Spectroscopy, Diffraction and Tomography in Art and Heritage Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188606

Spectroscopy, Diffraction and Tomography in Art and Heritage Science

1st Edition

Editors: Mieke Adriaens Mark Dowsett
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188606
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
129.99
113.00
181.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Spectroscopy, Diffraction and Tomography in Art and Heritage Science gives an overview of the main spectroscopy and diffraction techniques currently available for cultural heritage research. It starts with an introductory section containing a general discussion of spectroscopy and diffraction and the kinds of information they can give. The following three sections deal with, respectively, typical laboratory methods, mobile equipment, and large-scale instruments and infrastructural methods. The work concludes with comments on combining and comparing multiple techniques, sources of error and limitations of the analytical methods.

Key Features

  • Explains spectroscopy and diffraction techniques in detail, yet remains accessible to those without a chemistry or physics background
  • Provides explanations of commonly used terms, such as　destructive, non-destructive, non-invasive, in-situ, and ex-situ, and their sometimes-misleading origins
  • Includes real-world examples demonstrating how each technique is used in the field today
  • Demonstrates the complementary use of different analytical techniques in fully interpreting the data

Readership

Researchers in analytical chemistry or chemical analysis of art, cultural heritage researchers, conservators, curators, and archeologists learning how to apply analytical techniques to their research

Table of Contents

1. Origins and Fundamentals
2. The multi-spectral analysis of scattered light for the detailed study and reconstruction of paintings
3. Raman and infrared spectroscopy in conservation and restoration
4. Terahertz spectroscopy in conservation
5. Spectroscopy and diffraction using the electron microscope
6. UV - visible - near IR spectrophotometry in a museum environment
7. X-Ray and Neutron Tomagraphies
8. X-ray diffraction
9. Mass spectrometric methods
10. Laser induced breakdown spectroscopy
11. Neutron Diffraction
12. X-ray spectroscopy in the laboratory and using synchrotron light
13. High energy particle analysis
14. Optical coherence tomography

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128188606

About the Editor

Mieke Adriaens

Affiliations and Expertise

Full Professor, Universiteit Gent, Department of Analytical Chemistry, Ghent, Belgium

Mark Dowsett

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Warwick, Department of Physics, Coventry, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.