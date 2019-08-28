Spectroscopy and Dynamics of Single Molecules
1st Edition
Methods and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Photophysics of Single-Molecule
2. Probing Dynamics in Single Molecule
3. Single-Molecule Spectroscopy at Interfaces
4. Quantum Dots in Single-Molecule Spectroscopy
5. Three-Dimensional Single-Molecule Tracking in Living Cells
6. Multi-Parameter Flourescence Spectroscopy of Single Molecules
7. Single-Molecule Detection in Nanofluidic Devices
8. Single-Molecule Probes of Electron Transfer Dynamics
Description
Spectroscopy and Dynamics of Single Molecules: Methods and Applications reviews the most recent developments in spectroscopic methods and applications. Spectroscopic techniques are the chief experimental methods for testing theoretical models and research in this area plays an important role in stimulating new theoretical developments in physical chemistry. This book provides an authoritative insight into the latest advances in the field, highlighting new techniques, current applications, and potential future developments
An ideal reference for chemists and physicists alike, Spectroscopy and Dynamics of Single Molecules: Methods and Applications is a useful guide for all those working in the research, design, or application of spectroscopic tools and techniques across a wide range of fields.
Key Features
- Includes the latest research on ultrafast vibrational and electronic dynamics, nonlinear spectroscopies, and single-molecule methods
- Makes the content accessible to researchers in chemistry, biophysics, and chemical physics through a rigorous multi-disciplinary approach
- Provides content edited by a world-renowned chemist with more than 30 years of experience in research and instruction
Readership
Physical chemists and analytical chemists with a focus on spectroscopy comprise the primary audience. The secondary audience includes biophysicists and chemical physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164631
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Carey Johnson Series Volume Editor
Carey Johnson, PhD is a full professor of chemisty in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Kansas. Dr. Johnson received his Ph.D. from Iowa State University in 1981 with a research project on two-photon absorption in organic crystals with Professor Gerald Small. He remained at Iowa State for a year of postdoctoral work on coherent Raman spectroscopy and then moved to the University of Pennsylvania for an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship under the supervision of Professor Robin Hochstrasser. Dr. Johnson's research uses time-resolved and single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy to investigate dynamics and conformations of proteins with a particular interest on calcium signaling proteins. A range of single-molecule and time-resolved methods (energy transfer, fluorescence correlation spectroscopy, fluorescence anisotropy, time-correlated single photon counting) are used to probe protein dynamics and interactions. Other research interests include the development of multiphoton imaging methods. Dr. Johnson has published over 100 scientific articles and has served on numerous review panels at the NIH and NSF. He has been active in teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, including recent efforts to incorporate active learning methods into general chemistry courses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, USA