Spectroscopy and Structure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559387880, 9780080545073

Spectroscopy and Structure, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: M.A. Duncan
eBook ISBN: 9780080545073
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 4th January 1996
Page Count: 231
M.A. Duncan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Georgia, USA

