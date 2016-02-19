Spectrometric Techniques
1st Edition
Volume III
Description
Spectrometric Techniques, Volume III presents the applications of spectrometric techniques to atmospheric and space studies. This book reviews the spectral data processing and analysis techniques that are of broad applicability.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the instrumentation used for obtaining field data. This text then reviews the contribution that space-borne spectroscopy in the thermal IR has made to the understanding of the planets. Other chapters consider the instruments that have recorded the planetary emission spectra. This book discusses as well the interpretation of planetary IR spectra based on the theory of radiative transfer, which describes the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with matter. The final chapter deals with a few practical remarks on calculation of the inverse-filtered spectrum, wherein the Fourier transform of the data is divided by the Fourier transform of the impulse response function for the low frequencies.
This book is a valuable resource for spectroscopists and scientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Experimental Atmospheric Spectroscopy
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Experimental Requirements
1.3 Instrumentation
1.4 Experimental Studies
1.5 Current Status and Future Research
1.6 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Planetary Exploration with Spaceborne Michelson Interferometers in the Thermal Infrared
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Instrumentation
2.3 Interpretation of Planetary Spectra
2.4 Results
2.5 Future Directions
References
Chapter 3 Pressure Modulator Radiometry
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Basic Principles
3.3 Techniques
3.4 Instruments
3.5 Applications
References
Chapter 4 Fourier Self-Deconvolution in Spectroscopy
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Basic Theory
4.3 Signal-to-Noise Ratio in Fourier Self-Deconvolution
4.4 Fourier Self-Deconvolution and Even-Order Derivatives
4.5 Applications
4.6 Summary
References
Chapter 5 Improved Resolution of Spectral Lines Using Minimum Negativity and Other Constraints
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Fourier Transform
5.3 Convolution
5.4 Deconvolution by Linear Methods
5.5 Continuation of the Fourier Spectrum
5.6 The Uncertainty Principle
5.7 The Discrete Fourier Transform
5.8 Extrapolation of Discrete Fourier Spectra
5.9 Conclusion
Appendix A
Appendix B An Efficient Program for Continuing the Fourier Spectrum Using the Minimum-Negativity Constraint
Appendix C
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st December 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267036