Spectrometric Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127104034, 9781483267036

Spectrometric Techniques

1st Edition

Volume III

Editors: George A. Vanasse
eBook ISBN: 9781483267036
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 1983
Page Count: 346
Description

Spectrometric Techniques, Volume III presents the applications of spectrometric techniques to atmospheric and space studies. This book reviews the spectral data processing and analysis techniques that are of broad applicability.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the instrumentation used for obtaining field data. This text then reviews the contribution that space-borne spectroscopy in the thermal IR has made to the understanding of the planets. Other chapters consider the instruments that have recorded the planetary emission spectra. This book discusses as well the interpretation of planetary IR spectra based on the theory of radiative transfer, which describes the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with matter. The final chapter deals with a few practical remarks on calculation of the inverse-filtered spectrum, wherein the Fourier transform of the data is divided by the Fourier transform of the impulse response function for the low frequencies.

This book is a valuable resource for spectroscopists and scientists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Experimental Atmospheric Spectroscopy

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Experimental Requirements

1.3 Instrumentation

1.4 Experimental Studies

1.5 Current Status and Future Research

1.6 Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Planetary Exploration with Spaceborne Michelson Interferometers in the Thermal Infrared

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Instrumentation

2.3 Interpretation of Planetary Spectra

2.4 Results

2.5 Future Directions

References

Chapter 3 Pressure Modulator Radiometry

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Basic Principles

3.3 Techniques

3.4 Instruments

3.5 Applications

References

Chapter 4 Fourier Self-Deconvolution in Spectroscopy

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Basic Theory

4.3 Signal-to-Noise Ratio in Fourier Self-Deconvolution

4.4 Fourier Self-Deconvolution and Even-Order Derivatives

4.5 Applications

4.6 Summary

References

Chapter 5 Improved Resolution of Spectral Lines Using Minimum Negativity and Other Constraints

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The Fourier Transform

5.3 Convolution

5.4 Deconvolution by Linear Methods

5.5 Continuation of the Fourier Spectrum

5.6 The Uncertainty Principle

5.7 The Discrete Fourier Transform

5.8 Extrapolation of Discrete Fourier Spectra

5.9 Conclusion

Appendix A

Appendix B An Efficient Program for Continuing the Fourier Spectrum Using the Minimum-Negativity Constraint

Appendix C

References

Index

346
English
© Academic Press 1983
Academic Press
9781483267036

About the Editor

George A. Vanasse

