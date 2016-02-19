Spectrometric Techniques, Volume III presents the applications of spectrometric techniques to atmospheric and space studies. This book reviews the spectral data processing and analysis techniques that are of broad applicability.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the instrumentation used for obtaining field data. This text then reviews the contribution that space-borne spectroscopy in the thermal IR has made to the understanding of the planets. Other chapters consider the instruments that have recorded the planetary emission spectra. This book discusses as well the interpretation of planetary IR spectra based on the theory of radiative transfer, which describes the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with matter. The final chapter deals with a few practical remarks on calculation of the inverse-filtered spectrum, wherein the Fourier transform of the data is divided by the Fourier transform of the impulse response function for the low frequencies.

This book is a valuable resource for spectroscopists and scientists.