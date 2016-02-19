Spectrometric Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127104041, 9781483268255

Spectrometric Techniques

1st Edition

Volume IV

Editors: George A. Vanasse
eBook ISBN: 9781483268255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 274
Description

Spectrometric Techniques, Volume IV discusses three widely diversified areas of spectrometric techniques. The book focuses on three spectrometric methods. Chapter 1 discusses the phenomenology and applications of Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy (CARS), the most commonly used optical technique that exploit the Raman effect. The second chapter is concerned with diffraction gratings and mountings for the Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectral Region. Chapter 3 accounts the uses of mass spectrometry, detectors, types of spectrometers, and ion sources.
Physicists and chemists will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter l Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Phenomenology of CARS

1.3 The Practice and Application of CARS

1.4 Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Diffraction Gratings and Mountings for the Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectral Region

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Diffraction Gratings

2.3 Grating Mountings

References

Chapter 3 Mass Spectrometric Techniques

List of Abbreviations

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Ion Sources

3.3 Major Types of Mass Spectrometers

3.4 Detectors

3.5 Uses of Mass Spectrometry

References

Index

About the Editor

George A. Vanasse

