering in neutron and laser spectroscopy; and interatomic forces, molecular structure and molecular vibrations. The text also discusses the x-ray crystallography of biological molecules; neutron diffraction studies of hydrogen bonding in organic and biochemical systems; and comparative x-ray and neutron diffraction from nerve myelin membranes. Neutron spectroscopy of chain polymers; chemical and biological applications of neutron inelastic scattering; and neutron scattering and optical studies of molecular vibrations are also considered. The book further tackles small angle neutron scattering from polymers; the use of tunable laser resonance Raman spectroscopy in biology; and the use photon correlation spectroscopy in biology. Students and faculty members in physics, chemistry, and biology, and research workers in related fields will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Conversion Factors and Constants
1. Introduction to Neutron, X-Ray, and Laser Spectroscopy
2. Quasielastic Scattering in Neutron and Laser Spectroscopy
3. Interatomic Forces, Molecular Structure and Molecular Vibrations
4. X-Ray Crystallography of Biological Molecules
5. Neutron Diffraction Studies of Hydrogen Bonding in Organic and Biochemical Systems
6. Comparative X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction from Nerve Myelin Membranes
7. Neutron Spectroscopy of Chain Polymers: A Critical Review of Polyethylene
8. Selected Chemical and Biological Applications of Neutron Inelastic Scattering
9. Neutron Scattering and Optical Studies of Molecular Vibrations
10. Small Angle Neutron Scattering from Polymers
11. Tunable Laser Resonance Raman Spectroscopy in Biology
12. Photon Correlation Spectroscopy in Biology
Index
