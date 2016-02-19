Spectrometric Techniques
1st Edition
Volume IV
Editors: George A. Vanasse
eBook ISBN: 9781483268255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 274
Description
Spectrometric Techniques, Volume IV discusses three widely diversified areas of spectrometric techniques.
The book focuses on three spectrometric methods. Chapter 1 discusses the phenomenology and applications of Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy (CARS), the most commonly used optical technique that exploit the Raman effect. The second chapter is concerned with diffraction gratings and mountings for the Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectral Region. Chapter 3 accounts the uses of mass spectrometry, detectors, types of spectrometers, and ion sources.
Physicists and chemists will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter l Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman Spectroscopy
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Phenomenology of CARS
1.3 The Practice and Application of CARS
1.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Diffraction Gratings and Mountings for the Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectral Region
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Diffraction Gratings
2.3 Grating Mountings
References
Chapter 3 Mass Spectrometric Techniques
List of Abbreviations
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Ion Sources
3.3 Major Types of Mass Spectrometers
3.4 Detectors
3.5 Uses of Mass Spectrometry
References
Index
